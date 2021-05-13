Gold: Inflation 4.2% - The Cat Is Out Of The Bag
Summary
- The increase was well above the consensus forecast.
- The core CPI rose 0.9% last month, it’s the largest increase since the 1980s.
- Rates may have bottomed and they may be headed up.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Mean Reversion Trading get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Fundamentals
US inflation surged to a 13-year high of 4.2% according to Investing.com. Oil prices are rising. The increase was well above the consensus forecast. The core CPI rose 0.9% last month, it’s largest increase since the 1980s. The ten-year note was clearly anticipating that increase. The ten-year note is up to 1.672; up 2.93%. Rates may have bottomed and they may be headed up.
Source: Investing.com
Fundamentally, we are in a bull market for gold and silver. Higher interest rates are probably going to be needed in response to inflation. Under normal market conditions, the relationship is inverse between interest rates and gold; rates go up and gold goes down. The dollar should also go up, while stocks should go down. However, these are not normal times. Interest rates go up and gold and silver go up. This period is similar to the 1970s when the US had just come off the gold standard. Interest rates rose to 14% and gold ran up significantly. In 1981, gold hit $850 or $900, while the Dow Jones was at about 900 - a one-to-one spread between stocks and gold. We also had far less debt then, and the relationship between stocks and gold is significantly skewed in favor of stocks. The key is whether gold will rise, stocks will fall or some of both will happen. It seems that gold should rise.
The question now is how the Feds are going to handle interest rates with inflation rates above their 2% target. Will the Fed raise interest rates? Unlikely, given the massive debt in the system: almost $30 trillion. If interest rates rise, then defaults will occur and spread rapidly. The Fed is more likely to cap the longer side of the yield curve, so they may limit the rate on longer-term debt. This may be short term. The economy is just reopening and returning to some sense of normalcy. Money is coming back into the economy and causing short-term inflation. But it may continue - no one knows.
Source: Ticker Tocker
Cheap money has put a lot of leverage into the economic system. No one really knows how much leverage is in the system, although $2 quadrillion may be at risk as a result of leveraging in various derivatives. The Fed cannot allow interest rates to rise in the face of all of this leveraging. Therefore, it seems that yield curve control may be the best option for the Fed. They may allow the 10-year note to rise, but cap rates on the 30-year bond. If that happens, it would be explosive for gold and silver.
Gold
We are dealing with a very volatile market in gold. It went from $1823 to $1845 in as little as half an hour. The market has activated a Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) buy trigger from the Buy 1 level at $1823. The Buy 2 level was $1808.
We use the derivative markets to manage the risk of trading futures. We have been looking for a reversion down to the Buy 1 or 2 levels, which is where you should cover your shorts or to cover any bearish strategy.
Lumber
Source: Barchart.com
Lumber has reverted back down and could be making a top. It is not a liquid market, but it is an indicator for the economy since it affects construction. Lumber hit a 1700 high and has come down some from there. It may take 30 or 60 days before we see the impact on home prices and in the shortage of homes in the US. Demand for homes outside major cities significantly increased, yet builders had difficulty building because of supply chain issues and increases in the price of lumber.
To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.
This article was written by
The Equity Management Academy (EMA2trade.com) was founded based on a belief in the power of education to change lives. After thirty years of trading in markets from New York to Chicago, CEO Patrick MontesDeOca founded the Academy to pass on all he had learned about the financial markets to help traders from neophytes to veterans become more effective at transforming knowledge into wealth. His knowledge is embodied in the fully automated proprietary trading program: the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI). The Academy also assists institutional traders and hedgers.
As a member of the Academy, you can watch our analysts and traders place trades in real time on clear, succinct recommendations based on our proprietary algorithm, the VC PMI. EMA’s advanced trading courses also provide you with hours of instructional streaming video taught by our Chief Technical Analyst. Our videos teach you the skills to identify trading opportunities in the financial markets while learning to manage risk and growing your portfolio through the application of automated trading intelligence.
Experienced traders, hedgers and institutional traders can subscribe to marketing reports based on the VC PMI, which provides clear, precise entry and exit points to trade a full range of markets.
Seeking Alpha reports are based on the VC PMI analysis of various markets and written by Scot Macdonald, PhD, who is the Director of Research for the Equity Management Academy. He has a doctorate from the University of Southern California with a focus on international political economy. He was a broker and analyst at the largest independent brokerage firm in the western United States for five years. He has researched, written and edited financial articles for more than a decade. He is the author of nine books, including research on decision making and the use of lessons from the past to make current decisions. For information on his books, please visit www.KerreraHousePress.com.
Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.