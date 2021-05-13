Photo by simon2579/E+ via Getty Images

In the beloved children’s classic book, “The Little Engine That Could”, by Watty Piper, a freight car full of toys are stuck on the tracks. Larger engines ignore their pleas for help, as they are too preoccupied with pulling bigger loads of train cars. The Little Blue Engine, however, comes along, and triumphantly pulls the toys over and down the hill, to their destination.

I see an analogous example in Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS), which is a much smaller BDC that focuses on the largely ignored lower middle-market segment. In the article, I examine what makes FDUS a worthwhile buy, especially after the recent broad market sell-off, so let’s get started.

Good Things Come In Small Packages

Fidus Investment is an externally-managed BDC that invests primarily in lower middle-market, as defined by U.S. companies with annual revenues between $10M and $150M. It's also comparatively smaller than its peers, with an equity market cap of $424M. By comparison, industry stalwart Ares Capital (ARCC) has an equity market cap of $8.4B.

I see Fidus’s smaller size as being an advantage, as it doesn’t require as many deals to move the needle. This allows management to be choosier in cherry-picking deals that offer the best risk-reward ratios. In addition, I see the lower middle market as being an attractive category, as this segment is highly fragmented, consisting of over 100K companies. This segment is also generally ignored by traditional sources of institutional financing, as the big banks are focused more on the so called “big fish”. This leads to more opportunities, with lower leverage and higher yields on debt.

At present Fidus’s portfolio consists of $712M in investments at fair value, with a weighted average debt yield of 12.3%, which is about 200 bps higher than the ~10% debt yields that I see with larger BDCs. Its investment portfolio is diversified across 67 companies and is defensive in nature, with IT, Specialty Distribution, Business Services, Component Manufacturing, and Healthcare Products being the Top 5 sectors, representing 58% of the portfolio fair value. As seen below, 77% of Fidus’s investments are secured by either 1st or 2nd lien debt, with the rest comprised of subordinated debt and equity.

One of the metrics by which I use to judge management quality is book value per share (also known as NAV/share) performance over time. Fidus solidly passes this test, with book value per share rising by $1.40 over the past 5 years to $16.90 in the latest quarter, and solidly rebounding since dropping last year. This is impressive, considering that like other BDCs, Fidus is required to pay out 90% of its taxable income in the form of dividends. As such, most BDC investors are content with just a steadily flat NAV/share over time.

Fidus continued its strong track record in Q1’21, with adjusted NII improving by $0.11 YoY, to $0.46 per share. It’s also worth noting that this is $0.12 higher than the pre-pandemic adjusted NII/share of $0.34. These strong results were driven by continued high levels of M&A activity in the lower middle market, resulting in repayments above historical average.

Meanwhile, I see the investment portfolio as being rather healthy, with just 0.8% of investments on non-accrual at fair value, and a fair value to cost ratio of 108%. Overall, the portfolio companies also appear to be in strong financial shape, with a weighted average interest coverage ratio of 3.4x, thereby helping to ensure their ability to continue making their interest payments on debt.

Looking forward, I see Fidus going back on the offensive, as deal activity has largely resumed, with deal terms not changing, as management noted. I also see Fidus as maintaining its disciplined capital allocation approach, as noted during the recent conference call:

“We're going to continue to focus on first lien investments and strong credits. And we will continue to opportunistically focus on second lien investments, and what I would call, just superlative type situations. And so, we expect Q2 to be relatively busy from origination perspective this quarter was I guess in April, we had $43 million in origination. We're working hard on several opportunities right now. In terms of the competitive environment and obviously is competitive. Good news is we're participating in the lower middle market that's highly fragmented and represents close to 90% of the transactions that take place in the marketplace. So, we like what we're seeing, what I would tell you is, from a competitiveness terms, terms aren't changing, leverage is probably lower levels than pre-COVID levels overall. So I think that's a positive.”

Meanwhile, Fidus maintains a strong balance sheet. It has plenty of dry powder to fund investments this year, with $124M in cash on hand. It also maintains a sound leverage profile, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9x, or 0.5x statutory leverage excluding exempt SBA debentures, putting it well below the 2.0x regulatory leverage limit.

This lends support to the 7.6% dividend yield, with a safe payout ratio of 79%. It’s also worth noting that FDUS also declared an $0.08 special dividend, which is not included in the 7.6% dividend yield, and maintains plenty of spillover income, at $0.98 per share.

Of course, no investment is risk free, and the following points are worth considering:

Fidus’s external manager charges a base management fee of 1.75% on total assets, which is slightly higher than the 1.5% base fee charged by industry bellwether, Ares Capital (ARCC). I find it to be reasonable considering Fidus’s smaller size, and lower revenue base across which it can spread its costs. However, investors should continue to monitor whether the advisor is deserving of the fee structure.

Like all BDCs, Fidus is sensitive to economic cycles given the smaller nature of its portfolio companies, who have less access to sources of funding compared to large publicly traded companies.

Investor Takeaway

Fidus Investment is a BDC that’s much smaller in size compared to its larger peers. However, I see this as being an advantage, as it invests in the more attractive lower middle market, and requires less deals to move the needle. This is demonstrated by Fidus’s strong track record, and the strong recent results.

I find Fidus to be attractively valued at the current price of $16.39, equating to a price-to-book ratio of 0.97x. I would expect FDUS to trade at a premium to NAV, considering its track record of increasing its book value over time. Analysts seem to agree, as they have a consensus Buy rating on Fidus, with an average price target of $18.17. This equates to a price-to-book of 1.08x, which I find to be reasonable. Fidus is currently a Buy.