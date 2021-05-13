Photo by spooh/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

There were many surprises during the turbulent year of 2020 but on balance, they were immensely favorable for the then largely forgotten midstream company, Altus Midstream (ALTM) who announced their first dividend. Whilst this alone is always positive for any young company, it was clearly unexpected by the market with their share price surging from under $10 to now sit at over $60, not to mention that even now their dividend yield still remains high at almost 10%. They are even forecasting very impressive earnings growth during 2021 that gives hope for further dividend growth, but so far it appears that the tangible performance for shareholders may fall short and thus keep their dividends stuck where they started.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

When reviewing their cash flow performance it can be seen that their operating cash flow has grown massively during 2018-2020, which would be expected for a young company during their growth phase. Following this strong growth they are now transitioning to a mature phase with significantly lower capital expenditure at only $40m versus its previous $362m, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Altus Midstream Fourth Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

Despite this massive 90% reduction to their capital expenditure, they are still forecasting one more year of strong earnings growth during 2021 thanks to their previously high capital expenditure. It can be seen that they are forecasting their adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow to increase by 30% and 45% respectively at the midpoints, however, these forecast higher earnings have seemingly not translated into their actual financial statements during the first quarter of 2021. They only generated $43m of operating cash flow during this period of time, which was actually down 16.04% year on year versus the $52m during 2020. Even when removing the impacts of working capital movements from their operating cash flow, it actually decreases to $39m during the first quarter of 2021 versus an equivalent result of $44m for 2020.

A similar story remains if their distributions from equity method interests are included at $7.5m and $1.5m for the first quarters of 2021 and 2020 respectively, which would boost their operating cash flow excluding working capital movements to approximately $46.5m and $45.5m respectively. Even though these two adjustments now provide an underlying increase, it remains very small at only approximately $1m year on year and thus pales in comparison to their forecast 30% higher adjusted EBITDA growth for 2021. It was interesting to see that despite this cash flow performance, their results for the first quarter of 2021 still state that their adjusted EBITDA increased by a very impressive 39.74% year on year from $46.5m to $65m, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Altus Midstream First Quarter Of 2021 Results Announcement.

It can be seen that according to their non-GAAP results, their adjusted EBITDA increased from $46.5m to $65m during the first quarters of 2020 and 2021 respectively. After reviewing how these results were calculated, it seems that the primary variable driving its growth was the increase to their equity method interest adjusted EBITDA that increased from $23.7m to $40m during these same periods of time, as per note one above. Whilst this may be all well and good for accrual-based earnings, it thus far has not provided any tangible benefit to support their dividends, which will be quite interesting to review again later in 2021 to see if this has improved.

The outcome of this matters immensely when considering the safety of their current dividends but even more so, their future growth prospects. Since they are reducing their forecast capital expenditure during 2021 by upwards of 90%, it naturally stands to reason that the coming years will see little material earnings growth and thus the short to medium-term future of their dividends will rest upon the tangible growth they provide during 2021 thanks to their previously high capital expenditure.

During the first quarter of 2021 their new dividend payments amounted to $24m and thus on an annualized basis this requires at least $96m of free cash flow per annum, but their preferred dividends should not be forgotten. These amount to a further $46m per annum and after being combined with their 2021 forecast capital expenditure of $40m, they require at least $182m of operating cash flow to remain neutral and thus adequately cover their dividend payments.

Throughout 2020 they only generated operating cash flow $164m, which clearly falls short of this requirement and whilst their distributions from equity method interests would help, these have only been $7.5m thus far into 2021 or $30m if annualized and thus would barely close the gap. This means that until such time as their higher adjusted EBITDA is visible within their cash flow performance, their dividend coverage remains only just adequate and as a result, they have no significant scope for growth and means that their dividends could be stuck where they started.

Every investor is entitled to their own views but at the end of the day, companies require actual cash to provide a sustainable income. To be perfectly clear, I am in no way alleging that anything underhanded has occurred but rather simply pointing out the differences between non-GAAP accrual-based earnings and the more tangible cash-based results that I feel are more important for income investments. Even though their cash flow performance will remain central to any investment analysis, their financial position should always be considered in tandem since financial health is also required to sustain dividends.

Image Source: Author.

Since they are still a young company that has only just begun the transition from the high growth to the high income phase, it was not surprising to see their capital structure changing massively during 2018-2020. The only particularly notable aspect at present is their negative equity but this does not stem from their liabilities outweighing their assets since the former only totals $906m versus their $1.843b of total assets, it rather stems from their redeemable non-controlling interests that total $1.267b. Regardless of the underlying accounting reason, their negative equity on the balance has a very minimal bearing over their ability to sustain their dividends since leverage is far more important, which is determined by net debt relative to earnings.

Image Source: Author.

When turning to their leverage the picture is rather mixed with their net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.87 and net debt-to-operating cash flow of 3.86 both indicating towards the bottom of the high territory at between 3.51 and 5.00. Meanwhile, their interest coverage of 15.11 is very strong and would normally be expected to be associated with low leverage and given the previously mentioned situation surrounding their negative balance sheet equity, their very high gearing ratio of 220.53% should be ignored.

It was ultimately decided to split the difference and rate their leverage as moderate, especially since their net debt-to-EBITDA is only just sitting within the high territory and should theoretically trend significantly lower if their forecast higher earnings translate into their financial statements. This means that their financial position appears sufficiently healthy to sustain their dividends, providing that their liquidity is at least adequate.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully when reviewing their liquidity it was easily strong with a current ratio of 3.48 and a seldom seen cash ratio of 2.34. When reviewing their debt profile, it is completely comprised of their $800m credit facility that does not mature until November 2023 and still retains a further $141m available if required, but given their prospects to at least adequately cover their distributions with free cash flow, this should not be required to any significant magnitude.

Conclusion

It would normally be expected to see further dividend growth after a company initiates their very first dividends, but unless their financial performance begins seeing a tangible benefit from their higher adjusted earnings, they will likely remain stuck right where they started. At least this still provides shareholders with a sustainable high dividend yield of almost 10%, which means that I still believe a bullish rating to be appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Altus Midstream's Q1 2021 10-Q, 2020 10-K, and 2018 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.