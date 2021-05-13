NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2021 4:30 PM ET

Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss NV5's Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021. Joining us today are Dickerson Wright, Chairman and CEO of NV5; Edward Codispoti, CFO of NV5 and Richard Tong, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of NV5.

Thank you, operator. Welcome everyone to NV5's first quarter 2021 earnings call. Before we proceed, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussions contain forward-looking statements about the company's future business and financial performance. These are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements are included in today's presentation slides and in our reports on file with the SEC.

During this call, GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed. Reconciliation between the two is available in today's earnings release and on the company's website at www.nv5.com. Please note that unless otherwise stated, all references to first quarter 2021 comparisons are being made against the first quarter of 2020. In this presentation, NV5 has included certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G promulgated under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation are adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. NV5 provides non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP measures as they provide additional insight into the NV5's financial results. However, non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation and are not in accordance or a substitute for GAAP. In addition, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the ability of investors to compare non-GAAP measures of NV5 to those used by peer companies.

A webcast replay of this call and its accompanying presentation are also available via the link provided in today's news release and on the Investors section of the company's website.

We will begin the call with comments from Dickerson Wright, Chairman and CEO of NV5, before turning the call over to Edward Codispoti, Chief Financial Officer, for a review of the first quarter 2021 results. Dickerson Wright will then provide closing comments before we open the call for your questions.

Thank you, Richard and thank you to everyone joining us for NV5's first quarter. We are pleased to announce the successful first quarter. I will start on slide five with the Q1 highlights.

We delivered $153 million in revenue, $24.2 million in adjusted EBITDA and $0.88 per share of adjusted earnings per share for the quarter. We also had improved margins over the same period as last year.

We generated record cash flows in the first quarter with $48.2 million in cash flows from operations. We finished the quarter with $93 million in cash on hand giving us a lot of dry powder for our M&A program, which continues to be fueled by a healthy pipeline of opportunities.

The first quarter is always our slowest quarter of the year, due in large part to winter weather delays. The more severe the weather the greater the possibility for project delays.

One of the big stories in the early part of 2021 was the winter weather. Over 170 million Americans were under winter weather alerts which were the most in 15 years, and this was the nation's coldest February in 30 years.

NV5 did experience some project delays in multiple parts of our business including impacts to our geospatial group. We had delays in the data collection for some significant projects due to the inability to operate in severe weather. This temporary disruption in the early stages in data collection also displaced the timing of some revenue recognition on the data analytics phase as well. We also experienced some delays and projects, wards, and project starts.

In our infrastructure related businesses, which include the infrastructure, utility services and testing, inspection and consulting verticals, we delivered 4.5% growth over the first quarter of 2020 despite impacts of both weather and the pandemic. Furthermore, the total backlog grew 25 and we expect to see accelerated growth in the rest of the year and expect to finish the year ahead of current analysts' consensus for revenue and adjusted earnings per share.

As many of you know, NV5 is conservative. We prefer to limit leverage. Subsequently in March, we execute a follow-on offering that raised $141 million in net proceeds, which we have applied, along with our strong cash flows to pay down debt and to fund further acquisitions. You can see the results as our net leverage is less than one, which is where we were prior to the Quantum Spatial acquisition at the end of 2019.

We've always reduced leverage through operating cash flows, and we retired $145 million in debt in Q1. This low net leverage brings us back to our preferred capital structure, and along with our significant cash on hand allows us to act quickly when the acquisition opportunity presents itself. And it gives us a strong strategic advantage in funding acquisition.

Our strong capital position allows us to pursue larger acquisitions that may strengthen our platform or provide entry into new high margin service offerings. In the first quarter, we completed three acquisitions, with the first being International Design Associates or IDA. IDA strengthened our commissioning capabilities and subscription based energy efficiency offerings in the Middle East and Asia, and complements our International group, which has been performing well in 2021.

In February, we also acquired TerraTech engineers, which strengthen our geotechnical engineering capabilities and testing, inspection and consulting services, which complement our strong infrastructure capabilities in the southeast.

