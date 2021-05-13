Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) CEO Spiro Rombotis on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2021 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Spiro Rombotis - President and CEO

Paul McBarron - EVP, Finance and COO

Dr. Mark Kirschbaum - SVP and CMO

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Aschoff - ROTH Capital

Kevin DeGeeter - Oppenheimer

Wangzhi Li - Ladenburg

Operator

Unidentified Company Representative

Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Cyclacel's financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021.

With us today are Spiro Rombotis, President and Chief Executive Officer; Paul McBarron, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Operating Officer; and Dr. Mark Kirschbaum, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. Spiro will begin with an overview of our business strategy and accomplishments on Cyclacel's multiple clinical programs and Paul will provide financial highlights for the first quarter of 2021, which will be followed by a Q&A session.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Spiro.

Spiro Rombotis

Thank you, Arena, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today for our first quarter and business update call. On our last call in February, we provided an overview of the clinical development strategy for fadraciclib and CYC140. Our main objective remains to advance these targeted orally administered candidates into registration directed outcomes for multiple indications.

We are pleased to report that we have achieved the initial key milestone delivering on this strategy with FDA clearance over IND for oral fadraciclib, or fadra for short in a streamlined Phase Ib/II clinical study in patients with advanced solid tumors. We expect to open the study in the next few weeks once contract discussions with the sides are concluded.

The study design includes a Phase Ib part with patients receiving continuous escalating dosing of oral fadra with the objective of defining a recommended dose for Phase II. Although we will initially evaluate fadra as monotherapy, the design includes the possibility of combination treatments in relevant histologies as required with available or emerging standard-of-care.

It is worth noting that before entering this Phase Ib study with the oral formulation Cyclacel has generated a significant amount of clinical data with the IV formulation in solid tumors as monotherapy and in liquid cancers as combination. In addition, we presented oral bioavailability data in October 2020, which demonstrated comparable dosing characteristics between the oral and IV forms with respect to Half-life maximum concentration an area and the curve.

We believe the highly informative data generated from these earlier studies will help us determine the optimal dosing level for the oral formulation in an efficient manner. The Phase II part will include between at least five and possibly up to eight cohorts defined by histology. This will include breast, colorectal, including KRAS mutants, endometrial, ovarian cancers, and certain lymphomas.

An additional basket cohort would enroll patients with relevant biomarkers to the drugs mechanism including MCL 1, MYC and cyclin E regardless of histology. To understand the rationale for selecting these cohorts, let us review fadra’s unique differentiating feature of targeting both CDK2 and CDK9. Inhibiting CDK2 results in reduction of cyclin E protein levels and CDK9 in reduced expression levels of MCL 1 and or MYC.

Elevated levels of these proteins correlate with development of cancer resistance and jamming of the apoptotic mechanism by which a healthy body controls abnormal cell proliferation.

Our strategy with fadra is to pharmacologically suppress this proteins and reactivate apoptotic machinery leading to cancer cell death. We believe that in order to achieve optimal biological levels, applying continuous pressure on the respective targets is critical. Thus, daily dosing by mouth is preferred to intermittent intravenous dosing, which may allow cancer cells to recover.

Fadra has demonstrated durable suppression of MCL 1 and other mechanistically related proteins, including cyclin E and MYC at tolerated doses in clinical studies when those intravenously.

Anti-cancer activity including durable partial response as monotherapy was observed in heavily pre-treated patients with solid tumors, nearly all of whom had amplification of MCL 1 cyclin E and or MYC at baseline. As an example, a patient with MCL 1 amplified endometrial cancer achieved radiographically confirmed PR after four cycles on single agent fadra and is continuing treatment for more than a year and a half with reduction in her target tumors lesions having reached 96%.

In further support of our cohort selection, a recent publication reported that overactive KRAS mutant cancer cells are impeded by CFK9 inhibition. The authors led by Dr. Frank McCormick of the University of California San Francisco and the NCIs Frederick National Lab for Cancer Research screened almost a million compounds for RAS mutant selectivity that could disrupt oncogenic KRAS signaling. They identified five groups of chemical compounds, which preferentially inhibited oncogenic KRAS mutant cell lines, including KRAS dependent colorectal cancer lines.

Three out of these five groups of active compounds primarily inhibited CDK9. These findings expand on previous findings that dual CDK2/9 inhibition is an optimal strategy to treat colorectal cancer. That KRAS mutant pancreatic cancer is sensitive to CDK9 inhibition. And that fadra is effective against KRAS mutant lung cancer in preclinical PBX models. Collectively, these publications support the potential for the therapeutic use of fadra in KRAS mutated cancers, including colorectal, lung and pancreatic.

