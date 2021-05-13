Photo by Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

The proposed merger of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) and Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) into Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) has been announced.

Guggenheim Investments Announces Board Approval of the Mergers of GPM, GGM and GOF April 20, 2021 17:58 ET | Source: Guggenheim Investments NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments announced today that the Boards of Trustees of each of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF), Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM) and Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM), each a closed-end fund (each, a "Fund" and together, the "Funds"), approved the mergers of GPM and GGM with and into GOF, as outlined below. Acquired Funds Ticker Acquiring Fund Ticker Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund GPM Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund GOF Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund GGM The proposed mergers are intended to provide potential benefits to common shareholders, including exposure for GPM and GGM to the enhanced investment opportunities offered by GOF, economies of scale and greater secondary market liquidity for each Fund's common shareholders, among other things. Upon closing of the mergers, GOF would continue to be subject to its current investment objectives, policies and restrictions. It is currently expected that the mergers will be completed around the third quarter of 2021, subject to required shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions. Shareholders of GPM and GGM would receive newly issued common shares of GOF, the aggregate net asset value (not the market value) of which will equal the aggregate net asset value of their common shares held immediately prior to the mergers. Approval of the merger of GPM into GOF is not contingent upon approval of GGM into GOF, and likewise, approval of the merger of GGM into GOF is not contingent upon approval of GPM into GOF. (Source)

The mergers are expected to complete in the third quarter of 2021, subject to shareholder approvals. Note also that GOF would continue with its current investment objectives, meaning that GPM and GGM's assets would likely be sold once they are acquired by GOF and their strategies would cease to exist. Note further that GPM and GGM shareholders vote separately for their consent to be acquired by GOF; neither merger is contingent upon the other.

GPM is a covered call domestic equity fund, while GGM and GOF are both classed as multisector bond funds.

The managers claimed that the merger would "provide potential benefits to common shareholders, including exposure for GPM and GGM to the enhanced investment opportunities offered by GOF, economies of scale and greater secondary market liquidity for each Fund's common shareholders, among other things." However, the actual driving force for this merger is likely due to pressure from Karpus, a well-known CEF activist investor.

Karpus owns a massive $41 million stake in GPM, which is about 10% of outstanding shares. I think that the merger is a concession from Guggenheim to appease Karpus and stop them from pursing even more extreme measures, such as liquidation of GPM which would cause the loss of significant fee income to Guggenheim given that it isn't exactly a small fund (~$400 million).

In fact, a merger might even suit Karpus even better (than liquidation of GPM) given that GOF is trading at substantial premium to its NAV. Whilst a liquidation would allow GPM shareholders to cash out at NAV, exchanging GPM shares for inflated GOF shares would be even better!

Before the merger proposal was announced, the difference in valuations of the three Guggenheim funds was very large. GPM was at a -11% discount, while GGM and GOF were at +16% and +28% premiums respectively. Not surprisingly, GPM popped higher when the press release came out, while GGM and GOF sank. Why pay a large premium for GGM and GOF when you can gain backdoor entry via GPM through the merger?

Interestingly though, the price action since the announcement has reverted from its initial move. GGM and GOF are near or only marginally lower than their pre-announcement prices, while GPM's discount has widened back out by a few points. Hence, despite the large first-day move, GOF still remains very expensive vs. GPM (about 25% difference!).

Why does such a large spread still remain? The simple answer is that the merger requires approval from the fund shareholders. Obviously, we would expect GPM shareholders to be in favor of the merger, as well as GGM shareholders though to a lesser extent (the spread between GOF and GGM is only around 10%). However, I would expect GOF shareholders to be against the merger simply because of the huge valuation difference between the funds. Thus, the market is pricing in a significant probability of the merger not happening at all, which would account for the large spread. I wonder whether management will come up with any carrots to entice GOF shareholders to vote in favor of the merger when the proxy materials come through?

In terms of strategy in playing this merger arbitrage, it is a rather binary event in terms of outcome. The long GPM/short GOF trade will profit massively if the merger is approved by shareholders, however, if the vote fails then the trade will likely suffer losses as GPM reverts to its old discount. Given that GOF is only 14% institutionally owned, will management even be able to (1) get enough retail shareholders to vote and (2) even if they do vote, to vote in favor of the merger?

One alternative strategy is to only enter the long GPM/short GOF position once the merger is approved. Of course, most of the spread will close on the news of such an announcement (and so will be unavailable to the trader entering afterwards), but as we've seen with the BlackRock muni fund reorganizations recently, the spread does not completely close even after the mergers are approved. In fact, mid-single digit of premium/discount spread was still available entering the final week before the consolidation, allowing our Tactical Income portfolio as well as members who followed in on the trade to profit nicely.

Another consideration is the high borrow fee for GOF, which was 23% at the time of writing.

As far as standalone investments in these funds go, I would avoid GGM and GOF completely due to their high premiums which are far above their historical norms. But you probably knew that I was going to say that anyway!

GPM isn't expensive on an absolute basis, but is subject to the binary risk highlighted above - so, the future share price performance hinges substantially on the merger approval (or lack thereof).