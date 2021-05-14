Photo by nyvltart/iStock via Getty Images

While international travel still has a hard time reviving, Boeing has successfully sold Dreamliners. In April, Boeing (NYSE:BA) did not add any orders for passenger wide-body aircraft, but Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) recently announced that it had purchased additional Dreamliners from Boeing. In this report, I will have a look at the order and explain why it makes sense for Lufthansa or actually any airline to order aircraft now.

Forecast lowered

While the signs in North America are generally positive, in Europe we're seeing relaxing COVID-19 measures but coupled to a slower than anticipated vaccination program. Whereas Lufthansa previously expected a rebound to 50% of the capacity, it now only expects traffic to rebound to 40% by the summer. So, the forecasts are lower and the company is still burning €235 million per month and one would intuitively wonder why that would drive an airline to actually commit to purchasing more aircraft.

White tails for Lufthansa

One major reason for Lufthansa to order additional aircraft from Boeing is because the market offers attractive opportunities at this time. Customers that committed to airplane orders years ago might no longer be willing to accept delivery slots that were previously assigned to them or in some cases the customer might be unwilling or unable to take delivery of an aircraft because a final delivery payment is required. In times where airlines are trying to reduce capital expenditures, the final delivery payment makes a big difference. So, airlines are balancing the capital deployment as well as the size of their fleets. For Boeing, that means that they currently have to re-market slots or aircraft that already have been built. Contractually they are also within their right to re-market aircraft if the intended customer is paying as specified. Lufthansa made use of this as it bought five so-called white tails, which are aircraft that are not taken up [NTU] by their intended customer. The first aircraft will enter service with Lufthansa in 2022. So, the renewed demand profile for aircraft does open up opportunities to secure early slots. On the other hand, it also gives airlines the possibility to obtain discounts as the aircraft might not have been outfitted entirely to the specifications of the customer or Boeing is simply willing to discount the aircraft to secure the delivery.

Orders to streamline capital expenditure

One of the most interesting reasons to buy aircraft now is to actually reduce or streamline capital expenditure. At first, that might sound counterintuitive. However, when demand shocks like we have seen the past year do occur Boeing and Airbus are flexible on deferring deliveries, but the result is that since deliveries are deferred the jet maker will receive less progress payments. So, airlines have to offer something in return. When the aircraft order is cancelled airlines pay a fee, but when the order is deferred jet makers often seek airlines to commit to more aircraft orders in the future. So, the delayed cash inflow is somewhat counterbalanced by an increased inflow of cash further down the road. So airlines receive relief from cash payment obligations while jet makers are strengthening their future cash flows.

The market trend

What also could be playing a role are the market trends and demands. Lufthansa, for example, has received government loans and guarantees and in return many airlines are expected to accelerate their reduction in CO 2 and NO x emissions. Without that commitment, receiving loans would have been more problematic for many airlines at the time they needed the money hardest. It might not be convenient and I do consider it government interference, but the loan that airlines received is a strong leverage to innovate the fleet. Orders are also needed in the sense that airlines have sent aircraft to the aircraft boneyard and so new aircraft are required to carry the full rebuild of the flying network.

Furthermore, the way demand is developing and following the longer-term trends aircraft such as the Boeing 787 are preferred over the Boeing 777X. Especially now, bigger aircraft such as the Boeing 777X is not a straightforward fleet solution and I do believe that Lufthansa also has some flexibility to defer deliveries for the Boeing 777X deliveries further. Purchasing Dreamliners might have been part of the deal to be able to defer deliveries.

Conclusion

At first sight, it does seem somewhat counterintuitive that airlines would commit to aircraft purchases now. However, committing to aircraft purchases now either opens up opportunities to attract aircraft now at lower prices with an economic life that extends 30 years and in 30 years the pandemic will be over and the airlines that have scooped up planes at low prices will benefit tremendously. On the other hand, committing to more aircraft orders now allows airlines to defer deliveries. In the case of Lufthansa, it could very well be the case that the airline will take five aircraft and have a lot of flexibility to defer deliveries of the other 20 Boeing 787s it has on order and the ultimate result is that cash payments are reduced and even some of the cash payments already made toward deliveries of the initial ordered batch might be applied against the newly ordered quantity of five aircraft. While Boeing might be increasing the discounts on the aircraft, I still do believe it's a win-win situation for the parties involved.