The basis for this article is the decision by the Biden administration to support the suspension of the intellectual property of U.S. COVID-19 vaccine makers. This decision has the potential to negatively impact the vaccine makers in general but, more specifically, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), as the U.S. government appears willing to give away valuable intellectual property. This decision has the potential to do irreparable harm to U.S. pharmaceutical innovation and impair future business-government partnerships.

Background

When it was first announced that India and South Africa had asked the World Health Organization to invoke a suspension of intellectual property rights on the various owners of the COVID vaccines, it seemed somewhat duplicitous because, despite the pandemic hitting them hard, both have their own vaccine manufacturing capabilities and the subtext seemed to be – Give us the recipe and we can help solve the global pandemic.

In late March the Biden administration, at the urging of Democratic lawmakers, held a sub-cabinet level meeting of government administrators to discuss the U.S. government’s ability to suspend IP rights of the vaccine makers. Specifically discussed was the 1980 Bayh-Dole Act that allows for the federal government to "march in" and issue a compulsory license for a federally funded invention, if the invention is not available to the public under reasonable terms. Practically, this means the federal government could break patents for federally funded vaccines or drugs to authorize generic competition if regulators determine the price is exorbitantly high. The Trump administration had proposed a rule to modify the Bayh-Dole Act by saying the government cannot use its march-in authority solely based on price. Comments on this proposed rule closed April 5.

The government’s “march-in” ability is not clear when the matter in question transcends price. As I pointed out in this article, Joe Allen, executive director of the Bayh-Dole Coalition, whose members include drug makers, says that lawmakers' misapprehend the act and their efforts could backfire. Allen argues that Congress never intended the government to set prices on products and the law makes no reference to what is considered a reasonable price as dictated by the government. He says advocates and politicians have been purposefully misinterpreting the law for years.

"It will stop collaboration," Allen said, of enforcing march-in rights. "The danger is the next time you have a pandemic, are companies going to jump-in to partner with you (the government)?"

Current COVID-19 drug and vaccine U.S. contracts vary on “march-in” rights. Moderna's contract contains the standard march-in clause, and Novavax's vaccine contract generally tracks with the Bayh-Dole Act, according to Knowledge Ecology International, a nonprofit group whose precursor organization was founded by consumer advocate Ralph Nader. Johnson & Johnson's contract limits march-in rights to the time during the current pandemic. The Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine was developed entirely with private funds and prohibits the government from marching in, so suspending their IP might not be legally enforceable. However, that remains a question.

Nonetheless, advocates and developing nations are lobbying the World Trade Organization, which arbitrates international patent disputes, to suspend some intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. The problem is many wealthy countries have begun their vaccine rollout, while less developed nations have not and, based on limited access to the vaccines, it could take them three to four years to fully vaccinate their citizens.

No question this is troubling, but we should be clear about what the suspension would be for, as there is confusion evident in the terms being tossed around about what is being suspended. Variously and interchangeably, the suspension of IP has been discussed as a suspension of property rights, intellectual property, and patent rights. This conflates the reality, which I will discuss shortly. For now, let me finish the facts driving the impetus for this suspension.

More than 100 developing countries have urged the WTO to waive restrictions following the proposal that was filed jointly by India and South Africa back in October 2020. Moreover, humanitarian aid groups and more than 400 government officials across the EU, including the World Health Organization’s director general, have also urged the WTO to lift intellectual property provisions on vaccines and equipment.

In the U.S., congressional Democrats have pressed the White House to reverse the U.S. position, established under Donald Trump’s administration. On May 6th, President Biden indicated he would support the IP suspension. According to the press release, the administration “believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections” for vaccine production, U.S. trade ambassador Katherine Tai said in a statement. The administration will “actively participate in text-based negotiations” with the WTO “to make that happen,” she said, adding that those negotiations “will take time given the consensus-based nature of the institution and the complexity of the issues involved.

While the U.S. decision to back an effort to open up the intellectual property underpinning Covid-19 vaccines is stirring hope that more drug manufacturers, particularly in poor countries, can start churning out shots they sorely lack, it appears trade officials, health authorities and pharmaceutical executives say lengthy international negotiations required to lift patent protections and technological challenges involved in making new, high quality vaccines mean the impact of such a move may not be felt for months or years.

However, Pfizer said it expects to be able to supply 2.5 billion doses of its vaccine this year and 3 billion next year. The pharma forecasts revenue from vaccine sales will total $26 billion this year, more than half of what its entire business earned last year.

