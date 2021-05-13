Photo by DavidBGray/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

On Monday, May 11, Larimar Therapeutic (NASDAQ:LRMR), a clinical-stage biotech company, focusing on developing a treatment for Friedreich's ataxia (FA) announced topline data from its phase 1 multiple ascending dose trial.

For anyone who may be unfamiliar, FA is a rare and fatal genetic disease where patients are unable to produce sufficient amount of frataxin (FXN) protein. Currently, there is no cure or effective treatment for this disease.

Three sub-headlines from the PR clearly indicate that the topline data is indeed positive.

1. Data demonstrate proof-of-concept by showing that daily subcutaneous injections of CTI-1601 for up to 13 days resulted in dose-dependent increases in frataxin levels from baseline compared to placebo in all evaluated tissues 2. Data show that frataxin levels achieved in peripheral tissues (buccal cells) following daily 50 mg and 100 mg subcutaneous injections of CTI-1601 were at or in excess of those that would be expected in phenotypically normal heterozygous carriers 3. Safety data indicate that repeated subcutaneous injections of CTI-1601 were generally well tolerated at doses up to 100 mg [the highest dose studied] administered daily for 13 days

(Source; emphasis added)

Simply put, the phase 1 topline data shows that the higher the dose of CTI-1601 used, the greater the increase in FXN [the protein deficient in FA] observed; and that CTI-1601, up to the highest dose studied, was "well-tolerated".

A SP Rollercoaster Ride

Peter Lynch once said, "In the stock market, the most important organ is the stomach, not the brain."

His witty remark may be helpful for LRMR's shareholders on May 11 and 12.

On the release of very positive phase 1 data on May 11, the stock dropped more than 36% to close at $8.36 from the previous close of $13.12).

On May 12, the next day, the stock recovered somewhat with a >24% gain to close at $10.37.

(Source: Seeking Alpha; 5 day chart ending on May 12)

So why the drop, and was May 12's recovery a "dead cat bounce"?

Possible Reasons: Uncertainties

The stock market is said to dislike uncertainties, and in the biotech sector, anything which may cause delays often does cause volatile price actions.

In order to understand the May 11 drop and the May 12 rebound, one needs to go back one more day to May 10 when LRMR filed their 10Q filing.

I think the top paragraph of page 23 may help answer our enquiry:

We also have conducted several non-clinical toxicology studies, including 28 and 90-day studies in rats and non-human primates, and have an on-going 180-day non-human primate study. In the 90-day non-human primate study a mortality was observed, which was determined to be due to a bacterial meningitis infection and was unrelated to study drug. In addition, mortalities have been observed in the ongoing 180 day-non-human primate study at the highest dose levels. We have informed FDA of these findings and we are continuing to dose non-human primates in the study and are continuing to collect and evaluate data. While additional non-clinical information may be required before we initiate further clinical studies, based on all the information we have from the non-clinical program to date together with extensive input from toxicologists and other relevant experts, we currently expect to remain on track with our previously disclosed timeline of initiating both our open-label extension (the JIVE trial) and a pediatric MAD trial in Friedreich's ataxia patients during the second half of 2021."

(Source; italic & Bold added for emphasis)

To summarize:

1. A mortality in 90-day NHP (non-human primate study) was noted, but the company determined it was not related to the drug.

2. Un-specified number of mortalities noted in the 180-day NHP study, which occurred in the highest dose treated group.

3. LRMR has informed the FDA of these findings and NHP studies are on-going.

4. Additional non-clinical [animal] data may be needed before LRMR can start further clinical [human] studies.

5. LRMR currently expects to be on track for their open-label extension and a pediatric trial in FA as previously guided in H2 2021.

CTI-1601

Let me now switch gear to comment on LRMR's approach to FA.

On the company website, LRMR explains how CTI 1601 works.

As previously described, FA patients, due to genetic abnormality, are unable to produce sufficient levels of FXN [the blue bar].

LRMR's drug, which has an extra part [the purple bar] to that which is naturally occurring in healthy people, which helps to transport the needed FXN to where it needs to be inside the cells' mitochondria.

So far LRMR's treatment is the only candidate in the clinical stage that directly targets the root cause, while competitors' (e.g. RETA, PTCT) candidates do not directly target the root cause.

There are gene therapy candidates in development, e.g. VYGR, PTCT, but they are still in pre-clinical [animal] stage.

Investment Consideration

LRMR's phase 1 data is clearly positive in spite of the volatile price action over the past two days.

Being a smaller player in the FA space (e.g. LRMR's market cap $201M on May 12 vs. RETA $3.07B; PTCT $2.74B), and having the most direct approach, LRMR's upside is considerable, in my opinion, if their FA program continues to make progress and succeed.

Risks

As for all clinical-stage biotechs, the most significant risk is the failure of the program. In the case of LRMR, FA is currently the only program in their pipeline, which makes the success or failure of this program a concentrated risk.

Other risks include but are not limited to dilution risk, volatility, high short interest, and non-company specific market/sector headwinds.

According to the latest 10Q (page 23), the cash and cash equivalents are $81.4M at the end of March 31, 2021, which LRMR expects to be able to fund the operation for 12 months.

Final Thoughts

Small cap R&D biotech space is normally volatile due to its speculative nature. And in these pandemic days, I find the volatility seems to have gone turbo!

From day to day, the biotech stocks can dive together with or without any company-specific reasons.

In the case of LRMR, I think the reaction on May 11 was probably overdone, given the phase 1 topline is indeed positive.

For anyone interested, please do your own research and consider your own risk tolerance and timeframe.

For myself, I consider all my biotech stakes highly speculative and highly risky. This means I only use money I can afford to risk and don't need in a hurry.

Thank you very much for reading and wish you all the best!