In March, we acquired Geodynamics; sonar based full ocean depth geospatial Solutions Company that strengthened NV5's five geospatial near shore and shallow water geospatial capabilities.

We expect water due of climate change and sustainability to be a strong driver of geospatial services. And the addition of Geodynamics expands our marine capabilities and provides a competitive advantage when pursuing a wide range of marine based environmental and infrastructure related opportunities.

Let's turn to slide six for an update on our core business. The infrastructure market is not as dependent on economic cycles, and our businesses performed well throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first quarter, we secured large contract in New York, North Carolina and Florida, three of our largest markets in the eastern U.S. In New York City we resumed design services, which have been put on hold for much of 2020 due to the pandemic.

In addition, the North Carolina Department of Transportation continues to increase funding for projects throughout the state. In the West, we took steps to expand our transportation infrastructure business in Southern California, led by key hire in the Los Angeles area who will lead those efforts with Caltrans.

In the Pacific Northwest we have seen an increase particularly in our geotechnical engineering group, and we have continued to maintain strong margins.

Utility service continues to be the fastest growing segment within NV5 as we push towards our energy 2021 target about 250 million run rates by the end of this year. Modernization of the electrical grid and natural gas delivery are the main drivers of this business, with an emphasis on the safe and reliable delivery of power.

In addition, our real estate transaction services are above pre pandemic levels. Throughout the pandemic, we have heard many questions about COVID impact on municipal and state budgets. This one state budget impacts were not nearly as bad as we once feared. Gas taxes, which fund much of the transportation infrastructure benefited from additional vehicle use as people avoided air travel. The boom in residential housing provided permit these for municipalities along with increase in sales taxes, which definitely benefit the municipalities.

In addition, the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act signed in March, provides a $350 billion in relief funding to state local, tribal and territorial governments. We are optimistic that state and local governments will have adequate funding to move forward with their infrastructure plans.

Please turn to slide seven for an update on the geospatial business. As you know we collect geospatial data by drones, fixed wing, aircraft, helicopters, rovers and vessels using sophisticated remote sensing technology including lidar, sonar and various types of advanced imagery.

As I touched on it earlier weather conditions can sometimes play a factor in the collection of remote sensing data. And due to the severe weather in the first quarter of 2021, we experienced data collection delays. In addition to weather delays, our largest market for geospatial services is the federal government. The transition to the new federal administration did cause some delays in project ward's, which contributed to delays we experienced in project starts in the first quarter.

However we believe that we are poised well for an increase for the balance of the year, as we began to see some momentum in March, with increases in volume and sales activities, along with a strong pipeline of verbal awards, which are waiting signed contracts.

We also secured key wins in April, including our support for a $48 million five year contract with the Bureau of Land Management. We believe that there is potential for margin improvement in the geospatial business. And we continue to seek opportunities to strengthen our position in the sector, and consolidate this highly fragmented geospatial market.

By light, we launched insight, our cloud based geospatial data management software platform in the first quarter. The platform strengthens our entrenched client relationship. And we elected to expand our subscription based geospatial data and analytics model.

It is a new service offering and the interest from the market has been strong. We have already provided 20 quotes to customers and we expect interest to grow as the demand for cloud based Geospatial Data Management Solutions continue to expand.

Let's turn to slide eight for an overview of Geodynamics. The latest addition to the geospatial NV5 service vertical. We expect water to be a driver of growth in the geospatial space, water conservation and floodplain mapping to sea level rise and to shoreline resilience. The applications for geospatial services to support water are vast.

For shoreline and sea level projects, NV5 geospatial previously had the capabilities to provide remote sensing analytic solutions for shoreline and shallow water geospatial solutions. But we lacked deepwater sonar based capabilities. Geodynamic provides that deepwater sonar base capability to provide a full ocean depth marine geospatial solution, and it positions us to pursue expansion opportunities with key federal, state and local clients as well as offshore wind power where geodynamics has built a strong resume. We're excited about this new addition to our geospatial capabilities, and we will continue to pursue other opportunities to expand our geospatial business.

