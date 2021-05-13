Photo by georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin Lagonda (OTCPK:ARGGY) had a decent first quarter. My investment thesis is that it is showing signs the ship is turning. I am no longer bearish. But, with a lot of work still to do and a recent history of shareholder dilution, I will not buy and am neutral.

Q1 Results Came In In Line with Expectations

Last week the company released its results for the first quarter.

These were well-received and did not contain any nasty surprises.

While the changes versus the prior year look excellent, it is worth recalling that the first quarter last year was a particularly difficult one for the company, not only due to the pandemic but also its ongoing management transition and move to destock.

That recognised, what I think is positive is that not only did adjusted EBITDA turn from negative to positive, but also the loss came down considerably at both the operating and pre-tax levels. I regard that as a better sign of the company’s progress than EBITDA, not least because of its debt pile which means that interest is a significant outgoing.

Source: company announcement (footnote omitted)

Even better, the quarter saw a positive free cash flow of £24m. Net cash inflow from operating activities came in at £72m, whereas in the same quarter last year there had been a net outflow of £4m. The company attributed this in part to a £31m receivables inflow, which it attributed to its build to order strategy. This is an interesting point to watch in future quarters, I feel. While it seems to have been beneficial in terms of cash flow, it does remove some customer flexibility. While an Aston Martin may not be an impulse purchase for some people, build to order delivers more immediate benefits for a company than for its customers. Then again, it may further engage a customer while they wait for their purchase with a sense of customisation, so it could be that this approach not only helps receivables but also helps to build the brand.

Liquidity Remains Decent

With a cash position of £575m, the company’s liquidity headroom improved from the fourth quarter. As well as positive cash flow that reflects £77m in gross proceeds from new notes issued in March. Given the extensive efforts made to improve liquidity over the past year, I do not see this as a surprise, but it is welcome nonetheless.

Net debt was fairly stable at £723m, a reduction of £4m from the prior quarter.

That net debt figure is still high and the company continues to have significant challenges. However, I think both the sales trend and the liquidity position provide evidence that the ship is being stabilised. Net debt did not increase, cash on hand is sufficient, and improving sales should help to turn the negative cash flow positive at some stage.

SUV Take-Up Seems to be Progressing

A key determinant of the success or otherwise of the current strategy at the company is whether it can generate sufficient demand for the SUV model, its first, which it launched last year.

The news on this in the quarter again looks fairly positive, although I wouldn’t say it was outstandingly good (which is fine, it doesn’t need to be).

Source: company announcement

While these are wholesale numbers and so do not give us a sense of the pull through of demand at the customer level, nonetheless the 746 figure for SUVs looks good. While it is sharply lower than the prior quarter, I attribute that in part at least to the stocking effect still having an impact on the prior quarter.

Chart compiled by author using data from company announcements

It’s also worth noting in the Q1 chart above that the quarter saw growth in all regions. Again, the comparative quarter last year was very weak. But the company has been talking up its performance and prospects in Asia. With APAC unit wholesale volumes almost quadrupling versus the prior year numbers, I do consider there is positive evidence that the company is putting its best foot forward in the APAC region.

Aston Martin Valuation is Looking Less Challenging

I have been consistently bearish on the name. In January, I remained bearish but in Aston Martin: Looking For Concrete Signs Of Business Improvement outlined that I would be looking at a number of performance metrics when considering the company, including volumes, product mix, DBX sales and cash burn.

The latest results go some way to assuaging those concerns.

On volumes, the company continues to guide to c. 6,000 wholesale sales this year. That is in line with its plan to hit 10,000 by 2024/25. I continue to regard that as a significant ramp up, so am not convinced that 6,000 sales this year means the 10,000 target will be hit. But it is possible the progress is positive and management continues to guide at that level.

DBX sales are moving along well. On product mix, the earnings announcement referred to a "mix headwind" which I think merits further attention in future announcements.

Meanwhile, cash burn has fallen considerably. The company attributed part of its 9% EBITDA margin to “cost efficiency benefits”. The plan is to keep cutting costs rigorously.

Overall then, I think Aston Martin is making good progress against the signs of recovery for which I was looking and I am moving to a neutral position. I am not bullish as net debt remains high, there is still a lot of work to do to fix the business and the company’s recent history of massive shareholder dilution is a cautionary point. Retail shareholders are not a core constituency for shareholders as far as I can tell from their actions to date. Despite that, Aston Martin shows increasing signs of health. I won’t buy it with a bargepole, but I am moving from bearish to neutral.