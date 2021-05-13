Photo by scyther5/iStock via Getty Images

What is Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stock worth? This article will focus on figuring out what Facebook stock is worth for us as investors, and what returns the long term investor can expect from the stock.

A lot of times with popular stocks like Facebook, people will say that they are bullish or bearish on the stock. But sometimes, it can be tough to figure out what that really means. You might wonder, "At what price are they bearish, and what price are they bullish?" It can sometimes be quite difficult to understand.

If you read all the way through this article, you can decide for yourself if you're bullish or bearish on Facebook, based on what the value of Facebook stock should be. I've tried to streamline this article for you so I only break down the points that are important to Facebook's valuation, so we can see what Facebook stock can do for us.

This article focuses on finding Facebook's fair value by estimating Facebook's future revenue growth and future margins. We'll look at what Facebook is most likely to be worth (Base Case), the worst case scenario (Bear Case) and best case scenario (Bull Case).

This article should help you get a sense of what Facebook is really worth. I hope you enjoy.

Future Revenue Growth

Risks

One of the biggest risks facing Facebook is that they may be unable to grow revenues because they are reaching market saturation. Market saturation is the point where there are so many people using a product or a service that a company has very few places to get new customers to drive new revenue. It's likely that over time, Facebook will grow so large that they are forced to grow at a slower rate.

Facebook reported at the end of March 2021 that they had 2.72 billion daily active people. Given that there's only about 4.72 billion people that use the Internet daily, that means that about 58% of Internet users visit Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and/or WhatsApp on a daily basis.

Image Source: 2021 Q1 Quarterly Report

Even with nearly 60% of the Internet's population using Facebook services on a daily basis, it would be unreasonable to say that Facebook's growth is over. Facebook is likely to have years of high growth from increases in its user base and increases in its monetization across all platforms.

Recent developments with Apple's (AAPL) new iOS policy could limit Facebook's ability to gather data, which could hurt revenue growth. Still, Facebook has a wonderful ad delivery algorithm, so even with new privacy policies in place, Facebook should be able to continue to create high profitability for their advertising customers.

New Growth

Facebook still has big growth ahead. It should feel reassuring to shareholders that Facebook has a management with proven success. Three growth vehicles that Facebook is pursuing is growth in the virtual reality and augmented reality market, growth from commerce in their various platforms, and growth from Facebook Marketplace.

First off, the team at Facebook has been going big on VR & AR. Even though the company didn't give us any concrete sales numbers, we could guesstimate that they saw about $400 million from Quest 2 sales, based on their non-advertising revenue figures. The company will continue to invest in AR & VR.

Now, I believe that augmented and virtual reality are going to enable a deeper sense of presence and social connection than any existing platform. They're going to be an important part of how we'll interact with computers in the future. So, we're going to keep investing heavily in building out the best experiences here. Mark Zuckerberg - Q1 Earnings Call

Over the next few years, we'll probably see increased sales in VR & AR from Facebook.

Growth from Existing Platforms

Facebook will likely see revenue growth from their various existing platforms. Facebook has many different products and services, including the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, Facebook Portal, Facebook Reality Labs (Oculus and Spark AR), Facebook Marketplace, and more.

Revenue growth for Facebook comes from two places across their platforms: acquiring new users, and making more money per user. Facebook has a solid upside, because they are far from maximizing the number of customers they have and they have a lot of potential to increase the company's monetization across platforms. Most of their platforms have a lot of room to grow.

I won't get too into the weeds here, but there are pockets all throughout Facebook's business where they should be able to increase their monetization and user base. Here's a few areas that really stand out:

The US & Canada generates 40% of the company's ad revenue, yet only accounts for 10% of the company's user base. It could be said that most of the world is under monetized.

Image Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation

So far, it seems like Facebook has really only been able to effectively monetize a small chunk of their user base. And while I see how lower income regions around the world may be less profitable, I also think they have lots of room to grow their profitability in global regions.

I think this will translate into consistent revenue growth going forward.

Facebook is increasing its commerce capabilities through Shops.

Facebook's new Shops feature will allow customers to buy products from businesses right on the Facebook app. This should help businesses to increase their conversion rate (because Facebook users will buy on a platform they trust), and this will add more convenience for both buyers and sellers.

Also, Facebook Marketplace could be a huge growth opportunity.

Right now, companies like Craigslist and eBay (EBAY) are some of the most popular companies when it comes to the market for reselling goods. Facebook Marketplace could eventually become the leader in this space because of Facebook's huge user base and growing eCommerce capabilities.

Top-Line Growth

Over the past 5 years, we've seen Facebook's revenue grow over 35% annually, and 2020 saw 20% annual revenue growth. I think it's realistic that the trend of slowing revenue growth will continue, but even with this negative trend in place, we should still see double digit revenue growth rates over the next 10 years. For the Base Case fair value estimate, I used the revenue growth rates shown below to estimate the next 10 years of revenue growth.

Image Source: Author

Margins

Over the years, we can expect Facebook's operating margins to decline. In 2018, Facebook's management reported that operating margins would decrease and capital expenditures would increase over the next several years:

Over the next several years, we would anticipate that our operating margins will trend towards the mid-30s on a percentage basis. We expect full-year 2018 capital expenditures will be approximately $15 billion, driven by investments in data centers, servers, network infrastructure, and office facilities. We plan to continue to grow capital expenditures beyond 2018 to support global growth and our ongoing product needs.