Please turn to slide nine for a look at our record backlog for quarter one. Our backlog is higher than it was a year ago before the pandemic and we believe that it shows that clients are feeling more comfortable with moving forward on their infrastructure investments.

In the first quarter, we secured significant wins in the geospatial utility services infrastructure and buildings and program management verticals. We're conservative with how we calculate backlog looking at a 12 month rolling backlog. In other words work that we plan to do in a consecutive 12 month period. We're also pleased with our $596 million backlogs number and are confident that we are well positioned for a strong year.

On slide 10, I'll give an update on our cross selling program and some recent key wins. Cross selling is a focus for NV5 and it allows us to bring work in-house that would otherwise have been subcontract. On average work performance have is much more profitable. In this year, we have increased our cross selling goal to $600,000 per week, or $31.2 million for the year.

It is an ambitious goal, but in the first quarter we are on target. Cross selling is part of the culture at NV5. And we're confident that we can meet the challenge.

On the right side of the slide we've highlighted some of the notable contract wins for quarter one, including a $50 million contract with New York City Department of Design and Construction to provide engineering inspection services. This is our second time in succession in winning this contract. We're pleased to continue growing our relationship with the City.

In the geospatial business we secured a $48 million contract with the Bureau of Land Management, which will support the Bureau of Land Management and conservation mission.

In our utility services group, we secured a $23 million contract and motorized vaporization equipment at a utility LNG facility. Our LNG business has been performing very well and securing great projects throughout the country.

Finally, in South Florida, our testing, inspection and consulting and program management groups secured key projects supporting high rises and online retail distribution facilities. We expanded our program management services into Florida last year. And we have been pleased with the success that they have in such a short amount of time.

Now turn to Slide 11. We received many questions about proposed infrastructure package. And I wanted to take a moment to discuss how an infrastructure bill might impact NV5's business.

Before we look at any of the proposed investments of the infrastructure bill, I would like to point out that infrastructure is essential. It is not optional. So even if no infrastructure bill is passed, anything on infrastructure will continue. NV5 has been built without a major infrastructure bill. And we continue to grow in infrastructure services. We are optimistic that a bill will be passed, and we expect it to benefit NV5.

In the currently proposed bill approximate $1.2 trillion of the $2.3 trillion in the infrastructure proposal would impact segments that NV5 serves. Transportation infrastructure would receive $449 billion for projects that could be served by all of NV5's verticals. $200 million has being proposed for utilities and broadband which are utility services and geospatial business support. $120 billion is being proposed for water and infrastructure, which could be supported by our geospatial infrastructure, environmental, and our testing and inspection and certification vertical.

Finally, $393 billion has been proposed for buildings and facilities including public buildings, and sustainable retrofit of residential and commercial properties. Our MEP, commissioning, technology design, energy efficiency and buildings program management businesses could support projects funded by this investment.

I cannot provide estimates on what that specific impact would be on NV5 because we don't know when a bill will be passed or what would be included in the final bill. We'll keep an eye on the progress of the proposed bill and make sure we are well positioned to accurately should a final bill be signed into law.

I will now hand the presentation over to our CFO Ed Codispoti to provide an overview of our Q1 financial and full year 2021 performance. Ed?

Thank you, Dick, and good afternoon, everyone. If you would please turn to slide 13, I'll review our results for the first quarter of 2021.

Before we review the results for the quarter, I believe it's important to point out that we are comparing our results against the first quarter of last year, which was only partially affected by the pandemic versus the first quarter of this year, which was a full quarter under the COVID-19 pandemic.

In light of this our gross revenues decreased by 7% when compared to last year, driven in large part of the geospatial segment which decreased $11.7 million when compared to last year. This decrease in geospatial revenue was driven by contract award and project start delays, as well as delays due to weather.

The decrease in geospatial was largely offset by strong performance in our infrastructure related businesses. While our business technology services continued to be affected by restrictions due to the pandemic.