In summary, our Phase Ib/II strategy is informed both by the clinical activity of fadra and the drugs mechanism. For example, one of the cohorts will be colorectal cancer including KRAS mutants. Lung and pancreatic cancer patients are eligible to be enrolled in the basket cohort if their cancers are suspected to be mechanistically related to fadra’s mode of action. The Phase II study design allows for rapid expansion or discontinuation of a cohort subject to observation of efficacy signals based on pre-specified statistical rules. Outcomes from Phase II expansion cohorts are designed to be registration enabling. This means that if we detect a strong efficacy signal in one or more cohorts and confirm a path forward with regulators, we may be able to pursue an accelerated approval.

We believe this streamline design represents an efficient use of patients and capital resources and increases the probability of success across multiple tumor types. We will disclose further details of other cohorts as the study gets underway. We are designing a similar protocol with oral fadra for patients with hematological malignancies both as monotherapy and in combinations. The second Phase Ib/II study will include several leukaemia cohorts and a basket cohort.

Let us now turn to the antimitotic program and the plan for CYC140 or 140 for short, Polo-Like Kinase or PLK1 inhibitor. Like fadra140 were discovered in-house. 140 is a small molecule, high potency PLK1 inhibitor, which has demonstrated potent and selective target inhibition and impressive efficacy and cures in human tumor and leukaemia xenografts at non toxic doses.

We believe that 140 is differentiated by PLK family cell activity administration by both the intravenous and oral routes and a short half-life. PLK1 is essential for dividing cells. However, normal cells will intact cell cycle checkpoints are less sensitive to PLK1 depletion. A short half-life therefore, enables dosing flexibility invasions and may minimize potential effects on non-malignant hematopoietic cells. PLK1 over expressing tumors with levels correlating with patient prognosis are cancers such as esophageal, gastric leukaemia, non small cell lung cancer, ovarian and squamous cell cancers as well as MYC amplified cancers.

Recent data were the only other PLK1 inhibitor in clinical development suggests that PLK1 inhibition may be effective in KRAS mutated metastatic colorectal cancer. Like fadra we believe that optimal biological doses can be achieved by oral administration of 140.

We are manufacturing clinical trial supplies and are currently engaged in IND related activities. Our clinical development plan for 140 includes a third streamlined Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced solid tumors to start in the second half of 2021, which is largely similar in design to the fadra program.

The Phase I part will enroll patients receiving continuous escalating doses of oral 140 as monotherapy. The Phase II part includes several patient cohorts defined by histology and a basket cohort enriched for PD markers of relevance to 140’s mechanisms. Like fadra, we also plan to open a fourth Phase I/II study in leukaemia oral 140.We will continue to move our programs forward aiming to deliver multiple data outcomes over the next two years. Our key milestones for the rest of 2021 are first patient dosed with oral fadra in the Phase Ib/II advanced solid tumor study expected in the next few weeks. First patient dosed with oral fadra in the Phase Ib/II leukaemia study and first patient dose with oral CYC140 in a Phase I/II advanced solid tumor study.

In early 2022, we plan to dose the first patient with oral CYC140 in a Phase I/II leukaemia study. We expect to report Phase I data with oral fadra in advanced solid tumors, including any efficacy signals as they arise throughout 2021.

Clinical data from the other studies will follow later on in 2022.We will also provide updates from the ongoing Phase Ib/II investigator sponsored trial of sapacitabine olaparib combination in patients with BRCA-mutant metastatic breast cancer when reported by the investigators. With capital on hand estimated through early 2023, we have the resources to deliver key milestones in our clinical studies.

I will now turn the call over to Paul to review our first quarter financials. Paul?

Paul McBarron

Thank you, Spiro. As of March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $47.8 million compared to $33.4 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase of $14.4 million was primarily due to $18 million of net cash provided by financing activities offset by net cash using operating activities of $3.6 million. There were no revenues each of the three months ended March 31 2021 and 2020.

Research and development expenses were $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2020. R&D expenses relating to us CDK inhibitor program increased by almost $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as we continue to progress the clinical evaluation of fadra.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 of $1.7 million, compared to $1.3 million for the same period of the previous year due to an increase in legal and professional expenses and recruitment costs relating to expansion of our clinical team.

Total other income net for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $0.1 million, compared $0.9 million for Quarter 1, 2020. The decrease of $0.8 million for this quarter is primarily related to income received and an asset purchase agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. United Kingdom research and development tax credits were $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared $0.3 million for the same period in 2020 as a direct consequence of increased qualifying research and development expenditure.

