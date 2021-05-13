Photo by MelanieMaya/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) could see further upside heading into the summer months, as leisure travel demand rebounds strongly. However, we could see a dampening of investor enthusiasm in the latter half of this year, and consolidation in the stock accordingly.

Last February, I made the argument that while Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) could be set to rebound due to rising leisure travel demand - I cautioned that the company's timeshare-based model could come under pressure going forward, as customers may increasingly demand flexible booking arrangements post-COVID.

Recent Performance

That said, the stock has done well - up by 35% from February compared to 7% growth for the S&P 500 over the same period.

Source: investing.com

According to the 1Q21 Investor Update, the company is expecting that a substantial number of prepaid vacation packages that customers may not have availed of due to COVID will convert to future tours.

Source: Hilton Grand Vacations 1Q21 Investor Update

Moreover, it is notable that open domestic regional markets recently saw their contract sales exceed 2019 levels in percentage terms.

Source: Hilton Grand Vacations 1Q21 Investor Update

Clearly, the company has built a significant backlog of customers pre-COVID and we could see appetite for leisure travel continue to rise as we head into the latter half of 2021. From this standpoint, the stock could see further upside ahead. While I had previously remarked that customers may be more hesitant to travel and demand more flexible arrangements - the rebound in sales seems to be proving otherwise.

According to the First Quarter 2021 Financial Results, the company's balance sheet shows that cash and cash equivalents have remained more or less stable albeit slightly lower than the previous quarter. On the other hand, net debt has not risen over the past three months - which is quite an encouraging sign. It indicates that Hilton Grand Vacations is starting to generate enough revenue to not have to rely on increased debt loads in order to stay in business.

Additionally, we see that while the company's overall EBITDA profit margin is down slightly compared to the same quarter last year, this is not adjusted for the $22 million in adjustment items accounted for the pending acquisition of Diamond ($15 million), restructuring costs ($4 million) and one-time charges and non-cash items ($3 million).

When adjusting for these items, we can see that adjusted EBITDA is in fact nearly double the figure of 2020.

Source: Hilton Grand Vacations First Quarter 2021 Results

Given that the company is still operating at a net loss of earnings per share (-$0.08 on both a basic and diluted basis), attempting to value the company on an earnings basis at this time would be premature. However, should Hilton Grand Vacations continue to be able to sustain double-digit growth in EBITDA margin, then I foresee further growth in the stock as investors continue to go long on future earnings.

Looking Forward

The fact that leisure travel demand seems to be rebounding is no doubt encouraging. That said, COVID-19 has not gone away and the future of the travel industry remains somewhat uncertain.

In particular, leisure travel has rebounded more quickly than that of business travel, and this is reflected in stock returns for companies that solely cater to leisure travellers on the one hand, and those to cater to both leisure and business on the other. For instance, we can see that since January, returns for Hilton Grand Vacations were significantly higher than that of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT):

Source: investing.com

However, it is premature to say that business travel will remain at lower levels indefinitely. As global societies start to open back up, businesses that rely on face-to-face interaction for activities such as client acquisitions will likely begin to prioritise business travel once again, even if it does not rebound to levels seen pre-COVID.

While remote working has proven effective for many work activities, clients may still prefer a certain degree of face-to-face interaction in normal times. Businesses that will not cater to this may find themselves at a competitive disadvantage, and thus the market for business travel - while maybe not as prevalent as previously - will still remain.

The reason this is of relevance is that - while leisure travel companies seem to be leading the recovery at this point - investor enthusiasm may start to dwindle in the latter half of this year. While Hilton Grand Vacations has seen a significant recovery in revenue, the possibility of a renewed wave of COVID-19 infections in the winter coupled with a general decline in travel interest during the winter months remains a risk factor.

In essence, Hilton Grand Vacations will need to generate enough revenue this summer from both pre-existing and new bookings in order to ride out a potential drop in sales in the winter months. Moreover, if the rebound in sales growth comes in below expectations, then we could see a situation whereby the stock price consolidates as investor enthusiasm becomes dampened.

Conclusion

To conclude, the rebound in growth for Hilton Grand Vacations has been encouraging and we could see further upside in the stock from here. However, there is a risk that the investor enthusiasm we are seeing for a rebound in leisure travel could dampen in the latter half of this year, and hotels with more exposure to business travel will receive renewed investor interest.

I expect more upside for this stock heading into the summer, but a consolidation could be in store in the latter half of the year.