We are pleased that we maintained our adjusted EBITDA at $24.2 million, while also expanding our adjusted EBITDA margin to 21.3% versus 19.9% last year as a percentage of gross revenues generated by employees.

Furthermore, adjusted EPS increase to $0.88 from $0.84 in prior year. We can attribute much of the improvement in adjusted EPS to the increase in our adjusted EBITDA margin driven by our scale and operating efficiencies. Some of these efficiencies are the result of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and we expect to continue to benefit from these efficiencies as we move forward in the post pandemic environment.

We also saw a reduction in our interest expense as a result of our paid down of debt throughout 2020 and Q1 of this year, and a reduction in our effective income tax rate from 25.1% to 24.3%. The increase in adjusted EPS occurred despite an increase in diluted shares outstanding.

Also worth highlighting is that we had a record quarter in terms of cash flows from operations, as we generated $48.1 million, compared to $13.6 million in the first quarter of last year. $36 million of this was a result of collections of build receivables, which is a testament to our focus on working capital and the quality of our balance sheet.

If you would please turn to slide 14, we'll discuss how we strengthened our balance sheet in order to enhance our ability to execute our growth strategy. On March 15 of this year, we completed a secondary offering that raised net proceeds of $141 million. As I mentioned earlier, we also generated cash flows from operations of $48 million. As a result, we were able to pay down a significant amount of our debt this quarter, as we paid down $145 million in debt.

As of the end of the quarter, we had $93 million in cash. And our net leverage ratio was 0.8, which is a 75% reduction when compared to December 2019, when it was 3.2. We feel confident in the strength of our balance sheet and how it can help fuel NV5's growth, including our M&A strategy.

With that said, I'll now turn it back to Dickerson Wright for some closing comments.

Thank you, Ed. Please turn to slide 16. As we look into their major 2021, we believe that we're poised for growth organically and through our M&A program. We're in a favorable financial position with a strong balance sheet and market conditions are expected to improve as the economy continues to open.

Our public sector clients are benefiting from additional gas tax residential permitting revenues and stimulus funding from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. And the infrastructure and utility markets are expected to remain strong. We expect our building segments to have additional opportunities for growth as economic conditions improved from the pandemic.

We are focused on capturing revenue that was pushed to future quarters by Q1 weather and contracting delays. We believe that our federal infrastructure bill would provide additional tailwinds, but we do not need an infrastructure bill to meet our targets for 2021 and beyond. On the M&A front, we continue to seek opportunity to strengthen our platform and expand high margin high barrier to entry offerings.

Our strong cash flows from operations, significant cash in hand, and low leverage gives us the ability to act quickly when opportunities arise and complete larger acquisitions if they fit within our M&A strategy. Our financial position also provides a strategic advantage when pursuing acquisitions due to our ability to use cash.

We also expect to see margin improvements as we invest in high margin businesses realize the benefits of scale and increase the number of services that we can keep in-house as opposed to subcontracting.

For 2021, we are resuming guidance. The opening of the economy provides additional clarity regarding the impact of the pandemic on our business and gives us confidence to provide guidance for revenues and earnings per share. Therefore, we expect gross revenues in 2021 to range between $695 million and 720 million, which would be a 5% to 9% increase over our $659 million in 2020 gross revenue.

We expect full year adjusted EPS to be at between $4.05 per share at $4.45 per share, which would be an increase of 8% to 20% over our 2020 year adjusted EPS of $3.72. This completes our prepared remarks and now we'd like to open the call for your questions.

Dickerson Wright

But normally, I think you can expect about 17% or so in sub-consultant revenue, and it's really driven by requirements that we have to use people and use up consultants that are disadvantaged business or a minority business enterprise.

Got it, that's helpful. In terms of the guidance, maybe just talk a little bit about expected quarterly cadence?

Dickerson Wright

Chris Moore

Dickerson Wright

Rob Brown

Dickerson Wright

In fact, anecdotally, I just felt I got an email yesterday; they were just off the coast of our Hollywood corporate office. And they were doing client surveys in oceanography, in deepwater for deepwater measurements. So what it does is it enhances us and it gives us a tremendous competitive advantage, because we can now do things that not many other geospatial firms have that capability to do. And we really like the geodynamics in the market sector they have and their revenue is not as cyclical as some other commercial activities.

