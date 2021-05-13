Rates Spark: A Bond Market With Quite A Strong Jaw

Photo by Maria Vonotna/iStock via Getty Images By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Antoine Bouvet, Senior Rates Strategist and Benjamin Schroeder, Senior Rates Strategist

The US inflation print answers some questions, but poses some good ones too

US inflation at 4.2% is quite a number, but the 3% ex food and energy number is even more impressive. That is about as high as underlying inflation has been in the past three decades. And it has not peaked. We don't anticipate a material additional breakout to the upside from here, but even maintenance at or about these rates of inflation would be quite a ratchet higher in the inflation dynamic. We are no longer in a 2% inflation environment, it's likely not a 4% one either, but it is comfortably a 3% one.

The move in market rates was all over the place just before and after the inflation print. In the end, we were left with higher real rates, higher breakeven rates and higher conventional rates. By definition then, conventional rates rose the most, as should be expected. But it is the levels that poses most questions. If we are in a 3% underlying inflation environment, why then is the 10yr rate struggling to break above 1.7% in a sustained fashion? And moreover, why is the market 10yr real yield at -90bp?

All rise! Real, nominal and breakeven rates all jumped yesterday

(Source: Refinitiv, ING)

There are two answers to this. The first is that the absolute level of rates is mis-priced. Not the best good explanation, as market participants are buying and selling at market levels ever minute of every hour. There is clearly enough demand for fixed income to contain market rates, and buying of inflation linked bonds by definition pushes real rates down. The second answer is that the US 10yr rate is just a number that market participants can choose to take or leave, irrespective of where inflation is. A bit flaky, but in effect is as good enough a rationale as any.

Either way, we see upward pressure here, in both real and nominal rates, even if only because we see little good reason to go the other way.

EUR rates at two-year highs as supply added to woes

The US CPI print has also dragged EUR rates higher with the 10Y Bund yield climbing towards -0.12%, up from -0.2% at the end of last week. A quick rise, but not as fast as the US, which has led the 10Y UST/Bund spread climbing back above the 180bp level. This spread has been oscillating around this level for at least the past week, after having tightened from an interim peak at 190bp in late April and a peak above 200bp in March.

Supply has added to the weakness in EUR rates this week, with German KFW placing a 15Y bond yesterday on the heels of Tuesday’s 30Y green Bund. And supply continues, albeit with the focus shifting to the periphery with Italy and Ireland active. The Italian auctions today may remove one near-term obstacle in the way of tighter Italian spreads versus Bunds. They have already proven rather resilient to the large outright move higher in rates which sees 10Y Italy now yielding above 1%.

The larger factor still weighing on spreads is the pending ECB PEPP tapering discussion. But that discussion could become more nuanced, not only as the sell-off now sees rates at their highest levels in almost two years (measured by the 10Y overnight indexed swap rate). Also as ECB officials on the hawkish side of the spectrum acknowledge that post-Covid and post-PEPP crisis extraordinary accommodation will remain necessary given the inflation outlook, even as they see good reasons for the current recovery to gain traction.

How high? Government yields at 1Y high, OIS at 2Y high

(Source: Refinitiv, ING)

Under the radar of yesterday’s events, the EU issued a new set of economic forecasts that include the anticipated impact of the “Next Generation EU” stimulus programme. The commission now calculates with eurozone GDP growth of 4.3% this year and 4.4% next. In Italy, the fiscal efforts have helped nudge the growth forecasts from around 3.4% to 4.2% and 4.4% in 2021/2022 - admittedly now leaning more optimistic than our own economists' latest estimates. Debt/GDP is seen peaking just shy of 160% this year and falling below 157% next year, driven by the anticipated economic recovery.

Today's events and market views

In data, the focus remains squarely on the US. After the disappointing US payrolls count, the weekly jobless claims data gives a more near-term picture of the jobs market, but it's inherently volatile. Still digesting yesterday's higher CPI print, PPI data could add to inflation concerns as prices continue to rise amid supply chain disruptions. In the evening, the US$27 billion 30Y US Treasury auction will then provide a gauge for investor appetite at the higher yield levels.

In the eurozone, the focus is on bond issuance by the eurozone periphery. Ireland will sell up to €1.5 billion in three lines from 10Y to 30Y. Italy will sell up to €9.25 billion. This includes the launch of a new 7Y line alongside 3Y and 30Y bond taps.

Original Post

Content Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more