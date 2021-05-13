Photo by CinemaHopeDesign/iStock via Getty Images

We're more than two-thirds of the way through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first companies to report its fiscal Q3 results (calendar year Q1) was Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD). While the major royalty/streamer had a softer quarter for gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] volume with an 8% decrease, Royal Gold's revenue and annual EPS were up materially. Meanwhile, Khoemacau construction continues to progress well, with this set to bolster FY2022 GEO volume. Given Royal Gold's industry-leading margins and strong business model, I would view any pullbacks below $109.00 as low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Royal Gold released its fiscal Q3 results last week and reported a quarterly volume of 79,500 GEOs, an 8% decrease from 86,200 GEOs in the year-ago period. This was due to lower attributable gold production at Andacollo, offset by an 86% increase in gold production at Newmont's (NEM) Penasquito Mine. The exceptional performance at Penasquito was due to higher grades and throughput, with ~180,400 ounces of gold produced, up from ~97,200 ounces in the year-ago period. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown above, revenue was higher at most of Royal Gold's assets on a year-over-year basis, driven by higher metals prices. The one exception was Andacollo, where sales were much lower (7,100 ounces vs. 13,900 ounces), translating to lower revenue ($13 million vs. $22.1 million). Fortunately, Penasquito easily picked up the slack, with revenue of $13.1 million vs. $7.4 million in the year-ago period. It was also a strong quarter for Cortez, with revenue up from $31.3 million to $35.1 million in Q1 2021. During the quarter, Royal Gold benefited from a 13% higher gold price ($1,794/oz vs. $1,583/oz), a 55% higher silver price, and a 50% higher copper price.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In Royal Gold's 'Other' category for royalty/streaming revenue, it was also a decent quarter with revenue coming in at $35.1 million, up from $31.3 million in the year-ago period. This was driven by increased revenue from SSR Mining's (SSRM) Marigold Mine, much higher production from Rainy River, but offset by Holt moving onto care & maintenance, which was a $4.7 million headwind. Adjusting for Holt, revenue would have been much higher in the period, given that this was one of Royal Gold's larger contributors to quarterly revenue.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While this had the potential to be a much better quarter given the increase we saw in metals prices, the good news is that Royal Gold's GEO volume is ramping up. As noted in the fiscal Q3 release, construction of the massive Khoemacau Mine in Botswana is now 92% complete, and Royal Gold has increased its interest to 84% payable silver (from 80% previously). Royal Gold anticipates that first concentrate production will occur in calendar year Q3, with the mine ramping up to full capacity in early 2022. While Botswana's decision to extend its state of emergency related to COVID-19 may worry investors, it's important to note that this shouldn't lead to disruptions with mining being declared essential.

Based on Royal Gold's 84% silver stream, this should translate to annual deliveries of more than 1.5 million ounces of silver annually, a significant boost to annual revenue. With Royal Gold set to pay 20% of silver for each ounce delivered, this deal is looking very impressive, with margins set to be materially higher if silver stays above $26.00/oz. When the deal was announced at a $16.00/oz silver price, it was looking like Royal Gold would enjoy ~$13.00/oz in margins. Currently, margins would increase to closer to $20.00/oz.

Elsewhere in Royal Gold's portfolio, the company can expect much higher revenue from Pueblo Viejo, with Barrick (GOLD) working on expanding its tailings facility and boosting production to 14 million tonnes per annum. Not only will this extend the mine life, which will help Royal Gold's bottom-line over the long run, but it will increase attributable production to Royal Gold, with production set to increase to ~800,000 ounces per annum starting in FY2023. This represents a more than 40% increase from the 542,000 ounces produced in FY2020. Between Khoemacau, the Pueblo Viejo Expansion, and Wassa's outlook significant installed capacity that's not being fully utilized, we should see GEO volumes trend higher for Royal Gold.

Let's take a look at Royal Gold's financial results:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Royal Gold has one of the best-looking earnings trends in the precious metals sector, with a ~17% compound annual growth rate from FY2014 to FY2020 ($2.38 vs. $0.94) and strong growth ahead. Based on FY2021 estimates, annual EPS should increase by more than 40% year-over-year to $3.46, with FY2022 annual EPS set to increase further to $3.86. This would push the company's compound annual EPS growth rate to 19.3%, a more than 200 basis point improvement if the company meets these estimates. Given the company's industry-leading margins and industry-leading compound annual EPS growth rate, it is a top-3 name to own in the royalty/streaming space.

Having said that, the stock is now up more than 20% from its lows and is trading at nearly 35x FY2021 annual EPS estimates, which doesn't bake in quite enough margin of safety. Generally, I prefer to buy with at least 30% upside to fair value, and even if we use the FY2022 estimates of $3.86 and what I believe to be a fair earnings multiple of 36, the stock's fair value is $138.96, which only offers ~16% upside from current levels. So, at current levels, the stock is still reasonably valued, but I wouldn't be in a rush to add to positions. If the stock were to correct below $109.00, where it would offer close to 30% upside to fair value, I would view this as a low-risk buy zone.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Royal Gold is set up for a strong finish to FY2021 and an even better FY2022 thanks to Khoemacau getting ready to ramp up to full capacity. This should lead to another year of double-digit annual EPS growth for this high-quality miner, and improved metals prices could push annual EPS to more than $4.00 in FY2022. This outlook does not include new deals that Royal Gold might look at in the next year, which could boost annual EPS as well. However, assuming conservative estimates and similar metals prices, the stock is no longer in its low-risk buy zone, having rallied sharply off its March lows. If we were to see Royal Gold dip below $109.00, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.