Rob Brown

Dickerson Wright

And Rob, we've done this together, but road shows now we're doing virtually and we're doing a lot of conferences virtually. So to some extent, we think that as the economy opens, we will still have some of that scalability and efficiency. And there'll be some things of course, nothing beats seeing a client face to face.

But we think that we'd save a lot in costs that were not essential because of this. Another class we've seen as people are working remotely, we've seen that tremendous contribution from our remote engineers and people work remotely in the utilization rate, and also in our facility costs. We've learned now that a lot of our facilities; we may not need all of that space. So our general counsel, and their group is looking very closely at some leases, we have. In fact, Alex Hockman, the President of our company was just in our Southern California areas and looking for lease efficiency and lease space.

So we anticipate that facility costs as a percentage of revenue will go down, we think travel costs as a percentage of revenue will go down. And we think some of the other accommodation costs et cetera; will go down as a percentage of revenue. I don't think it'll be as draconian assets in for the pandemic, but we certainly will learn by efficiencies we can have in some of those fixed costs.

Jeff Martin

Dickerson Wright

Jeff Martin

Dickerson Wright

So, a lot of that has impacted some of the work that we were doing in the mechanical electrical components of what's going on in hospitality and hotels, et cetera, that aren't just weren't making the improvements. And that's really the business that had been impacted.

Jeff Martin

Dickerson Wright

Jeff Martin

Edward Codispoti

Michael Feniger

Dickerson Wright

Michael Feniger

Dickerson Wright

Michael Feniger

Dickerson Wright

Edward Codispoti

Dickerson Wright

Michael Feniger

Dickerson Wright

What we try to do is, we try to be an of course, we're a strategic buyer, not a financial buyer. So we're really interested in people being with us. And we use a natural arbitrage in the stock portion of the acquisition, to get to allow that multiples to get a little bit higher.

So I mean there's a bit of pause. So what I'm saying is that we're tending to see more utilization of our stock as part of the transaction, and as our stock appreciates, we can apply that more. And that would even though the valuation is rising, the utilization of our stock allows for more of an arbitrage in the price of our stock and the multiple of the earnings that we're pursuing.

Lisa Springer

Dickerson Wright

Marc Riddick

Dickerson Wright

Marc Riddick

Dickerson Wright

And obviously, the more our revenue grows, the more efficient - or the more that will drop to the bottom line because of the scalability of our network. Now, if there's - I'm not certain of specific IT tools that would allow for more efficiency, I can say this, our international group is really benefited by software that we've had that allows our people to work remotely and it's come in quite handy in the COVID area, where are people working remotely.

So our engineers can apply software that they don't necessarily have to be housed in a one central specific location. And so we think we've seen some efficiency there, and will explore more ways of efficiencies that we can deliver our service in a more cost effective manner. But as far as the actual support service management, their specific budgets that we manage very closely.

Marc Riddick

Dickerson Wright

But Ed, can speak to what highest our leverage has been by picking out a slice of that. And really what our comfort level is, we just don't, believe in leverage, unless it's a specific opportunity, such as we had with Quantum Spatial. But Ed maybe you can speak a little bit to that,

Edward Codispoti

Andy Whitman

Dickerson Wright

And I think the loss in revenue was twofold. One, we lost - and it's very hard to be very specific as to what revenue was lost, but in the geospatial area, we lost business days because we couldn't fly. And then that has a twofold effect if you can acquire that data, then the other revenue generating with the geospatial business, let's say analytic side. So what the acquisition of data feeds the analytic side, so when you can't fly, you've lost a significant amount of revenue.

We also were affected by COVID. We had been impacted in some phases our business but the weather was something that we just did not anticipate. As I said 70% of our addressable market was under severe weather conditions in February. And quantitatively, I'm not going to say that all of the geospatial revenue can be recovered. But we're certainly hoping that some of those projects were delayed and can move further.

