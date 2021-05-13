Photo by jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last week, we received first quarter results from communication services company Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN). The name has been an investor favorite over the years for its high dividend yield, and the stock has done quite well this year as the company's transformation continues. Unfortunately, the first quarter report and management's commentary afterwards have me scratching my head.

For the quarter, revenues of $5.03 billion came in below street estimates. While the overall decline wasn't terrible, the company had beaten on the top line in five of the past six quarters, and the only miss was the pandemic stricken Q1 2020 which could easily get a pass. Even CEO Jeff Storey on the conference call mentioned that revenue performance is not where it should be currently. Without meaningful improvement in the short term, Lumen will soon print its first sub $5 billion revenue quarter since Q3 2017, which was the last quarter before the Level 3 deal was completed.

As we've become used to, Lumen's bottom line performance was a lot better. The company's adjusted earnings per share figure beat for the 6th straight quarter and 9th time in the last 10 reports. Management has brought down the cost of products/services and operating expenses more than revenues have declined, so operating income was up over the prior year period. As I have discussed numerous times in the past, the balance sheet transformation and debt reduction has significantly brought down interest costs as seen in the chart below. Thus, net income excluding special items rose to $475 million from $374 million in Q1 2020.

(Source: Q4 report linked above, and quarterly and annual filings, seen here)

Despite the bottom line progress, management only maintained its full year forecast for now, including Adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion and free cash flow excluding special items of $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion. The company is currently projected to pay out $1.1 billion in dividends, which will leave almost $2 billion for other uses, including debt reductions.

During Q1, management continued its major financial progress, bringing net debt down by $477 million. Over the past 13 quarters, as shown in the chart below, net debt has been reduced by more than $6.2 billion. In just two and a half years, that's helped quarterly interest expenses come down by $168 million, which has certainly helped the bottom line over time.

(Source: Earnings reports and filings linked above)

If you look at the balance sheet, Lumen reported short-term debt of $3.841 billion, which all matures by the end of Q1 2022. Most of this seems to carry interest rates above 5% annually, so paying these back could certainly help bring down interest costs even more. Especially with US Treasury rates rising after Wednesday's hotter than expected inflation data, continuing to get the debt pile in order seems like it should be the first priority. That's why I was curious when I saw this following comment from the CEO on the call:

Thanks, Simon. And as I said in the kind of prepared remarks, we've made no decisions about whether we'll institute a buy back program or not. It's a topic of discussion for our Board, the size, duration, parameters, all of those types of things that triggers that you referenced, would be part of our discussion with our Board, and so we will continue to have those discussions. I don't have any specifics to share at this time. But our purpose in raising it with you today is to signal that we believe our shares are undervalued. And that, considering buy back is a potentially attractive capital allocation approach that we might take and want to be clear that it is something that we're considering.

I understand that tremendous progress has been made on the financial front and that outside of a potential dividend raise, a buy back would be the next logical step. However, to say that you think shares are undervalued, but that you're not starting a buy back at this time seems kinda wishy-washy. Don't forget that the stock is up 40% or so during 2021 already, so there will be an argument to be made that the time to buy back shares has already passed. I'm never a fan of companies that say their stock is undervalued, but at the same time say they aren't buying back shares.

With the stock soaring so far this year, the annual yield was 7.17% as of Wednesday's close. While that's certainly one of the highest yields out there, it's not what it was in late 2020. I put together the following chart to show you how this could be important in financial terms, and remember that when you buy back shares, you save money on dividend payments. I started the chart on the day in early 2019 when the announcement was made that the quarterly payment was being reduced to its current level of $0.25 per share.

(Price data sourced from Yahoo! Finance. Average interest cost is quarterly interest expense divided by average quarterly debt, which for this argument is simply the beginning and ending quarterly debt level divided by 2).

In Q1 2021 for instance, the simple average cost of interest based on the formula above was 4.92%, meaning at the moment the dividend yield is 225 basis points higher. Generally, that's a good time to buy back shares, since you'll save more money on the dividend payments than interest will cost you, and perhaps you can save even more if your interest is tax deductible.

However, over the time frame of this current dividend level, the average spread for the dividend above that quarter's average interest cost was 356 basis points, with a high of 668 basis points. Thus, we're at the lower end of the range, so I could definitely argue that I'd focus on more debt reduction over buy backs at this point anyway. If you focus on what analysts think, the average street price target is currently $11.28, implying the stock is quite overvalued at nearly $14 right now.

In the end, Lumen reported a mixed first quarter, but the revenue miss and statements over the buy back concern me a little more than the progress that was made. The bottom line is looking much better, but the top line decline can't go on forever. At this point, management should focus more on debt reduction with a bunch of maturities over the next year, especially as the dividend yield has come way down and interest rates start to rise. While I like the stock for the long term thanks to its significant income potential, I'd like to see more of a pullback before recommending investors increase their holdings of this name.