Moderna says it can produce between 800 million and 1 billion doses this year and a similar 3 billion figure in 2022, depending on the mix of primary vaccination doses and booster doses. Moderna said it had signed advance purchase agreements for this year worth $19.2 billion.

Further, the German health minister has said 10 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shot were expected to arrive in Germany by the end of the second quarter, as the country has committed to making the one-shot vaccine available for all its adults.

It appears reasonable to say the U.S. vaccine companies are working hard to produce shots for other countries and can do so without the intrusion of a march-in order to suspend its intellectual property.

With that, we should be clear what is meant by IP.

What is Meant By IP and Why it Matters

Intellectual Property is the term used to describe certain categories of rights acquired by companies to further their business interests. While patent rights are considered intellectual property, they are not the sum of all intellectual property. IP is generally seen as comprising four elements: copyrights, patents, trademarks, and trade secrets. This is an important distinction because Moderna has said it would share its patent information on its mRNA vaccine with others, but that is just one aspect of its IP.

Relatedly, commitments by Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and the not yet approved for emergency use vaccine by Novavax (NVAX) make it clear the vaccine makers are taking action to help ameliorate the global pandemic.

Moreover, President Biden has promised enough doses to U.S. citizens by the end of May to immunize all of the nation’s roughly 260 million adults. While the FDA signed off Monday on the Pfizer/BioNTech shots, saying that the vaccine was safe in adolescents and protected them from getting COVID-19, it remains the government has locked in commitments from manufacturers for enough vaccine to cover 400 million people — about 70 million more than the nation’s entire population.

Whether to keep, modify or redirect those orders to other countries is a question with significant implications, not just for the U.S. efforts to contain the virus within its borders, but also for how soon the pandemic can be ended globally. This begs the question – What’s the kerfuffle over a need to suspend IP rights?

Glad you asked!

Patent and trade secret protection cannot be used simultaneously to cover the exact same aspects of the exact same invention. Because patents are published, the public disclosure necessarily destroys the requite secrecy for trade secret protection. So, what prevents the development of imitative products is not just patent life but trade secrets. This means that, depending on the nature of the invention or information, companies have to think carefully about which protection is most appropriate for them. Companies can use trade secret and patent protection for different aspects of their business or invention to allow for more synergistic or complementary protection, as Moderna does with its mRNA tech.

That means Moderna might opt to patent a technology – like mRNA tech – but maintain the manufacturing process for that technology as a trade secret. Consequently, if an invention has been disclosed in a patent application, the associated or collateral know-how that is not divulged can and should still be retained as a trade secret. This includes all of the research and development data – even if the company later opts to disclose some or all of that information in a subsequent patent application. As a result, complementary patenting and padlocking the trade secrets is tantamount to having the best of both worlds, especially when technologies are complex.

Okay, just to ensure I did not lose anyone, basically it means that, while Moderna may share its patent with others, it does not mean it wants to share their trade secrets. So, the terms ‘suspension of patent rights’ and ‘suspension of IP’ do not mean the same thing. Moderna’s trade secrets are the money-making aspect of their IP and they should be concerned about the effort to suspend it. However...

Moderna's CEO Appears Unconcerned by the Potential IP Suspension

This raises the question - Is Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel clear on what comprises IP?

One would think so and he told analysts and investors a temporary waiver of their patent rights would not affect the company. “It doesn’t change anything for Moderna. We had said last October we would not enforce our Covid-19 related patents during the pandemic,” he said.

Mr. Bancel also accurately said a patent waiver wouldn’t address supply challenges quickly, particularly for vaccines like Moderna’s that use a newer technology, messenger RNA. He said the technology is complex and there is no idle manufacturing capacity for mRNA vaccines or untapped pool of skilled employees.

“We believe this (waiver) will not help supply more mRNA vaccines to the world any faster in 2021 and 2022,” Mr. Bancel said. The best way to end the pandemic, he added, is what Moderna is currently doing, maximizing its supply this year and adding capacity to boost supplies next year.

However, Bancel’s statement that the IP suspension would not affect Moderna is notable because he said Moderna would not enforce its patent knowledge, but he did not say trade secrets; the "know-how” that is their secret sauce.

Accordingly, the company has said that “mRNA is like software for the cell. And if it works for one disease, it has the potential to work for many diseases. Our approach to leveraging mRNA science started with creating an operating system – our multidisciplinary mRNA platform technology.”