Source: Q2 2018 Earnings Transcript

Even though this was said 3 years ago, it's safe to assume that Facebook's management was reporting on long term trends. Their margins will probably continue to decline and their capital expenditures will climb as they work towards creating a better user experience.

Ironically, Facebook's declining margins are not necessarily a bad thing. There are some upsides to their declining margin. Even though Facebook will become less profitable, Facebook will be able to create a stronger competitive advantage as they spend more money, because Facebook will be able to enhance their user experience. With more spending, they will become even more competitive among social media companies, and they'll become even more dominant in the space.

I estimated that Facebook would see declining operating margins over the next 10 years: Image Source: Author

Next, I estimated a couple of minor costs so that we could find what Facebook's future free cash flows might look like.

One of the most important costs I forecasted was capital expenditures, which is the money that a company invests into its property, plant and equipment. I estimated that Facebook would see capital expenditures as a constant 17% of sales over the next 10 years. The reason I projected this is because even though capital expenditures may increase in the short term as they look to build their network infrastructure, Facebook should be able to decrease their capital expenditures in the future. Once they have the system built, they may be able to cut back on capital expenditures. But at the end of the day, this is just my best attempt at a conservative guess of what the future holds, and I could be wrong.

Image Source: Author

Additionally, I used an 8% discount rate to find the fair value of the future free cash flows. Now that we estimated Facebook's future free cash flows, we can find Facebook's fair value.

Valuation

What is Facebook stock worth? As a proven business, Facebook's future value will rest on its ability to create free cash flow for its investors. We forecasted its ability to create free cash flows by assessing the company's ability to grow revenues and grow or maintain its margins. Now, we'll be able to get a good idea of what the company is worth.

Based on my revenue and margin projections, here's what Facebook is likely to be worth:

Image Source: Author

Assuming an 8% annual return, Facebook's fair value price today is around $261. At today's current price of $307, you might expect to make around a 6% annual return from the stock. And if you were looking to make a market beating 15% annual return over the next 10 years on your investment, you might look to buy the company for under $160. At $160 per share, with 15% annual returns, you could expect your money to quadruple over 10 years.

Back in March of 2020, I had the good fortune of picking up some Facebook stock at $158. I say, "Good fortune," because I had absolutely no clue how to invest at the time, and I did not know that this purchase could make me around 15% annually over the next 10 years. All I knew at the time was that the company, "Had to go up." Since my purchase in March 2020, my money has just about doubled.

But, there's more. These kinds of calculations always make more sense on a spreadsheet than in real life. Facebook is an incredible business that can compound shareholders' dollars for years to come. Facebook also bears many risks as an equity investment. That's why we'll look at Facebook's bear case, and bull case. That way, you can decide for yourself what Facebook is really worth.

Bear Case

What's the worst case scenario for Facebook? Well, the company could go bankrupt, which would be very sad for everyone. But that has a very low chance of happening, because the company has practically 0 debt.

Facebook could make less future revenue than anticipated and see worse than projected results. In the image below, I found Facebook's Bear Case by projecting weak revenue growth. Everything else from the Base Case stayed the same.

Image Source: Author

From this Doomsday scenario, here's what Facebook would be worth:

Image Source: Author

In the worst case scenario, Facebook is worth just $214 per share. That would mean that current share prices would make investors just under 4% annual returns, and you might look to buy Facebook for less than $130 per share to see 15% annual returns.

Bull Case

But what happens if Facebook does better than expected? In the rather likely event that Facebook does better than expected, investors would be rewarded better. For this valuation, I tweaked the revenue growth to be a little more favorable, and I adjusted the operating margin to stop declining at 32%.

Image Source: Author

This had a dramatic effect on the valuation. With these bullish projections in place, we could expect Facebook to have a fair value of $411 per share, and we could expect a nice 12% return at current prices. If you desired a 15% return, you could shoot to pick up shares for less than $245. This bull case would also mean that Facebook stock has 30% upside to fair value.

Image Source: Author

Conclusion

Is Facebook undervalued? Should I keep holding the stock even after the price ran up? Should I be buying the recent dip?

As a worst case scenario, we could see 4% annual returns from investing in Facebook, and in the best case scenario, we'll see 12% annual returns. It's most likely that we'll see returns somewhere in the neighborhood of 6-10% annually over the next 10 years.

So should you start a new position in Facebook, or add more shares in the recent dip? It depends on your investing goals.

If you feel comfortable making 6-10% returns from a strong company with a competitive moat, Facebook could be a great stock to invest in. And if you already have a large position in Facebook, you might feel comfortable adding more shares at these prices.

But since it's likely that Facebook will only offer high single digit returns at these prices, I'm considering reducing my position. My goal is to make upwards of 15% annual returns, so it doesn't seem like Facebook would be a wise long term holding based on my investment goals. But at the end of the day, this is about doing what's right for you and your money.

I hope you enjoyed reading, and I'd love to hear what you think in the comments. I hope you have a great rest of your day.