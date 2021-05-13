Photo by DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is a pre-clinical stage biopharma developing T cell receptor-engineered therapies for patients with various liquid and solid tumors.

TCRX has a collaboration agreement with Novartis and an impressive investor syndicate.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Waltham, Massachusetts-based TScan was founded to advance a pipeline of TCR-T-based drug candidates by analyzing successful patients' T cells to build an 'ImmunoBank' for the purpose of providing customized therapies to a broad range of patients.

Management is headed by president and CEO David Southwell, who has been with the firm since October 2018 and was previously president and CEO of Inotek Pharmaceuticals until that firm's merger with Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Below is a brief overview video of T cell cancer therapy:

(Source)

The firm's lead candidate, TCS-100, is being developed to treat patients with residual leukemia and to prevent a relapse after a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source)

Investors in the firm have invested at least $60 million in equity investment and include Baker Bros. Advisors, 6 Dimensions Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Longwood, Novartis Bioventures, JMD III Holdings, GV (Google) and Pitango Healthtech.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for hematologic malignancies treatments was an estimated $35.6 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $87 billion by the year 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10.48% from 2016 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are the aging of the global population resulting in continued high incidence of blood cancer.

Over 400,000 persons are diagnosed with lymphoma annually and more than 300,000 are diagnosed with leukemia each year.

Also, below is a chart showing the 2016 regional demand breakdown for blood cancer treatment demand, with North America and Europe dominating demand:

(Source)

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Kite Pharma

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Juno Therapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics

Geneos Therapeutics

PACT Pharma

Celyad

Fate Therapeutics

Nkarta

Medigene

Ziopharm Oncology

Bayer

Novartis

Others

Financial Status

TScan’s recent financial results are typical of an IPO stage biopharma in that they feature little revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years:

(Source)

As of December 31, 2020, the company had $34.8 million in cash and $32.5 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

TScan intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its voting common stock, although the final figure may differ.

The firm will also have non-voting common stock.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $30.0 million to fund the Phase 1/2 clinical development of TSC-100, TSC-101, and TSC-102, through completion of the Phase 1 portion and part of the Phase 2 portion of our planned Phase 1/2 clinical trials; approximately $35.0 million to conduct IND-enabling activities and initiate the Phase 1 clinical trials for TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202 and TSC-203; approximately $25.0 million for the continued development of our discovery programs; and the remainder for continued development of our TargetScan and ReceptorScan platforms, expansion of our manufacturing facility, working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include the hiring of additional personnel, capital expenditures and the costs of operating as a public company. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Cowen and Barclays.

Commentary

TScan is seeking U.S. public market funding to advance its T cell treatment pipeline of drug candidates.

The firm’s lead candidate, TSC-100, is being developed along with TSC-101, to treat residual blood cancers.

The market opportunity for hematological treatments is large and expected to grow at a double digit growth rate in the coming years, propelled by demand from an aging global population.

TScan has a collaboration with Novartis where it can license up to three discovered targets identified from novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with one type of cancer.

The company’s investor syndicate includes a number of active life science venture capital firms as well as collaboration partner Novartis.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 19.3% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

TCRX is still in a pre-clinical stage of development, so the IPO will be ultra high risk and likely more suited to long-term institutional investors.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about management’s pricing and valuation assumptions.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.