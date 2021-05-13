Photo by Tomacco/iStock via Getty Images

Background

On Wednesday, Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY) announced a complex transaction (slides) with mind-numbing implications, which would further complicate the already sufficiently intricate relationship between Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) and Prosus.

As a reminder, Prosus was spun off from Naspers and listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange just in September 2019. The stated goal was the reduction of the stubborn discount to the company's underlying NAV, mainly composed of a massive ~30% stake in the Chinese giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). The relatively small float was explicitly indicated as a means to shrink the discount at the time, as many European index funds and "index-huggers" would need to buy Prosus after the listing, thus driving the price higher. Which is exactly the opposite of what regularly happens at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, where Naspers has grown to such a large part of the index that funds are forced to sell down their holdings every time the stock moves higher, as they are not allowed to hold such a concentrated position.

This strategy actually worked, but only for a very short period of time, then the discount to Prosus' NAV widened again and stubbornly stayed around the current ~35% level.

Most importantly, however, former Naspers shareholders still have about three quarters of their original economic interest in Naspers stock and only one quarter in Prosus stock. And, sadly, the listing of the supposedly more attractive Prosus stock coincided with more selling of Naspers, while somehow not increasing inflows into Prosus, hence Prosus' own NAV discount did not decrease.

As a result, the old Naspers shareholders now own Naspers shares trading at a discount to the underlying Prosus holdings, which themselves trade at a discount to their own holdings' NAV. So there is a double discount: Naspers' is around 50%, while Prosus' is around 35%.

Buybacks

Recently, Prosus announced a large buyback program of both Prosus and Naspers stock. Investors cheered the news. However, about three quarters of the buybacks flowed into Naspers equity, which consequently outperformed Prosus until yesterday.

I had actually foreseen such a development in my last article on the company, which floated the idea of switching from Prosus to Naspers given the far greater underlying value of Naspers. Personally, I sold out of Prosus when one share of Prosus was worth 0.51 shares of Naspers. Today, you can buy only 0.44 shares of Naspers with one share of Prosus.

So the buyback worked much better for Naspers than for Prosus. Which is nothing but correct, given the 73/27 distribution of the economic interest of the former Naspers shareholders. On the other hand, Prosus shareholders might not have been that happy, as their money was effectively spent for the short-term benefit of Naspers shareholders, while their own stock lagged. (Although it must be said that, from a purely fundamental point of view, the Naspers purchases were a better deal than repurchasing their own stock, given the greater NAV discount on the Naspers side.) Moreover, once the trend moves in favor of one of the stocks, some investors in the other stock probably feel tempted to switch, thus reinforcing the negative trend on one side and the positive momentum on the other one.

In three words, it's a mess.

The proposed transaction

Enter the exchange offer: Prosus will acquire even more Naspers shares. Although this time not through an open-market buyback, but through a tender offer. Naspers shareholders will have the opportunity to switch part of their holdings (approximately 50%, if close to all shareholders participate) to Prosus shares, for an exchange ratio of 2.27443 Prosus shares for each Naspers share.

At the end of it all, Naspers' shareholders will still own as much of Prosus as before, but Prosus itself will also own 49.5% of Naspers. And Prosus' current shareholders will be diluted, but should benefit because the newly issued shares will own more of the underlying assets than the old shares.

I told you it is a mess.

The effective economic interest of the current free float holders will be the following:

Those that held on to their Naspers shares or to part of them will own 40.3% of a much larger Prosus instead of previously 73.2% of a smaller Prosus. And Prosus shareholders, of which the majority will simply be those that exchanged part of their Naspers holdings for Prosus shares, will own 59.7% of Prosus instead of 26.8%.

From a superficial glance it looks like a wash. But it is not.

Value exchanged

Actually the precise current NAVs of both shares were missing in the slide set. This is not an accident, I believe. You can find them below.

But let me first highlight one of the most treacherous statements in the offer announcement:

"For Naspers N Shareholders that accept the offer, the Proposed Transaction is expected to provide an opportunity for value accretion from the exchange of Naspers N Ordinary Shares trading at a higher discount to NAV to Prosus Ordinary Shares N trading at a lower discount to NAV."

In other words, Naspers shareholders exchange their ADRs, which represent an underlying economic interest worth around $92 per ADR for 2.27443 ADRs of Prosus, representing an underlying economic interest of about $70.

Deal? - Probably not.

On the call, management defended this ratio by saying that the Naspers/Prosus ratio has rarely been this high, so it is a good moment to switch from Naspers to Prosus and that Prosus has by far the better chance to close the discount. Yet the underlying NAVs are still far apart.

Effectively, just a few lines earlier, the announcement stated:

"The Proposed Transaction is expected to create immediate value as a result of Prosus effectively buying back exposure to NAV at a higher discount."

If you see a contradiction, you are not misunderstanding something. This is nothing but a contradiction.

Prosus is actually short-changing Naspers, and management is trying to have its cake and eat it, too.

This is also confirmed by the often repeated statement that a greater free float of Prosus should support a smaller NAV discount. Now read again the fourth sentence of this article.

Other reasons not to like the deal

If switching to Prosus really was the better deal, this means holding Naspers becomes an unattractive option. But Naspers shareholders can only switch half of their holdings to Prosus and will remain with the other, unattractive half.

While I understand that management, in the current situation, must talk up Prosus' prospects and consequently talk down Naspers' chances to close the discount (otherwise few shareholders would accept the offer), management is actually the last clairvoyant to believe when it comes to the consequences of its actions aiming for a smaller NAV discount. In fact, the Prosus spin-off has failed. And it has mainly failed Naspers shareholders, as their NAV discount has grown, while Prosus' discount has stayed at the level of the previous Naspers discount.

In my opinion, buybacks like the one executed over the past months would be a far better option to address the discount.

Effectively, on the call, management's actual key concern was the large weight of Naspers on the Johannesburg stock exchange. It will shrink following the exchange offer. But Prosus is listed on that exchange as well, and its weight will go up. If you own an index fund reflecting the largest businesses listed on the South African exchange, following the exchange offer you will hardly notice a change of your underlying exposure to Tencent.

Moreover, if Naspers' weight is the key concern, shrinking the float can help. Basically, Prosus can scoop up highly discounted Naspers shares sold by funds that want to reduce their exposure. Now this is a great deal: Sell $15 billion worth of actual Tencent stock and buy exposure to $30 billion worth of Tencent through Naspers. Such a strategy would far more likely shrink the discount than creating more and more layers of mind-numbing complexity on top of each other.

Persistent damage is done

Unfortunately, the damage is probably already done: Even if this transaction fails (and I don't believe it will), the sole fact that management comes up only with ever more complexity instead of simple, straightforward strategies, actually justifies the discount. Let me borrow a Mark Zuckerberg quote to describe this management in front of many great and easy options: "A clown car in a gold mine."

Nevertheless I will probably simply hold on to my Naspers shares and not participate in the exchange offer. The underlying value remains intact, and I trust that time will provide some occasion to realize it.