Photo by Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

U.K. airline easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) in common with many European airlines continues to face a very challenging business environment, with high cash burn and an uncertain future demand landscape.

I am bearish on easyJet and my investment thesis is that the share price fails to recognise significant changes to its business in the form of notably higher net debt and a demand picture which is uncertain and increasingly seems to be looking years not months out before a full recovery takes place.

Business Recovery is Taking a While

Last month the company issued a trading statement for the six months to the end of March. While it characterised performance as "slightly better than expectations", the results were pretty awful.

Passenger numbers were only 11% of the same period the year before. That equated to 4.1m passengers. Meanwhile capacity was 14% of the prior year level. Revenue collapsed around 90% to approximately £235m, and the pre-tax headline loss was £690-730m.

Source: company half year trading statement

There is very little of cheer in there, albeit that is hardly specific to easyJet but rather reflects the travails faced by the European aviation industry more generally across the period.

One point I would note, though, is that while this period did include significant periods of lockdown in key markets, it also includes the October-December period during which restrictions were looser in markets such as the U.K.

Looking forward, demand recovery can't come quick enough for easyJet, but the speed and scale remain unclear. For its Q3 (April-June), the company said it expected to fly up to 20% of 2019 levels, although as that would be skewed to the backend of the period, capacity in May and June could be higher than that.

It noted that it could ramp capacity up or down and provided no guidance beyond the end of June. The company's website typically shares monthly traffic statistics, although it has stopped posting them in 2021. I wrote in November in easyJet: The Rally Is Overdone that traffic recovery could well be slower than the share price at that point suggested. Half a year has passed and frankly there are few tangible signs of change in terms of current demand. While we don't know exactly what the current traffic is, the 20% (or less) estimate - for capacity, which if the load factor remains lower as in the first half means passenger numbers will be even lower) -is a sign that demand is still far from normal.

However, with vaccination levels increasing in the U.K. and Continental Europe, it seems reasonable to expect that there will be some demand recovery in the company's July-September quarter even though the company has not specifically guided on that yet.

Liquidity Remains Sufficient

At the end of March, the company had around £2.9bn of liquidity.

Cash burn in the first half was c.£845m. While the airline mentioned its cost control and better than guided second quarter cash burn (still close to half a billion pounds, to be clear), that cash burn is substantial. However, hereon in cash burn is unlikely to get worse in my view, so the current liquidity looks like it would suffice until the end of 2022 even if demand doesn't change, which I regard as very low probability. More likely, at least some improvement in demand will reduce cash burn, making current liquidity sufficient until 2023 or beyond.

Valuation Looks Overwrought

The shares are up 24% since my bearish February note easyJet: Still A Long Taxiway To Takeoff. Despite that, I remain bearish.

It's true that the shares remain around 45% below where they stood before the pandemic. However, the landscape has changed dramatically since then. easyJet is burning millions of pounds a day (£5.2m a day in its latest quarter), the company has raised £5.5bn in liquidity since the start of last year and the shape of future demand remains very unclear. While the airline could seek to compensate for reduced demand with higher pricing, as a low cost carrier, there are limits to its ability to do that in my view. So comparing the easyJet share price to what it was pre-pandemic is not a helpful exercise in my view.

The company currently trades at a p/e of 12 times its pre-pandemic earnings. While that may seem cheap compared to the 21x ratio for Ryanair (RYAAY) (which I also consider to be overvalued, although I think it is a better business than easyJet), I consider that to be overvalued.

Net debt stood at £1.1bn at the end of September, so with the negative cash flow since then it now likely to be in the region of £2bn in my estimation. Compare that to £326m at the end of the company's 2019 financial year. While net debt of £2bn isn't very high - market cap is more than double that, at £4.7bn, for example - it's still a substantial deterioration versus the pre-pandemic situation.

Yet shares are now almost exactly where they were two years ago despite all the challenges since then and in the short- to mid-term future. Maybe they were cheap then, but I don't think so. Rather, I think the market continues to overestimate the short- to medium-term scale and financial impact of aviation demand recovery. easyJet, more than ever, looks overvalued.