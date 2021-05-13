Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

It has been a month since I initially said that I was bearish on Coupang (NYSE: NYSE:CPNG). I was bearish because of Coupang's valuation and extreme competition in the Korean market. After looking at the earnings report, I saw that Coupang's growth was still strong, but my negative sentiment for Coupang did not change. Here's why:

Competition in the South Korean e-commerce market is stronger than I initially thought. Although Coupang fell about 23% since I published my first article, I still think Coupang's valuation is rich.

Competition

When I initially wrote my bearish thesis, I pointed out that the South Korean e-commerce market is getting too competitive. Naver (OTCPK:NHNCF) (KRX: 035420), the biggest search engine in South Korea, made a strategic alliance with CJ Logistics (KRX: 000120), the biggest logistics company in Korea, to challenge one of Coupang's biggest competitive advantage: fast delivery. Naver also made a strategic partnership with SSG's E-mart, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) of Korea, to increase their competitive advantages in grocery delivery. On top of this, Naver changed its payment system for its sellers so that sellers can receive the payment in less than 24 hours after the seller ships the delivery product. This movement shows that Naver is trying to lure in sellers from Coupang's platform that only favors the consumers. Furthermore, Naver's alliance E-mart announced that they will undercut every single competitor (Lotte Mart and Coupang) in price. If the customer for any reason bought an item from E-mart that was more expensive than its competitors, then E-mart will give back that amount to customers in points that can be used in its stores or apps. E-mart is not alone, almost all companies in the entire e-commerce and commerce industry are playing a 'chicken game' where companies compete brutally until there are one or few survivors. This industry trend in Korea can significantly pressure Coupang.

Price wars are not the only risk for Coupang, e-commerce companies are implementing Coupang's dawn delivery service to increase their competitive advantage. Market Kurly, E-mart, GS Fresh, 11s Street, and SSG.com are a list of big companies that offer dawn delivery service. These services and companies are not just small start-ups implementing Coupang's business model. GS is one of the biggest convenience stores in Korea with 13899 stores, and Market Kurly and 11st Street is a prominent e-commerce company in Korea as well. Without a doubt, I can say that Coupang is facing serious competition and will face even more competition from now on, challenging both growth and profitability going forward. At the end of the day, these extreme competitions will make it harder for Coupang to turn profits in the future.

(Please note that competition risks that I have discussed in my previous articles are still very relevant.)

Valuation

As I have already said, I still think Coupang's valuation is too high. Coupang has a p/s ratio of about 5 with a negative net income today. I know that with growth companies, profitability does not matter in the short term, but this is only true assuming that the company will be extremely profitable in the future. Thus, I don't think Coupang will generate enough profits ever to support its current massive valuation. First, one reason for this argument is competition. As I have already said, the South Korean e-commerce market is getting more and more competitive, and the chance of getting the majority of the market share in Korea is getting smaller. Also, the e-commerce business does not generate an extreme amount of profit. For example, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) only has a 5.3% operating profit for its North American commerce business, and Amazon does not have significant competition. Thus, there is a possibility that Coupang will have even smaller margins than Amazon. In the best-case scenario, assuming that Coupang can generate 20 billion dollars in revenue in the next few years, Coupang will only generate 700 million dollars in net operating margin (assuming 3.5% net operating margin). Then, Coupang is currently trading at more than 85.7X a few years forward price to earnings. Therefore, I believe Coupang's valuation is too high today.

Financials and Earnings Report

[Source - Coupang]

In the 2021 Q1 earnings report, Coupang reported 4.2 billion dollars in revenue, which is a 74% increase year over year while gaining 21% more active customers and a 44% increase in total revenues per active customer. These amazing growth metrics, in my opinion, are a risk to my bearish thesis. Coupang managed to increase its loyal customer base despite the immense competition while making its loyal customers spend more than ever. However, a 180% increase in net loss was very concerning. Coupang's net loss grew faster than its revenue as the operating expense grew 80% year over year. About 80 million dollars of loss indeed came from equity-based compensation, but I think the compensation will not decrease anytime soon because the company just went public. So, the fact that the loss increased faster than Coupang's revenue should be concerning for investors as Coupang will see increased competition in the future.

Despite Coupang's net loss, the company has a healthy balance sheet. Coupang has 4.3 billion dollars in cash and cash equivalents, and the company has 8.6 billion dollars in total assets while the total liability stands at 5.3 billion dollars. So, the stockholder equity is 3.2 billion dollars, and the total liability to asset ratio is 61.6%. Coupang's net loss is indeed big, but the enormous cash pile will be able to mitigate this risk for the foreseeable future. Thus, I believe there are no major problems with Coupang's balance sheet.

Risk

There are risks involved in my bearish investment thesis. I did not take Coupang's other businesses like live commerce, food delivery, and Coupang Pay into consideration when I talked about the company's valuation. I do not know how profitable live commerce or food delivery will be in the future, but Coupang Pay might be able to significantly impact Coupang's operating margins. Also, I assumed that Coupang will not be able to win the majority of the South Korean market because of intense competition, but there is a possibility that Coupang can be the winner in the market with its customer-centric business model. Regarding competition, Coupang has over 4 billion dollars in cash, and it is backed by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY). Many of Coupang's competitors today will most likely not be going to win in a 'chicken game' against Coupang with this amount of cash, and Coupang may be able to dominate the market as the competition settles down. Finally, some investors pointed out that Coupang, backed by SoftBank's enormous fund, has a legitimate opportunity to expand in international markets. If this is the case, and Coupang can dominate those markets, my thesis is at risk.

Conclusion

I still have a bearish sentiment regarding Coupang even with Coupang's 70% year-over-year revenue growth. I think the competitive landscape in Korea is heating up to a level where no one company can dominate the market. Coupang may be able to win in the long term, but the price and service wars will hinder Coupang's growth and profitability potential. Also, Coupang's valuation is concerning. If Coupang cannot expand outside of the e-commerce business, Coupang will most likely have an operating profit of at most 5%. This small profit margin cannot justify Coupang's valuation today. So, I am still bearish on Coupang and think that Coupang will be like Uber (NYSE: UBER) where the company grows without reaching profitability for a prolonged period of time. Whether the company is in the early stages or not, a business's main goal is to make money someday. Thus, my advice to investors is to stay away from Coupang for the time being.

* Some website evidence is in Korean because the best quality and most recent information were mostly discussed in the Korean news. Please allow Google to automatically translate the article if you visit these websites.