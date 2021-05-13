Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Very recently I published an article about Intuit (INTU), which was part of my series "Preparing for the end of the cycle" in which I covered high-quality companies in 2018 and 2019. Another company, that was part of my "Preparing for the end of the cycle" series was Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC).

While Intuit outperformed the market since the article was published, Henry Schein actually lagged the overall market (the S&P 500 (SPY) increased 49% while Henry Schein increased about 34%). But very recently, Henry Schein did not only report quarterly results but could also break out of a sideway range it has been caught in since 2017. These are enough reasons to cover Henry Schein once again. In the following article, I will also describe once again, why Henry Schein is a high-quality business and provide another intrinsic value calculation.

Business Description

Henry Schein provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, and institutional health care clinics. And after the animal health business was spun off in 2019, Henry Schein is now reporting in two different segments - "Health Care Distribution" and "Value-Added Services". The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products (like infection-control products, dental implants, dental chairs, composites, handpieces). In fiscal 2020, this segment generated $9,530 million in revenue (94.2% of total revenue). The "Value-Added Services" segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services (including practice management software systems for dental practitioners). In fiscal 2020, this segment generated $514 million in revenue.

Henry Schein has more than 19,000 employees right now (about half outside the United States) and operations in 31 countries and territories around the world. Henry Schein is offering a comprehensive selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

(Source: Henry Schein Q1/21 Investor Presentation)

Last week, Henry Schein reported very impressive first quarter results. First of all, Henry Schein could beat analysts' expectations for revenue as well as earnings per share and while revenue was $100 million higher than analysts expected, earnings per share could actually beat by $0.40 on a non-GAAP basis and $0.34 on a GAAP basis.

And not only analysts' expectations were exceeded, but the company could also report extremely high growth rates for the quarter. Revenue increased from $2,428 million in the first quarter of 2020 to $2,925 million in the first quarter of 2021 - an increase of 20.5% YoY. Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) increased from $0.94 in the first quarter of 2020 to $1.24 in the first quarter of 2021 - an increase of 31.9%. Operating income margin (non-GAAP) also increased from 7.36% to 8.40%.

(Source: Henry Schein Q1/2021 Investor Presentation)

Great Business

But Henry Schein could not only report high growth rates in the last quarter. We are actually dealing with a very solid business as Henry Schein seems to be pretty recession-proof, has a solid balance sheet, a fragmented customer side, and a wide economic moat around the business.

Balance Sheet

First of all, Henry Schein has a solid balance sheet. The business is not debt-free, but currently has $111 million in short-term debt and $506 million in long-term debt. Comparing to a total stockholder's equity of $3,997 million, this leads to a rather low D/E ratio of 0.15. And when comparing the total outstanding debt to the annual operating income, the business can generate (we take the fiscal 2020 number of $567 million, which was actually the lowest number during the last decade), it would take about 1.1 times the annual operating income to repay the outstanding debt - also a very low number.

We also have to mention $2,587 million in goodwill, which accounts for 33.3% of total assets ($7,780 million) - an amount, that is not great to have on the balance sheet. And on March 27, 2021, Henry Schein also had $145 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which seems enough not to worry about liquidity.

Recession-Proof Business

Henry Schein has not only a solid balance sheet, but we are also dealing with a rather recession-proof business. When ignoring the lower revenue in 2019 (which was the result of the spin-off), Henry Schein could increase its revenue every single year since 1995. Henry Schein could therefore increase its revenue during the recession in 2001/2002, during the Great Financial Crisis, and during the 2020 recession. And 25 years of increasing revenue is quite an impressive run only a handful of companies can pull off.

And when considering, that Henry Schein's customers are mostly dental practitioners, it is not surprising, that the business is recession-proof. The years 2020 and 2021 were probably a rare exception where people actually did not (or could not) go to their dentist due to lockdowns or restrictions. Aside from that, people usually have to go to the dentist - independent of the state of the economy.

Fragmented Customer Side

The fact, that Henry Schein's customers are mostly dentist is making the business not only very recession-proof, but it also leads to a fragmented customer side as dentists are in most cases small businesses. Henry Schein has over 1 million small customers and this leads to bargaining power for the company. In my last article I wrote:

Henry Schein as distribution company is combining a very fragmented demand side with a very fragmented supply side. Henry Schein has more than 1 million customers worldwide and is offering more than 120,000 branded products (aside from company's private brand products) and more than 180,000 products that are available as special-order items. Of course, the supply side is less fragmented than the demand side as the largest supplier of Henry Schein accounts for 6% of all purchases and the top 10 suppliers account for 32%.

Wide Economic Moat

And finally, Henry Schein has a wide economic moat around its business. Henry Schein has a large distribution network for dental supplies, which is valuable for two different reasons:

It is extremely expensive and costs a lot of time to build such a distribution network as a company has to deal with very high upfront costs - building distribution centers in strategic locations, buying vehicles, hiring drivers.

