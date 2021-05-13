Photo by atakan/iStock via Getty Images

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) published 1q21 results on May 12, 2021, triggering a significant down-beat of the stock. As I will discuss in brief, this hit is well-deserved.

Texas Freeze Effect

Quoting from the 1q21 Shareholder Letter (emphasis added):

The severe winter storm that hit Texas in February impacted millions, causing power outages, icy roads, frozen pipes, and heartbreakingly, a lot of suffering. We received about a year’s worth of claims in its first few days.

Now, admittedly, LMND was probably not alone with being surprised by the event itself and its magnitude. However, in my previous article about LMND I criticised management for bragging about its risk management skills - which essentially consisted of avoiding risks in regions that are well known for being prone to certain risks occurring (these are very well known for wildfires and hurricanes). Not suffering from risks after deciding not to take the risk is not a big achievement really.

I will hold in favour of management that there will always be risks that people don't anticipate. But as always, pride goes before a fall. This is particularly true when looking at the effect of reinsurance, again an aspect that management emphasises when explaining how special LMND is.

The core of LMND's reinsurance (hereafter: R/I) program is a 75% quota share on its entire business. These agreements simply scale down the claims experience of the ceding company, so in the most simple design they have the same effect regardless of the actual claims burden. Thus, they are widely used by new entities, especially those offering just one or two lines of business (as LMND did for most of its life to date) - simply because most regulatory capital regimes are quite tough on entities that do not have a lot of risk diversification (as they define it).

Most insurers, even established ones, also use catastrophe (or CAT) R/I to protect them against severe events. In periods with regular claims occurrence, these coverages make the net (i.e. after R/I) claims ratio (i.e. the fraction of claims incurred over premiums earned) worse than the gross claims ratio - simply because the ceding company pays for coverage that is not triggered. After a CAT event, however, you would expect the net claims ratio to be visibly lower than the gross figure, simply because this typically triggers payments from the R/I thereby changing the net numerator in favour of the cedent.

In the numbers for LMND after the Texas Freeze you hardly see any such effect:

Source: Shareholder Letter, columns represent 1q21 and 1q20, respectively

So, apparently, the R/I delivers not as much magic as management wants you to believe.

Now, I am sure, LMND (and other insurers suffering from the same event as well as the R/I companies soon to be asked for providing the matching coverage) will learn from this and think it over. But some more humbleness seems desirable.

Summarizing the Texas Freeze

The Texas Freeze got a lot of attention from analysts and even SA headlines, e.g. here. As discussed above, I think it is justified to hit the brakes a little bit when it comes to the enthusiasm about how different LMND was. They didn't master their first real challenge (as stated above, they simply avoided the hurricane and wildfire challenge). From the Shareholder Letter again:

Excluding CAT impact, we are encouraged by the stability of our underwriting performance during a period characterized by the dramatic growth and meaningful diversification of our book of business.

Let's be clear here: CAT events are part of being an insurance company (even one with a lot of R/I), and it seems, some tech investors needed that little reminder.

However, in my opinion, this isn't the worst insight to be gained from the 1q21 reporting.

The Annual Dollar Retention Misery

LMND introduced a new metric into its external financial reporting, Annual Dollar Retention, or ADR (definition as per the Shareholder Letter again, with IFP being the in-force premium):

ADR is the percentage of IFP retained over a twelve month period, inclusive of changes in policy value, changes in number of policies, changes in policy type, and churn. To calculate ADR we first aggregate the IFP from all active customers at the beginning of the period and then aggregate the IFP from those same customers at the end of the period. ADR is then equal to the ratio of ending IFP to beginning IFP.

I think this is a very useful metric for an external investor. However, I can only guess why management decided to publish this information. The most obvious reason is because of the recent upward trend in the metric, which - as such - is clearly a good thing (source: shareholder letter):

It is tempting to show investors: Look we have increased our ADR by more than 10 percent points over the last 4 quarters!

But I think there is something else screaming at everyone studying this chart: The highest ADR ever achieved by LMND is 81%.

This means that about 20% of all customers cancel their relationship with LMND within a year (and if we assume that some customers add coverage or increase their existing coverage - the story management is telling - then the actual share of people leaving is even higher).

Do you remember how special LMND is? How well they treat their customers? How different they are compared to the mean average incumbent insurer? And yet, they lose 20% of their customership a year, at minimum to date.

My guess is that this insight triggered most of the rout on the stock on May 12.

But these numbers are no surprise. Everyone in the insurance industry knows that there are people shopping around (maybe in need of a new laptop...). As a new company, you will find these people, and they will find you. And they are not good for your numbers.

My conclusion is, again, that LMND involves a lot less magic than assumed by many, especially among those with little industry experience (and I am talking insurance industry here, to be clear).

The Bright Spot Maybe

There are some general good news for LMND. Broadening the offering through car insurance (announced, not launched yet, per shareholder letter) and life insurance generally is a good thing.

First, because the respective TAMs are huge, second because every insurer does cross-selling, this is an obvious chance of being in the business, and third, because risk diversification will offer relief on the regulatory capital front, since these regimes treat monoline companies not well at all. And easing the capital burden virtually is a necessary condition to being able to substantially reduce the use of R/I. Only then, LMND has a chance to grow into its current valuation.

But make no mistake: For Motor insurance, the above statement about people shopping insurance holds in particular. And the US term life insurance market is extremely competitive - my gut feeling (no other source available) is that this is the line of business where the current players make most use of data.

Thus, these are not markets with low hanging fruits for the bottom line. Even though clearly the fruits are big from a top line perspective.

And if there is one thing that the 1q21 financials have told us about LMND, it is that they also just put their pants on one leg at a time.

Conclusion

I have been skeptical about LMND and the statements management is making in the past, and current numbers provide no reason to change that. Quite the opposite, actually.

On the other hand, this is a young company, so only time will tell.

However, I am with Mr. and Mrs. Market here that the excitement about LMND better cools down and everyone waits until they deliver before going crazy about this company with excellent self-marketing but a yet-to-be-shown operational and financial track record.