E-commerce is not just a fad. It is one of the primary megatrends reshaping the way we live and do business. Seriously, which would you rather do for most purchases: sit at your computer and click a few buttons, getting the best price available and fast shipping (often free), or get in your car and drive to a store and pay whatever they are charging and drive back home? The convenience and pricing power of e-commerce are very hard to beat. And that means the total addressable market for e-commerce is only going up for the foreseeable future.

Industrial supply-chain REITs are riding a significant tailwind from the e-commerce megatrend. An online retailer needs large amounts of warehouse space, and rapid delivery to the customer. That makes for a lucrative opportunity, for well-managed companies with experience in the business of storing and moving products.

Only 12 REITs that emerged from 2020 still classified as FROGs. In this article, I examine two industrial supply-chain REITs that made it through, and they check all the boxes to continue as FROGs for years to come.

What is a FROG?

A FROG is a REIT that exhibits, and is likely to continue, a Fast Rate of Growth compared to the average REIT. FROGs tend to gain in price more rapidly over a period of 5 to 10 years, and those gains more than make up for any comparatively small dividend yield you might sacrifice over that same period.

The primary earmark of a FROG is a long runway of revenue growth. I look for companies that are growing both Funds From Operations (FFO) and Total Cash from Operations (TCO) at a rate of at least 10% per year over the past 3 to 5 years. A track record like that points to a company that is executing well on a significant market opportunity, and has plenty of cash to grow its dividend.

Among those fast-growing companies, I narrow the field to companies that are accomplishing their brisk growth without taking on a lot of debt. I insist on a leverage ratio (Assets/Liabilities) of 1.60 or better, preferably above 2.0. These are firms that can more easily adapt to the unexpected than companies that are more leveraged.

I then look at dividend yield in the light of dividend growth. A company growing its dividend rapidly can quickly out-yield a company that starts with a higher yield, but grows the dividend slowly. This is because the price you pay for your shares doesn't change, but the dividend does. For example, a company paying 4% yield with no growth in its dividend will quickly be overtaken in dividend yield by a company paying 3% but growing its dividend at a double-digit rate.

Finally, I look at market cap, giving the largest allocations to upper-mid cap REITs ($4-$10 billion), followed by large cap (over $10 billion), and lower-mid caps ($1.4-$4 billion). Research shows that REITs with market caps under $1.4 billion tend to stay under that threshold. I do invest in some smaller companies like Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) and Global Medical REIT (GMRE) that show a lot of promise, but I tend to allocate small amounts to them. I call them Tadpoles, because they are (hopefully) in the process of growing into FROGs.

This approach has outperformed VNQ for 3 years in a row, and according to benchmark studies done in 2019 and 2020, outperformed two well-known professional investors, the Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings, and the Seeking Alpha Sell Side Ratings. (These results are detailed in previous articles here and here.)

This article spotlights two industrial supply-chain REITs I identified as FROGs in 2018 that have been hopping ever since and check all the boxes to keep hopping for some time to come.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE: TRNO

Headquartered in San Francisco, this 12-year-old company has 14 million square feet of industrial space and another 25 acres of improved land for further construction. Terreno focuses on infill locations in 6 major coastal markets (Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, Washington D.C., and New York City), characterized by high demand and limited supply. All of these cities have significant regulations that impede the formation of competitors, creating a moat around the company. By focusing on coastal cities, they are able to tap into goods moving by land, air, and sea.

In terms of market cap, Terreno sits right in the sweet spot, at $4.3 billion, a newly minted upper mid-cap, and thus will probably stay in that category for several more years.

FFO growth from 2016 to 2020 came in at a stalwart 15.3%, reaching double digits each year except the pandemic-affected 2020, when it barely missed.

Year FFO (thousands) FFO Growth Rate 2016 $ 38,391 -- 2017 $ 56,070 46.05% 2018 $ 74,904 33.59% 2019 $ 89,467 19.44% 2020 $ 98,338 9.92% 4-year average 15.30%

TCO growth for the same period was a sterling 12.96%

Year TCO (thousands) TCO Growth Rate 2016 $ 49,241 -- 2017 $ 69,498 41.13% 2018 $ 77,599 11.65% 2019 $ 94,688 22.02% 2020 $101,050 6.72% 4-year average 12.96%

Terreno's current assets/liabilities ratio is a whopping 4.03, more than double the 1.67 ratio needed to qualify for FROG-dom. The company has increased its assets/liabilities ratio every year since 2016. This company is very healthy financially, and raking in growing amounts of revenue and cash every year. This should lead to strong dividend growth.

Like other industrial REITs, Terreno pays a yield that is below the REIT average of 4%. Its current dividend yield stands at only 1.85%. However, the company is growing its dividends at a crackling 11.9% per annum over the last 4 years.

Finally, Terreno has shown steady, above-average gain in its stock price over the past 3 years. The average REIT gains about 8% per year. Terreno's stock price has risen at a handsome 15%, almost double the REIT average. So if you invested in this stock in 2016, despite its low dividend yield, your average return would be about 17%, beating the average REIT (12%) by a margin of 40%, and there is reason to believe that trend will continue.

Rexford Realty ( NYSE: REXR

Rexford Realty is an 8-year-old company, headquartered in Los Angeles. Unlike Terreno, which operates on both the east coast and the west, Rexford is concentrated in Southern California, primarily Los Angeles and San Diego. But it is far from a boutique. Southern California is by far the most lucrative industrial market in the country, accounting for the same economic value as the next four largest U.S. markets combined. Rexford comprises 236 buildings totaling just under 30 million square feet.

Like Terreno, Rexford focuses on infill markets, and though it is concentrated in Southern Cal, where Terreno is a competitor, its market cap is larger than Terreno's, at $7.1 billion - also right in the upper-mid cap sweet spot.

Rexford has grown its FFO at a sizzling 25.0% over the last 4 years, as seen in the chart below.

Year FFO (thousands) FFO Growth Rate 2016 $ 58,584 -- 2017 $ 76,968 31.38% 2018 $ 109,895 42.78% 2019 $ 146,595 33.39% 2020 $ 182,547 24.52% 4-year average 25.00%

TCO growth for the same period was a sparkling 29.09%, far exceeding the 10% needed to qualify for consideration as a FROG.

Year TCO (millions) TCO Growth Rate 2016 $ 56 -- 2017 $ 77 37.50% 2018 $ 103 33.77% 2019 $ 140 35.92% 2020 $ 183 30.71% 4-year average 29.09%

The pandemic slowed Rexford down, but not much.

Rexford's current leverage ratio is a robust 2.96, far exceeding the preferred level of 2.00. The company has maintained that ratio above 2.50 in each of the last 4 years. Receivables currently exceed payables by almost 50%. Terreno is healthy. Rexford is triathlon-ready.

Being an industrial, it pays a yield of only 1.80%, but it is growing its dividend at 11.5%, almost the same crackling pace as Terreno. And like Terreno, the gain in stock price for Rexford has averaged 15% over the past 3 years for a total return of about 17%.

Bottom line

Terreno and Rexford are not world-changing, better-mousetrap companies. They are just well-managed companies in the right place at the right time, riding the tailwind of e-commerce to superior total returns, with a long runway of revenue growth still ahead.