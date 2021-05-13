Photo by BackyardProduction/iStock via Getty Images

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) reports their first quarter as a public company after the closing bell on Thursday evening, May 13, 2021, with the current consensus expecting $3.07 in earnings per share on $1.8 billion in revenue.

COIN currently sports a $52 billion market cap.

Here are the current expected consensus estimates for COIN's EPS and revenue cut-and-pasted directly from the IBES data by Refinitiv Excel add-in:

Source: IBES data by Refinitiv as of 5/12/21

Looking at the numbers for 2021 and 2022, the next few years could be a time where little EPS or revenue growth is expected. In fact, EPS is expected to be down about 20% in 2022 per the current consensus, while revenue growth is expected to be flat.

COIN historical annual income statement:

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon data

Looking at the above data from Thomson Reuters Eikon, revenue grew 239% in calendar 2020 over 2019.

The gross and operating profit margins in 2020 were 90% and 32%, respectively.

While I have started modeling the stock out of morbid curiosity, I'm leaning bullish since Bitcoin appears to have real traction despite the Buffett / Munger pejoratives.

In economics, the first rule you learn in Econ 101 (which I loved) was that any asset is classified as either a store of value or medium of exchange.

To be a "store of value" means that the asset has cash flows and an intrinsic value can be estimated, while readers can likely understand what it means to be a medium of exchange.

The thing is, as soon as some form becomes a "medium of exchange" I would think then it has to - in some way - be a store of value.

Think of the $20 bill in your pocket: it's really just parchment with green ink painted on it, but that $20 bill has value to many.

I liked this article by a Seeking Alpha contributor, but I'm not quite ready to pile in on the bullish camp. As an investment advisor, who's been following Bitcoin and the crypto story, I'd like to see how COIN holds up when BTC has one of the patented 80% corrections it has seen since being publicly traded.

The stock trades close to its reference price this week, which is not an intrinsic value estimate, but it's worth mentioning to readers.

Using Briefing.com, here is how the Street has come out on COIN the last few months:

5/11 - Oppenheimer initiates coverage with a $434 price target

5/4 - Keefe Bruyette initiates with a $325 price target

4/27 - Bernstein initiates with a $250 price target

4/22 - Mizuho initiates with a neutral and $285 price target saying Biden 80% crypto tax could be a negative

4/21 - Rosenblatt starts with a BUY and $450 price target

4/16 - Loop Capital initiates with a $394 price target

As readers can see, many sell-side firms have initiated coverage with target prices above the current price.

Summary/Conclusion: Many current Seeking Alpha contributors have written articles about COIN - good pieces, both bullish and bearish - and I want to lean bullish, but my own process is to see current EPS and revenue estimates unfold and then see if Bitcoin sees one of its patented 80% corrections, and see how COIN correlates in terms of its own trading vis-a-vis Bitcoin.

I have a very small position for clients - may not be 1/10th of 1% of all assets managed - and own exactly one share in an account personally, just to see how COIN develops.

The fact that 2021 and 2022 look flat on revenue, EPS and operating income growth has me sitting and watching the stock for now, although the sell-side may have a good analogy for the business and thus estimates can have a wide variance until the Street understands the levers better.