Applying that technology in an impressive manner, Moderna has some 24 drugs in development; though only its COVID-19 vaccine has reached Phase III and it is with an emergency approval by the FDA that allows it to be used to vaccinate people against the virus…and generate revenue (which is the point of being a business).

If we are talking about the protection the vaccine provides, the follow-up question that begs is - How long might the vaccines protect against COVID-19? It seems there is a reasonable question whether boosters will be needed. The belief is the coronavirus is expected to continue to evolve and create new variants against which booster shots might be needed. On this, the CEOs of the producers of the two mRNA vaccines seem confident.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said people will “likely” need a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated. He also said it’s possible people will need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus annually.

Both Pfizer and Moderna see additional vaccinations as likely to be needed, even after the pandemic is contained, because the coronavirus could circulate "in pockets" around the globe, potentially leading to new outbreaks, said Moderna chief commercial officer Corinne Le Goff in a presentation.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told CNBC's Squawk Box that the Massachusetts-based biotechnology company is developing a vaccine that will protect against both COVID-19 and the flu, reducing the number of booster shots recipients will have to get.

"This virus, as I've said before ... is not going to go away. It is not leaving the planet. We have to live with it, and we're living with it like we live with flu. ... And so, what we're trying to do at Moderna, actually, is to get a flu vaccine in the clinic this year and then combine our flu vaccines with COVID vaccines so that you only have to get one boost.”

Clearly, the need for an annual booster shot would be a recurring source of revenue for the vaccine makers. For businesses this is good, and it is attainable by applying and extending aspects of the intellectual property the companies possess. Recurring revenue over an extended time frame means profit – becoming profitable is something Moderna just achieved… after more than ten years of operation. Which brings us back to the point of this article – What the suspension of IP might mean for Moderna.

A Focused Drug Portfolio, Not a Diversified Company

As noted, Moderna has an impressive number of drugs under development using its mRNA technology. However, the suspension of IP poses more of a strategic threat to Moderna than to its other competitors for the most basic of strategic reasons. Moderna is not a company with diversification that transcends its mRNA technology. Yes, they have a range of drugs under development that cover various therapeutic areas, but that is not diversification in its truest sense because all their drugs rely on the same mRNA technology. So, the suspension of their complete IP – not merely patents but trade secrets – puts Moderna’s entire product portfolio at risk. If they lose that, they lose their means of diversification and differentiation, and what remains is nothing more than an imitated technology that would produce “generic” drugs.

By giving away company IP, the U.S. government will be harming Moderna in an irredeemable manner because, unlike Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, Moderna is not a diversified business. Let’s be clear about that.

Diversification relates to strategies that corporations employ to expand the firm’s operations by adding markets, products, services, or stages of production to the existing business. The purpose of diversification is to employ businesses in ways that reduce risks, not only from competitors but from a range of other external challenges (e.g., socio-political-legal-regulatory issues). It is about picking the businesses to enter, the opportunities to leverage cross-business value chain relationships and, where there is a strategic fit, to attain competitive advantage. These actions are where strategic management is manifested.

On that end, Johnson & Johnson is aptly lauded as a highly diversified company, with $80+ billion in annual revenues that come from three buckets of business.

While the revenue number puts it in first place for all pharmaceutical firms, it really is a misguided number. Rather, JNJ “only” gets about 51% of all its revenues from drugs, with the other 49% coming from medical devices (~30%) and its consumer products division (~19%). At its essence, JNJ is the ultimate diversified corporation, as it does not rely on a specific business line. (And to think, it all began with Band-Aids!)

Pfizer diversifies on the basis of its line of pharmaceuticals that offer a number of products in a range of therapeutic lines. It operates in more than 180 countries with 96,000 employees (5,000 of whom are scientists focused on drug development) and more than 350 products. It specializes in vaccines, cancer, heart, and diabetes treatments. It also makes medicines for disorders of the endocrine (hormones) and nervous systems. A truly diversified pharmaceutical business.

Not to make too fine a point, but what makes JNJ and PFE diversified drug makers is that they are not reliant on a single IP to produce their drugs. However, Moderna relies on the same IP to produce its bucket of drugs under development. This means the suspension of the COVID vaccine IP is a real threat to Moderna’s newly minted existence as a successful business. In fact, threaten that IP and their entire product portfolio under development is threatened; not by a competitor but by government action!

