Photo by Uwe-Bergwitz/iStock via Getty Images

While Seven Group's (OTC:SVNWF) recent c. $550 million equity raise came as somewhat of a surprise, I see several key positives from the offering. For instance, it effectively allows the company to de-lever its balance sheet while also increase its flexibility to pursue other potential M&A-led growth opportunities. Most importantly, the investment thesis remains intact, as the shares still offer investors high-quality exposure to both the asset maintenance/replacement cycle in the Resources space and the east coast infrastructure ramp up. Furthermore, with valuation also looking reasonable at c. 8x fiscal 2023 EV/EBITDA following the raise, I see plenty of upside ahead.

A Closer Look at the $550 Million Equity Raise

As outlined in the accompanying release, Seven Group will raise up to $550 million through a fully underwritten c. $500 million placement and an additional c. $50 million via a non-underwritten SPP ("share purchase plan"). Notably, the placement comes at a price of $22.50/share, representing a 4% discount to the last close and a 2.5% discount to the 5-day VWAP for the previous five days of the SPP offer period. Post raise, the company will see an increase in shares on issue by 6.5% to a maximum of 7.2% (including the SPP).

Source: Seven Group ASX Filing

Also notable is the fact that the equity raise did not come with an accompanying acquisition. The company cited several key reasons for this, including balance sheet ﬂexibility and debt reduction. Additionally, the goal is also to increase free ﬂoat to 42.5% (from 38.8%), which likely indicates a lack of participation by the major shareholder. As highlighted in the release, the company noted that "today's raising follows positive investor feedback and reflects a desire to see a continued increase in free float," which I view as a longer-term positive.

Source: Seven Group ASX Filing

A Positive Impact on the Net Debt Position

The deal should significantly improve balance sheet flexibility as well - post-equity raise, the pro-forma net debt/ EBITDA is set to reduce to c. 2.1x (from 2.7x previously). And following the retirement of its OEM facility with Caterpillar Financial Australia (maturing in July with a 5.6% borrowing cost), the company will also have c. $691 million of committed available undrawn facilities with a weighted average facility maturity of 4.3 years (up from 3.9 years). This likely has positive implications for the effective borrowing cost, which looks set to reduce further from 3.5% to 3.2% on a pro forma basis.

Source: Seven Group ASX Filing

Interestingly, the equity raise also comes on the heels of the company deploying c. $1 billion to acquire a 23% stake in Boral Limited (OTCPK:BOALY). As of the announcement date, however, the stake has appreciated closer to c. $1.7 billion. Similarly, the stakes in Beach Energy (OTCPK:BEPTF) and Seven West Media are worth c. $1.2 billion and c. $320m, respectively, and are not accounted for in the headline gearing numbers. Assuming no further potential tax liabilities, this likely means the group is nearly debt-free (including these three major shareholdings), which leaves plenty of flexibility to support growth opportunities ahead.

Equity Raise Likely Fuels More M&A Activity

At its recent investor day, Seven Group offered valuable insight into its capital allocation framework, with investments prioritized across two categories - special situations and thematically driven investments. Its recent investment into Boral fell into the latter category, with management capitalizing on an opportunity to gain exposure to the infrastructure end-market at an attractive price. With the latest equity raise and listed assets of over $3 billion, the company does not have a gearing issue, nor has it needed to raise equity for balance sheet repair. As such, I view the capital raise as an effective request for a c. $550 million cheque from the equity markets for M&A.

The potential target of the recently raised funds is not entirely clear, although the size of the raise at c. $550 million would likely not meet any potential threshold for takeover discussions. Regardless, I believe management likely has clear targets in mind, with future capital deployment options most likely across the Boral creep, the Crux LNG development, and the Longtom development. Supporting this view is the fact that the group has been vocal in its expectation for gas to play a critical role as a transition fuel towards a green economy (although it does not see green hydrogen turning economically viable until 2030).

Final Take

Overall, I am positive on Seven Group shares in light of the recent price underperformance relative to offshore peers, along with its listed components on the ASX market. Any overhang related to a potential equity raise (consistently cited in the market prior to this) has also now been removed, which should help address any disconnect between the share price and its relevant comps. Considering the significant valuation gap and the added catalyst of a potential acquisition ahead, I am constructive on the outlook for Seven Group.

Source: MarketScreener