Net loss for three months ended March 31, 2021, was $3.5 million compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2020.The company raised net proceeds of approximately $13.5 million from a registered direct financing in March 2021 and received an additional $4.5 million for warrant exercises. The company estimates that total cash resources are $47.8 million as of March 31, 2021 will fund currently planned programs through early 2023.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Your first question comes from the line of Jonathan Aschoff with ROTH Capital.

Jonathan Aschoff

Thank you very much. I was wondering how do you intend to ascertain the contribution of oral fadra if you know you're allowing combo therapy and it allows you to trial combo therapy whenever it's desired.

Spiro Rombotis

Jonathan thank you for your question. I will ask Mark Kirschbaum to address that but just remind everybody that the study is starting with monotherapy. He then provides in the event that we don't see sufficient activity as a single agent to enroll combination cohorts. Perhaps Mark, you could share your insights on the trial design.

Mark Kirschbaum

Well, thank you, Spiro. Yes, I mean, essentially agree. The trial is designed primarily to ascertain single agent activity. We believe there are a number of tumor indications where single agent activity may actually produce meaningful responses. So that's the primary focus of the cell tumor trial, given the landscape of leukaemia that’s a little different than that well known drugs will be combined that a standard in the leukaemia world. But I think our primary goal for the cell tumor trial is to go push the single agent activity and add combinations as we see activity.

Jonathan Aschoff

Thanks. The last question is, what percent of your solid tumor patients that you expect to enroll will have KRAS patient, maybe you want some sort of threshold or are you just going to take what comes?

Spiro Rombotis

I think this is again, a question for Mark.

Mark Kirschbaum

Sure. I assume you're speaking specifically about colon cancer. So again, the way this is designed is that there's a Phase I component of this trial, which is pretty much open to all tumor types that are relevant. And then there's an individual kind of two stage design cohort, specifically designed for colorectal cancer. And KRAS is a pretty significant percentage of those patients. We didn't formally exclude non KRAS patients since we haven't seen yet the clinical activity overall. But my presumption is that the percentage of those sessions will be high.

Jonathan Aschoff

Okay. Thank you very much guys.

Spiro Rombotis

Thank you, Jonathan.

Operator

Your next question is from Kevin DeGeeter with Oppenheimer.

Kevin DeGeeter

Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe, two from me there may evolve as well. With regard to the oral fadra study, can you just comment on how you're thinking about the starting dose and dose escalation given that you do have some prior exposure there with the IV? What I'm really driving it here is, how quickly might we hope to see this compound move through per dose escalation? And then thanks for the update with regard to KRAS CRC for fadra? Can you just comment on the treatment landscape for targeted agents for KRAS CRC and kind of how you see both fadra and CYC140 fitting into that landscape?

Spiro Rombotis

Great. Let's have Mark, answer your first question, Kevin about the dosing strategy based on existing IV data. And I'll take on the landscape question on KRAS colorectal cancer. Mark.

Mark Kirschbaum

Yes, thank you. So the good news here is that based on the previous data that we had with the IV drug, we were able to model the dosing schedule based on pharmacokinetics that we already had. So I can tell you that we are already in the active dosing range from our very first dose level. So this is, we believe that we will be hitting the target already from the start. So depending on how well tolerated we'll be increasing the number of days and then dose but we believe that all of our doses from the start are within an active range.

Kevin DeGeeter

Got it. And I'm sorry, Spiro I think you actually were going to take second part of that.

Spiro Rombotis

Yes, you asked the question about landscape for KRAS mutant colorectal cancer of course, most investors are aware that there are two drugs that are targeting a one of the many mutations characterizing the KRAS genotype which is G12c. These two drugs are sotorasib and Degrasib from Amgen and respectively have shown promising activity in non small cell lung cancer. But the data in Poland was less exciting, although still promising probably would require a combination. This has given rise to a number of new agents positioning for potential convenience once these two drugs reach the market, but I will draw your attention to two facts. First of all, G12c only addresses about 10% of the KRAS population. There are at least five other mutations possibly more responsible for treatment failure and disease progression in this cancer.

We know that the other CDK9 drugs are given primarily intravenously, which means that given them to solid tumor patients could be a challenge, as we discovered with fibrocyte have given intravenously as daily pressure on the target it will be hard to achieve as patients even before the pandemic, especially now would be resisting daily therapy with an intravenous drug. And finally, there is the question of what about PLK1, as we know PLK1 has produced PRs in a group of five patients out of 14 treated with KRAS mutant colon cancer. This was as part of a triplet with angiogenesis agent of Aston as well as for [Indiscernible] chemotherapy. So it remains to be seen whether PLK1 by itself as a single agent can have activity in the setting. So we intend to answer both of these questions.

