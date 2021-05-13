Photo by chee gin tan/E+ via Getty Images

The recent market sell-off has rattled many investors, as many technology-growth names have been painted with a broad brush. Noticeably, Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has been relatively unaffected by the market downturn. As such, it appears that the market recognizes the relative undervaluation in this growth name. In this article, I examine what makes Cerner a worthwhile Buy at present for a growth portfolio, so let’s get started.

A Moat-Worthy Name

Cerner is a healthcare technology company that provides EMR (electronic medical record) solutions, which connect people and information systems in thousands of facilities worldwide. It has a track record of innovation and offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage revenue functions, as well as day-to-day support for operational and clinical needs.

I see Cerner as having a moat-worthy business model as it is the leading technology vendor for larger healthcare organizations, with a presence in 1/3 of all U.S. hospitals. Cerner has more than 650K physician users, 2.2M non-physician users, and managing over 262M records within its EMR platform. It also has over 40 years of experience in the healthcare IT space, and carries 595 patents worldwide. As seen below, Cerner added 23 new healthcare systems last year and now has ~200 healthcare clients in total.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Having an established leading presence serves as a moat for Cerner, since there are time, deployment, switching costs, and retraining considerations associated with changing EMR systems. In addition, larger healthcare organizations are likely to go with Cerner, given its leadership position, as industry professionals grow accustomed to using its software.

Cerner demonstrated rather steady results in Q1’21, with revenue being down by 2% YoY, due to the impact of divestitures. Excluding divestitures, revenue would have been up by 2% on a like-for-like basis, still reflecting a challenging pandemic environment. I’m encouraged, however, by the cost optimization efforts at Cerner, which resulted in adjusted operating margin improving by 200 bps YoY, to 21.4%. This margin improvement, combined with $350M share repurchases during the first quarter, resulted in adjusted EPS rising by 7% YoY.

While the pandemic has introduced a number of headwinds for healthcare systems, it also presents a unique opportunity for Cerner, as it has highlighted the need for Cerner’s real-time health systems. This solution helps Cerner’s healthcare clients to identify peak utilization of healthcare assets while helping to streamline their operations and improve care delivery. This is supported by Cerner’s AI-powered Chart Assist, which extracts data from a patient’s chart to help ensure a correct diagnosis, and replaces manual queries days after the patient has been seen.

Looking forward, I see increased digitization in the healthcare space as being a long-term growth driver for Cerner. This is supported by the interoperability rules in the 21st Century Cures Act, which seeks to connect the fragmented data from disparate healthcare systems, thereby highlighting the need for EMR systems as providers continue to shift towards digital platforms.

Plus, I see Cerner’s recent Kantar Health acquisition as being a natural extension of its capabilities. This is considering Kantar’s position as a data, analytics, and research provider to the life sciences industry, with a focus on oncology and rare diseases. I see this as furthering Cerner’s healthcare provider relationships, given the synergistic insights between providers and pharmaceutical companies when it comes to clinical trials, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

“We're also excited about the opportunities and insights from data to play a role in improving the safety, efficiency and efficacy of clinical research. Consistent with this, we took a major step toward this goal with our recent acquisition of Kantar Health and we're really pleased to welcome their highly experienced management team that brings a deep understanding of the needs of the pharmaceutical industry. We believe this is an important step as we partner with our network of provider clients and to fundamentally change the time and cost of clinical trials.”

Meanwhile, Cerner maintains a strong balance sheet, with $1.5B in cash and short-term investments, and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of just 0.30x, which is far below the 3.0x level that I prefer to see.

I also see Cerner as being a future dividend star, considering that it recently initiated a dividend in 2019. While the dividend yield is just 1.0%, management has expressed its willingness to ramp up the payout with the 22% dividend increase towards the end of last year. I see plenty of room for future increases, given the payout ratio sits at a low 25%. It’s not uncommon for new dividend payers to start off with a low payout, and gradually ramp it up to a more meaningful level.

Plus, I view Cerner as being a total return story, as I expect continued share repurchases down the line. As seen below, Cerner has reduced its share count by 11.3% over the past 5 years, from 347M to 308M shares. This equates to an average share count reduction of just over 2% per year, resulting in an EPS boost by the same amount each year.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Admittedly, Cerner isn’t cheap at the current price of $76.31, with a forward PE of 23.7. However, I find it to be reasonable considering that analysts expect an average annual 13% EPS growth rate over the next 3 years. Plus, it’s also worth reminding that Cerner has a rock-solid balance sheet with plenty of cash to fund future growth and bolt-on acquisitions, and is trading below its normal PE of 29.7 over the past decade. Analysts have a bullish rating, with an average price target of $81.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

Cerner’s CEO is departing and a search for a new CEO is underway. As such, the board will need to find the right person who is a good fit for the company and can set the strategic direction going forward.

Another COVID surge could delay non-COVID related healthcare utilization, and could therefore temporarily slow the adoption of Cerner’s EMR solutions.

Investor Takeaway

Cerner is a leading EMR solutions provider to large healthcare providers, and it continues its track record of innovation with AI-powered tools. Looking forward, I see the Kantar Health acquisition as being a strong bolt-on acquisition, as it strengthens Cerner’s data use cases and relationships with providers and pharmaceutical companies. Meanwhile, Cerner maintains a fortress balance sheet and is showing signs of solid dividend growth. Cerner isn’t cheap, but I see its quality as being worth paying for. Cerner is a Buy.