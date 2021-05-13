Photo by franckreporter/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Sumitomo Corp (OTCPK:SSUMF) has a mediocre track record in portfolio management of its assets and experienced significant asset impairments in FY3/2021. Management's new medium term plan offers stable dividend payouts, but the overall picture gives us little conviction to invest. We remain neutral on the shares.

Quick primer

Sumitomo Corp is one of the 'top 4' Japanese trading houses with a relatively low exposure to natural resources. It is known for its stable operations in media and IT services. In FY3/2021 the company booked one-off impairment losses of JPY351 billion/USD3.5 billion, the single largest being a JPY85 billion/USD0.8 billion related to nickel mining and refining operations in Madagascar.

FY3/2021 sales by division

FY3/2021 gross profit by division

FY3/2021 gross profit margin by division

Our objectives

We view trading companies similar to asset management businesses, managing a portfolio of assets with the aim of increasing net asset value (NAV). In this piece we want to assess the following:

Performance of the company in terms of generating returns as a portfolio manager.

Outlook for shareholder returns in light of the new medium term plan to March 2024.

We will take each one in turn.

NAV growth unspectacular

We pretend for the moment that Sumitomo is a portfolio manager, running a collection of businesses in order to generate increasing NAV and aiming to reward its investors with dividend payments. With low gross profit margins for most business segments, generating returns is going to be a tricky business. There is little margin for error, particularly in times of one-off events such as pandemics and cyclical downturns that could result in asset impairments.

Sumitomo's portfolio was significantly tested in FY3/2021 as it booked one-off impairment losses of JPY351 billion/USD3.5 billion. These costs appeared across all business segments apart from Media & Digital which operates IT services and a TV shopping channel. One could argue that the portfolio manager has been misallocating positions.

Asset impairments in FY3/2021

These one-off events highlight the relative robustness of Media & Digital, the only division to make positive net income for the year.

Controllable net income FY3/2021

A portfolio manager is assessed primarily on NAV growth of the fund. Looking just at FY3/2021 results would not be a true assessment of performance, hence we saw how book value per share has grown over the last 10 years. The result is a 4.8% YoY CAGR growth (FY3/2011-FY3/2021). Would you rate this as a decent portfolio manager that you would invest your capital into? We would look elsewhere.

Book value per share trend

There will be multiple other reasons why an investor may buy Sumitomo Corp shares. There may be intangible asset attractions such as brand, faith in management, relative low exposure to natural resources versus peers - the list could go on. However, it is clear to see that Sumitomo's portfolio has underperformed versus the market, and consequently we do not rate the shares very highly.

A potential reason for investing in the company is shareholder returns, which we discuss next.

Limited prospects for shareholder returns

Sumitomo has not conducted share buybacks since FY3/2006, and this approach appears off-limits for now as the company focuses on sustained dividend payments. The track record of dividend payments is indeed one of stability, with growth at 6.9% YoY CAGR (FY3/2011-FY3/2021) which is a better record than NAV growth of 4.8% for the same period.

The dividend payout ratio has not been particularly high to date, and the policy going forwards is to maintain a 30% payout ratio. However, there is management commitment to have JPY70 dividend per share as a floor. FY3/2022 dividend is planned at JPY70 (flat YoY), implying a slightly higher 38% payout ratio.

Dividend per share and payout ratio trend

Sumitomo announced its "SHIFT 2023" medium term plan which has targets for controllable net income. If we use this as a potential guide to dividends, we see that there is a possibility that returns will be fairly limited for the near future. For FY3/2023 the payout will have to be higher than 30% in order to maintain the JPY70 dividend per share floor. Although plans are for FY3/2024 controllable net income to be at or above JPY300 billion, a 30% payout will could result in JPY72 per share (at JPY300 billion net income).

Dividend payout scenario based on company medium term plan

Overall, current management targets do not denote a major increase in dividends for the medium term.

Balance sheet

Net debt to equity was 1.06x for FY3/2021 which is in line with its peer group. Funds from operations leverage was 6.1x which is on the high side, but the company has an asset-rich balance sheet including JPY2,530 billion in long-term investments in affiliate companies. The latest rating issues was from S&P in August 2020 for long-term issuer rating at BBB+ with a stable outlook - there has been numerous asset write-downs since which may have a negative bearing.

Valuations

On consensus forecasts the shares are trading on PER FY3/2022 8.1x, prospective dividend yield of 4.4% and implied return on equity of 9.1%. These metrics do not denote major overvaluation.

However, when we take into account the historically low level of NAV growth, limitations highlighted in dividend growth and the overall track record of the business, we feel these are fair and not cheap valuations.

Risks

Upside risk comes from Sumitomo moving back into the black YoY into FY3/2022 with progress being made in areas that have proved to be problematic raising earnings visibility. The key areas would be Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics and Metal Products divisions. Any upside to earnings could result in better-than-expected dividend hikes for the medium term.

Management could revise the medium term plan in order to allocate more capital to shareholder returns. Although it is unusual to change policies midway through, it is possible that capital that was originally allocated to new investments and loans could be diverted.

Trends in Digital Transformation, AI and work-from-home could result in major business activity at the Media & Digital division. This relatively low-risk business could become a major earnings driver, which could be a trigger to increase overall returns and valuation multiples.

Conclusion

Sumitomo is one of the leading trading houses with a great global network. It offers a dividend yield of 4.7% based on FY3/2022 company guidance, and current management policy offers a JPY70 per share dividend floor. An investor could get access to a steady dividend, with the relatively high yield providing some valuation support for the shares.

On the other hand, the company's track record in portfolio management does not earn huge merit with us. The shareholder return policy is not particularly progressive either. We are happy to leave Sumitomo Corp shares as neutral.