CDK9 inhibition in our case together with CDK2, as well as PLK1 inhibition as single agent in the setting of KRAS colon cancer, this could be a higher priority for the company, but not necessarily derailing us from the already announced clinical development plan is just giving us the chance to perhaps -- we see activity. Hope this gives you some perspective.

Kevin DeGeeter

Its super helpful then. My follow up actually pertains to the dose escalation for the oral fadraciclib study. And specifically, given that you’re starting at what’s penetrating therapeutic dose, these patients have an opportunity to transition to a higher dose as you escalate and to the extent that's permitted in the protocol, kind of how long would a patient typically needs to be able to stay on drugs before having an opportunity to dose escalate. Thanks.

Spiro Rombotis

Mark.

Mark Kirschbaum

Yes, it's a very specific question about the trial function. We don't have intubation dose escalation is built into the study at this point in time, again, because we believe that all our doses are active. The dosing schedule again is primarily increasing the number of days and weeks. But yes, there's no plan for intubation dose escalation at this point in time.

Kevin DeGeeter

Great, thanks for taking my questions.

Spiro Rombotis

Thank you, Kevin. And let me say for the benefit of those of you listening the webcast that more detail on Mark's comments is available on our presentation in the corporate presentation section of our website. Operator back to you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Wangzhi Li with Ladenburg.

Wangzhi Li

Hi, thanks for taking my question. First question on the KRAS discovery, so since you have both the CDK9 inhibitor and PLK1 inhibitor and both issuing to kind of inhibitor KRAS mutant cancer, you have any insight or these two mechanisms overlap or can they be synergistic or what's the potential to command and have any picnic experience or does it make sense to test in the trial?

Spiro Rombotis

That's a great question. Wangzhi. Thank you for asking that. I think there are two ways to address such a question from a portfolio management point of view. It seems to us that there is some biological rationale, but has not been fully studied because these are relatively recent discoveries. As a more practical matter though, two unapproved drugs on the same protocol is a challenge for many sponsors. And that's one of the reasons where people are looking to guess about the emerging standard-of-care and KRAS mutant colon cancer for example and then seek to combine with an approved drug which we know is a tested strategy that could lead to rapid FDA approval, and I suspect the faculty will follow the same path. Ultimately, though, until we understand the translational consequences of each of these drugs as single agents and understand at what stage of the KRAS mutation or spectrum do they work is really hard to speculate on combinatorial possibilities, but it's something that has said to me crossed our mind and we'll look at it at a later time.

Wangzhi Li

That makes sense. One more question on the investigator sponsored trial -- being with the [Indiscernible] I mean, it's a small number looks quite encouraging. Do you have any further background or the pacing kind of baseline condition? How does it compare to monitor the trial, historically if you compare this response rate and outcome?

Spiro Rombotis

Yes, that's a great question. Thank again for asking that. When this question refers to the investigator response for trial, combining our third drug sapacitabine and oral nucleoside analog with oral olaparib, which is the standard-of-care in the setting of metastatic breast cancer, which is mutant for BRCA. In that setting, the reference study is called Olympiad. It's an AstraZeneca study was olaparib. That study showed about 50% PR. But I don't believe that this is the right metric to compare this small data set, as you pointed out Wangzhi. Our view is that small numbers and one could easily get seduced by the attractiveness of small numbers. But we need to see a bigger population to draw conclusions. There is one point about this data which is intriguing. The olaparib and for that matter, all PARP inhibitors, duration of effect is modest is usually around a year, and most patients discontinue therapy due to more suppression.

We know from our studies in leukaemia, that sapacitabine can be taken for multiple years, I believe the longest patient on sapacitabine has been on for more than five years, which suggests that if we can stretch the therapeutic benefits with an olaparib combination in the setting of PR or durable stable disease much beyond the olaparib single agent benefit, then we could create a continuum of care which would be very exciting, population of patients who have nothing once PARP inhibitors fail. So that I think is the main interest of the investigators who are paying for the course of the study. But we're going to keenly watch and of course, we are in frequent dialogue with them as this data unfolds.

Wangzhi Li

Got it. Thanks for taking my questions.

Spiro Rombotis

Thank you, Wangzhi.

Operator

Spiro Rombotis

Thank you, operator and thank you all for participating in Cyclacel’s first quarter call. We appreciate your support of our efforts to deliver on our strategy and realize stockholder value by demonstrating safety, efficacy and cost effectiveness of our medicines. Please stay safe and well. We look forward to updating you on our progress and meeting some of you at upcoming conferences either virtually or hopefully in person. Operator at this time, you may end the call.

