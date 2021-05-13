Photo by Ivan Bajic/E+ via Getty Images

"Blank check" company Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SRNG) has found a partner to take public in Ginkgo Bioworks. The deal is one of the largest yet in the SPAC world, carrying a pre-money valuation of $15 billion. Now that a deal has been announced, the question for investors becomes: "What is Ginkgo Bioworks?"

Ginkgo Bioworks is an exciting and disruptive company in the biotechnology space. It's also a stark difference in sector for the team behind Soaring Eagle, who previously brought DraftKings (DKNG) and Skillz (SKLZ) public in SPAC deals. Ginkgo Bioworks operates a cell programming platform that ushers the intersection of biology and technology. Ginkgo Bioworks has immense long-term potential due to a wide range of potential applications and use cases that can be found throughout the world around us.

We will dive into Ginkgo Bioworks. We will outline the company, the addressable market, the business model, and look at the hefty valuation that Ginkgo is commanding. While there are risks in how long investors will need to wait for revenue growth and profits, the long-term future seems bright.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks refers to itself as a cell programming platform. To understand what Ginkgo Bioworks does, we need to understand an analogy. Think about software and how every single program, smartphone app, and video game are all lines of code at their fundamental level. This code is programmed and compiled to create new technologies, businesses, and industries.

Ginkgo Bioworks is built on the fundamental idea that biology can be manipulated in a similar manner. That cells can be programmed to create new foods, materials, pharmaceuticals, etc. Whereas natural products have been synthesized in the past (synthetic aspirin was invented before 1900), cell programming creates at the DNA level. It has the potential to bring new levels of efficiency, customization, and depth of capability to how we create things.

Gingko Bioworks was featured on CNBC's "Disruptor 50" list, where CEO Jason Kelly explained how the technology works:

The platform Ginkgo uses is called "Ginkgo Foundry". Ginkgo takes input from a customer (a specification of what the customer is looking for), and Ginkgo develops microbes with a DNA profile that accomplishes what the customer is looking for. For example, cannabis company Cronos Group (CRON) is a customer of Ginkgo. Ginkgo is programming yeast to produce cannabinoids.

source: Gingko Bioworks

Every use case that is developed expands Ginkgo Codebase, its database of genetic code. In other words, as Ginkgo develops more cell programs, it learns, improves, and expands its capabilities. This is similar to how genetic testing becomes more effective over time because more and more DNA is cataloged and profiled for reference in future use cases.

source: Ginkgo Bioworks

Use Cases Generate Large Addressable Market

One of the most exciting aspects of cell programming is the size of the addressable markets due to the immense flexibility of the technology.

source: Gingko Bioworks

Gingko has already applied its cell programming platform to a number of notable applications, and a wide variety of use cases. Applications have ranged from fragrances and plant extracts, to agriculture, to food and beverage, to helping develop Moderna's (MRNA) Covid vaccine and other therapeutics.

Ginkgo estimates that long-term (2030-2040) addressable markets total $2 - $4 trillion for bioengineered products. These include industries such as:

Healthcare: $500B - $1.2T

Food & Agriculture: $800B - $1.2T

Consumer: $200B - $700B

Materials & Energy: $200B - $300B

Other: $100B - $300B

Ginkgo's belief is that bioengineered products represent a similar breakthrough in how we meet the world's needs to how semiconductors launched modern electronics technologies.

A Business Model With Front & Back End Revenue Streams

When we drill down into the actual business aspect of Ginkgo Bioworks, we find a bit of a unique revenue model. Ginkgo essentially uses a two-pronged model to generate revenues. When Ginkgo develops a program for a customer, it generates immediate revenues that are used to fund R&D on the program being developed. The customers are essentially funding their programs with Gingko.

Once the program is developed, Ginkgo utilizes it similarly to how content is licensed out to media companies. Ginkgo receives "downstream" value from each developed program that comes either in the form of royalties, or a share of equity. A key point to understand, is that Ginkgo's costs are front loaded because they occur almost exclusively in the development phase with Foundry. The downstream royalties are virtually 100% profit because maintenance costs on a developed program are nil.

source: Ginkgo Bioworks

So as the company builds an increasingly larger portfolio of customer programs, it will become increasingly asset light and profitable.

source: Ginkgo Bioworks

Additionally, the company's scale is improving Ginkgo's unit economics over time. Unit costs to program cells have dropped roughly 50% per share each year, and are estimated by management to drop considerably between now and 2025.

Long-Term Time Horizon Introduces Valuation Risk

Thus far we have painted a favorable view of Ginkgo Bioworks. The technology is exciting, it works, and the addressable markets are huge. However from an investment standpoint, there are risks involved.

Ginkgo Bioworks is a company that is still in very early stages. To gain a sense of just how early we are, we look at the company's multi-year financial projections.

source: Ginkgo Bioworks

Despite going public with a $15 billion valuation, the company is projecting that it will take until 2025 to hit $1 billion in annual revenue. Furthermore, it will take until 2025 to hit profitability on an adjusted basis.

Assuming that investors scoop up shares of Soaring Eagle at NAV ($10 per share), the stock is trading at a whopping 100X Ginkgo's estimated 2021 sales. We are not even halfway through 2021, so investors are essentially being asked to throw shares into a coffee can and wait half a decade to see if the company is profitable by then.

With the markets currently showing resentment towards speculative and high growth stocks, it's no wonder that shares of Soaring Eagle have barely reacted to the deal announcement to this point. Shares of Soaring Eagle remain just below NAV at $9.88 per share.

Wrapping Up

While the stock is very expensive, it remains intriguing at these levels. It's difficult to see the stock falling far below NAV, and the potential is tremendous if you have a 5+ year time horizon. Due to the valuation and long required holding period that Ginkgo Bioworks requires (during which a lot can go wrong), Ginkgo is a high risk investment for most investors. However, if you can be patient and keep an open mind, the potential long-term reward is equally compelling.