But once the distribution network is in place, transporting a few items more for an additional customer doesn't cost much and will increase the overall costs of Henry Schein only slightly.

It is very difficult for competitors to replicate such a distribution network - it is expensive and time-consuming. And as I already mentioned above, Henry Schein is offering a broad range of products (over 120,000 stock-keeping units as well as 180,000 additional SKUs in the form of special-order items). While new businesses will have a hard time competing with Henry Schein, large corporations (other distribution companies) won't enter the market as it is a niche and probably won't generate enough revenue to be interesting.

The distribution network should not be confused with network effects, although both have very similar characteristics. Cost advantages by distribution networks describe physical distribution networks to deliver physical items. In other cases - network effects - we are rather looking at networks that are connecting two different groups (for example sellers and buyers) but in that case, the companies don't deliver the products themselves but only function as an intermediary between sellers and buyers.

The economic moat of Henry Schein is also visible in the different numbers the company could report during the past decade. When ignoring the declining revenue in 2019 once again (due to the spin-off), Henry Schein could actually increase revenue with a very stable pace and while earnings per share fluctuated a little more, we can also see a clear upwards trend.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from Morningstar)

And when not only looking at revenue and earnings per share growth but also at the company's margins, we see an extremely stable gross and operating margin during the last decade. Especially between 2011 and 2018, both margins were extremely stable. In 2019, gross margin increased due to the spin-off of the animal health business and in 2020, margins were affected by the pandemic.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Aside from the company's margins we usually pay attention to the return on invested capital. During the last decade, RoIC was above 10% every single year and the average RoIC was 13.00%, which is also indicating an economic moat around the business.

Share Buyback

So far, Henry Schein did not pay a dividend to its shareholders, but about ten years ago, it started to buy back shares. And between 2011 and 2021, the number of outstanding shares was reduced from 186.76 million to 143.48 million (trailing twelve months numbers). This is a decrease of 23.2% over the last ten years and an annual decrease of 2.6% every single year.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting)

Intrinsic Value Calculation

In order to determine if Henry Schein is not only a solid business but also a good investment, we have to determine a fair price for the stock. When using a discount cash flow calculation, we have to make several assumptions. As basis for our calculation, we can take the free cash flow of the last four quarters, which was $544 million.

When trying to determine what growth rates are realistic in the years to come, it gets trickier. To get a feeling what growth rates might be realistic, we can look at past growth rates and we can see high growth rates since 1995, but a slowdown during the last decade and the numbers actually turning negative in the last five years.

CAGR Since 1995 Since 2010 Since 2015 Revenue 11.85% 3.00% -0.98% Net Income 16.21% 2.12% -3.44%

However, the spin-off might disturb the picture a little bit and therefore we can also look at the growth rates until 2018. And although we are seeing higher growth rates now, the picture is similar - extremely high growth rates since 1995 and a slowdown since 2010.

CAGR (until 2018) Since 1995 Since 2010 Since 2015 Revenue 14.25% 7.27% 7.48% Net Income 19.21% 6.42% 3.81%

Let's be optimistic and assume, that Henry Schein can keep growing its revenue with about 7% annually. As margins were extremely stable during the past decade, I will assume that Henry Schein will be able to perform with a similar level of consistency. But Henry Schein can continue to buy back shares, which will add between 2% and 3% growth to the bottom line. Combing these aspects, we can assume EPS growth in the high single digits. If we assume 9% growth for the next decade followed by 6% growth till perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of $117.62 (assuming 10% discount rate).

In my last article, I assumed only 5% growth for the years to come, which led to an intrinsic value of $68.88. And although my assumptions are in line with past growth rates, they could be a bit too optimistic. We should at least include a margin of safety of 20% in this calculation, which would lead to an entry point of $94 for the stock.

Technical Picture

One of the major reasons I published the article right now, is the technical picture and the breakout that happened last week. For about four years, the stock has been caught in a sideway range and while the "lower limit" of the range was pretty choppy (see black "support" line), the resistance level could be identified pretty straightforward. Since 2017, the stock tried frequently (at least four times - depends on what instances one would count) to break above the resistance level at around $75 but failed again and again (blue dotted lines). However, last week the stock could finally break out above that sideway range.

(Source: Finanzen.net Tradingdesk)

Of course, there is still the chance, that the breakout will fail, but right now, we should be rather bullish about Henry Schein. Usually, stocks move with a lot of momentum after such a long consolidation phase. And it seems also not unlikely, that we will see another pullback to the breakout level in the next few weeks, but in the coming months (and maybe years) I would expect the stock to move higher.

Conclusion

Henry Schein is without doubt a solid business and after the breakout last week, I would be rather bullish. Not only the technical picture is indicating higher stock prices in the months to come, but the stock also seems to be undervalued right now (although the assumptions in my intrinsic value calculation might be a bit optimistic).