But Mark Abatto will give with more specificity what he anticipates seeing in the second and the remainder of the year with as far as geospatial, and he'll be commenting on that shortly.

Andy Whitman

Dickerson Wright

I look for more is what is the ratio of wins of the opportunities that we know we can apply to. As far as what I see and I don't want to be anecdotal about this. But what I see is a certain increase a significant increase in activity. But in the concluding comments, Alex Hockman, specifically who runs the majority of our core business. He will also give his outlook on what he sees on how we see the market growing. I certainly have seen - I'm optimistic, I've certainly seen a significant increase in activity, but I think Alex will can mentioned some specific projects that are specific carry along what we see going forward.

Dickerson Wright

Michael Feniger

Edward Codispoti

But throughout the remainder of the year, we'll have some volatility and working capital. So we wouldn't expect to maintain that that same level of cash flow generation. But we still do feel strong about the overall year being at a conversion rate of say 85% to 90%.

Dickerson Wright

So, Mark, maybe you can comment on how you see things and going forward.

Sure, happy to Dickerson. On the geospatial side, we expect to see improvement in the second half of the year for several reasons. First, and most importantly, the demand drivers for advanced geospatial solutions continue to accelerate with respect to infrastructure investment, electrical grid resiliency, and renewable energy development, along with environmental impact studies and environmental monitoring and planning.

The second reason for optimism is our solutions are essential to the design, the execution, the monitoring, and the ongoing analytics of significant regulatory compliance and safety programs across both the government and the private sectors. And we believe that the pent up demand for these required programs that have been delayed could be very, very significant. Now the timing of those taskings will determine how much we're able to convert to revenue this year and how much will be added to backlog entering 2022.

And then finally, despite the delays in tasking that Dickerson mentioned, the contract vehicles, through which these taskings are awarded remain in place today with NV5. And we are positioned very well for those that are renewing this year. So those are just three of the key themes that we look to relative to the outlook for the remainder of 2021.

Dickerson Wright

Alex Hockman

As you mentioned previously, we don't actually look at opportunities, many of our contracting vehicles come through request for qualifications through which we ultimately receive a professional services agreement or master service agreement. So we don't actually have that journey of responding to pitch, there are more opportunities that then avail themselves. And once we have defined the qualifications and have the categories, we're then able to have the contracting mechanism in place. And that is seeing a lot of opportunities as well work for the core business.

Dickerson Wright

We are now getting used to doing many Zoom calls where we would do a lot of our road shows in dealing with our clients. And so, the ability to adapt is something that I am very proud of that we've been able to do. And these are things that adjustments that we have made as a company and our people and I wanted to congratulate them on their ability to operate under changing circumstances and changing requirements.

Where are we, there's no questions about our leverage and where we are in stock price. We can now be much more selective in the M&A front because our verticals or our platforms are much more mature and each year, they become more mature and our people can be very selective to an acquisition or growth area or service area that they can improve the margin bet more embedded with the client and so I think this is something that we are, we are pursuing.

We mentioned also arbitrage, as our stock has increased, I can remember the days we went public at $6 a share. And now as our stock continues to increase, we can use this to be much more strategic in our acquisitions. We're becoming very selective in the acquisitions, we won. And yes, even though there is a real increase in infrastructure, by the market and those entering and those paying prices that they may feel historically are much higher than they had before.

Our ability with the growth in our stock and our ability to utilize stock continues to give us a competitive advantage. We've been at the acquisition process for quite some time. The phone rings, people we can be much more selective. And we always you've heard me say this before, but we have a number of acquisitions right now on the plate. And we're looking now in strategic areas that we can strengthen our platform.

So, I want to thank everyone for your continued interest in NV5. I think that we're looking forward to a very good year. And that's why we've been we restored the guidance with increases and we feel comfortable with us meeting the projections and guidance that we can ends up. I thank everyone for your support and we look forward to working together to have a good balance of the year 2021.

So thank you all for your time and we'll speak to you once again at the end of the second quarter results.