From a strategic perspective, vaccines are like any other novel drug, their commercial value is based on the uniqueness that is a competitive advantage. What happens when the intellectual property is given away?

It no longer qualifies as a competitive advantage and that affects future vaccine pricing and profitability, as the IP would no longer be unique but imitated. Consequently, the drug will compete on price. This is apparent when formerly novel drugs lose patent protection and the barriers to entry are lifted. Generics then enter the market to compete on price and, as experience shows, will take market share away from the once novel drugs.

Moderna is not insulated from this strategic reality. Although, I might agree with Moderna’s CEO that it would be difficult and costly to imitate the mRNA technology quickly and that the company would garner a considerable amount of revenue in the interim, his claims seem to rely on time, money, and complexity and, perhaps, the belief that the suspension of IP really is only anchored on revealing its patent rights…not its trade secrets.

However, if suspension truly means all aspects of IP, including trade secrets, the threat to Moderna becomes existential and its name is China.

The Quintessential Business Competitor

As this article noted, breaking patents and forcing tech transfers will enable China to manufacture U.S. biotech products on their own.

Interestingly, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is opposed to lifting IP protections on vaccines, saying it would create "severe complications" for vaccine production, Bloomberg reports. The German prime minister said she opposes the WTO action stating, “The protection of intellectual property is necessary as a source of innovation and it must remain so in the future. The limiting factor for the production of vaccines are manufacturing capacities and high-quality standards, not the patents." That Pfizer’s partner BioNTech is a German company tells us a great deal about the German leader's desire to help the “home team” and ensure business IP is safe in Germany and out of the hands of China.

While Moderna’s CEO seems unfazed with the decision to give their IP away, he should be worried. The world and the U.S. have all too long failed to recognize and respond to the theft of intellectual property by China. The unvarnished truth is China would be ready and willing to use its economic and political power to create a vaccine better than its current Sinopharm vaccine, which has a paltry 58% efficacy. If possessing the knowledge to reproduce an mRNA vaccine that is more potent than its current vaccine, China would be unconcerned by development costs and more than willing to price it lower than Moderna’s and send it out into the world, collecting political goodwill along the way. So, the competitive advantage that Mr. Bancel seems to think Moderna possesses would be eroded in short order under China’s cost-focused model.

Summary

Instead of handing over American vaccine IP to the world, the U.S. government should focus on additional ways to negotiate bilateral vaccine agreements and to export excess U.S. supply that is expected to be available by the end of May. Further, to safely ensure an increase in the COVID vaccine global supply, the U.S. should spend more money to help the companies produce more vaccines for export; accelerating something the companies are already doing. Then the jobs would go to Americans and the revenues to American companies that can, in turn, use the money to fund additional R&D that is the lifeblood of pharma/biotech.

Let’s remind ourselves that, despite the horrific nature of the pandemic, developers of COVID vaccines are businesses. That they were able to create a new vaccine in such a short period of time – less than one year versus the four years it took for the previously fastest vaccine development – was the result of R&D investments by the companies over many years. For Moderna, its efforts to create a revenue producing drug took more than ten years and its ability to remain in business and continue as a going concern was only made possible by government grants and taking on debt. In fact, it is only with their most recent quarterly results the company has attained profitability. But, as we know, attaining profitability does not ensure profitability forever because of myriad factors not the least of which are competition from other businesses and changes in the external environment.

For example, the development of new COVID-19 vaccines by other companies has continued apace and vaccine developers are expected to increase in number, even as COVID infections become fewer. Although the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna believe their current vaccines will require an annual booster, newer vaccines may not; rather, they could become a one and done vaccination. This means more companies – including Moderna – will be fighting for market share in a smaller projected product market, one more focused on price.

Obviously exacerbating the question of competition would be the U.S. government’s decision to suspend the IP of current vaccine developers and, while the impact would be felt by all American vaccine developers, none would be impacted as completely as Moderna because it is a business reliant on their mRNA technology for the development of their product portfolio.

As such, Moderna lacks business diversification that helps offset risk. This weakness would make the competitive environment more challenging and Moderna's vision of billions of dollars in future recurring revenues generated by their COVID vaccine, or any other novel drugs based on their mRNA technology, would disappear into a new reality. One where Moderna finds itself as nothing more than a generic drug developer competing in a smaller market that would be focused on price, not differentiation.