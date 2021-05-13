Pepsifying Cannabis And Vertical Farming - Interview With Agrify CEO Raymond Chang (Video)

  • Agrify is a developer of grow solutions for indoor agriculture, primarily for the cannabis market.
  • CEO Raymond Chang joins us to discuss why indoor vertical farming will change the industry.
  • CPG as the future of cannabis. Driving science, data and consistency. Importance of genetics and grow environment.
  • Proprietary measures around design and safety. Building cannabis insight.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY), which went public earlier this year, is a developer of grow solutions for indoor agriculture, primarily for the cannabis market. CEO Raymond Chang joins us to discuss innovating agriculture with the stackable solution of vertical farming. Driving higher yield, higher consistency and lower cost of production. Solving for airflow and temperature. Addressing challenges of going vertical. To efficiently analyze data you need to first know what problem you're solving for and for what purpose. Investing up front to drive growth and expansion but deals are long-term and predictable recurring; SaaS revenue is something dependable, especially with TTK Software. Profitability will come perhaps by next year. Adding Curaleaf's (OTCPK:CURLF) former COO to Agrify's Board to help build on cannabis industry insight.

Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com
