Photo by Capuski/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

Hello (HLLO) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying Class A shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides access to local transportation services in major cities in China.

HLLO has grown revenue and gross profit quickly but is producing high operating losses.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Shanghai, China-based Hello was founded to offer a mobile app (Hello) to provide users with what it calls 'local services' in China.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Mr. Lei Yang, who was previously CEO of Shanghai Jingyao Network Technology Co, an internet company.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Two-wheeler service

Carpooling marketplace

Emerging local services & products

Hello has received at least $2.56 billion in equity investment from investors including Antfin Holding (Ant Financial), Gold Guard Investments, Youon Investment and GGV Capital.

Customer/User Acquisition

The company places its mobile app on major mobile platforms operated by Apple and Google and seeks social media exposure as well as online and select offline advertising opportunities.

Management said that as of the end of 2020, the firm was the largest shared two-wheeler provider in China, arranging 5.1 billion bicycle and e-bike rides in 2020.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen slightly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2020 6.0% 2019 5.6%

(Source)

The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing spend, was 4.1x in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by 360 Market Updates, the global market for carpooling services was an estimated $5.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to exceed $10.1 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the continued buildout of carpooling networks and related technologies and increasing usage of smartphones enabling the use of such services.

Also, the service category has expanded beyond cars to include all sorts of other vehicles, including bicycles, motorized scooters and the like.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Didi Chuxing

Dida Chuxing

Caocao Chuxing

Financial Performance

Hello’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Reduced but still high operating losses

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 926,339,000 32.5% 2019 $ 699,032,029 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 109,569,000 80.6% 2019 $ 60,666,232 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2020 11.83% 2019 8.68% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2020 $ (175,667,000) -19.0% 2019 $ (210,682,174) -30.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2020 $ (173,731,000) 2019 $ (218,071,014) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2020 $ 336,930,000 2019 $ 169,324,928 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of December 31, 2020, Hello had $126.5 million in cash and $614.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was negative ($258.1 million).

IPO Details

Hello intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying Class A shares, although the final figure will likely be higher.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will receive 20 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to enhance and expand our business offerings; for research and development; and for working capital and general corporate purposes. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and CICC.

Commentary

Hello is seeking U.S. funding to continue its corporate expansion initiatives.

The firm’s financials show strong topline revenue growth and gross profit growth but high operating losses.

Free cash flow for the calendar year 2020 was negative ($258.1 million), so the firm is using significant cash.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue rose slightly as revenue increased; its Selling and Marketing efficiency rate was an impressive 4.1x.

The market opportunity for providing vehicle sharing services and easier access to related ‘emerging’ services in China is quite large and expected to grow

Credit Suisse is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 39.1% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is its evolving business model. While management likes to talk about its ‘flywheel’ effect, which may be reasonable, adding services can cost significantly in terms of capital as well as diluting management’s focus on failed experiments.

Despite growing revenue quickly, Hello is producing high losses which is currently a big negative for investors in U.S. markets.

Valuation at IPO will be key and I’ll provide an update when we learn that information.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.