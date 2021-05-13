Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's (LOMA) CEO Sergio Faifman on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gastón Pinnel – Head of Investor Relations

Sergio Faifman – Chief Executive Officer and Vice President of the Board of Directors

Marcos Gradin – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nikolaj Lippmann – Morgan Stanley

Alberto Valerio – UBS

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Gastón Pinnel, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Gastón Pinnel

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Loma Negra’s first quarter earnings conference call. By now everyone should have access to our earnings press release and the presentation for today’s call, both of which were distributed yesterday after market close. Joining me on the call this morning will be Sergio Faifman, our CEO and Vice President of the Board of Directors; and our CFO, Marcos Gradin. Both of them will be available for the Q&A session.

Before I turn the call over to Sergio, I would like to make the following Safe Harbor statements. Today’s call will contain forward-looking statements, and I refer you to the forward-looking statements section of our earnings release and recent filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new or changed events or circumstances. This conference call will also include discussion on non-GAAP financial measures. The full reconciliation to the corresponding financial measures is included in the earnings press release.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Sergio.

Sergio Faifman

Thank you, Gastón. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. First, I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. As always, I’m going to mention a few highlights of the first quarter, and then Marcos will walk you through our market review and financial results. After that, I will provide some final remarks, and then we will open the call to your question.

As you could saw from our release we issued yesterday, in the first quarter we had a great performance mainly on the back of our cement business. The strong momentum experienced in cement sales in last year’s [indiscernible] now this accelerating and volume are stabilizing around pre-pandemic levels. The higher operational leverage together with good performance in production input relate to world-class profitability enable us to grow our EBITDA by 49.6% and expand our margin by 341 basis points.

Our adjustment EBITDA in the quarter was $52 million compared to $36 million in the first quarter 2020, when COVID-19 pandemic lockdown where establishes. Our top tier profitability levels, our focus on our working capital management and our cement deleveraging result into a strong cash flow generation and solid capital structure with a net debt ratio of 0.04 times.

Finally, we continue to move towards completion of our strategic L´Amalí expansion project, which we expect to start producing clinker in the coming days. Full commissioning of the second line is programming for the next month.

I will now hand off the call to Marcos Gradin, who will walk you through our market review and financial results. Please, Marcos.

Marcos Gradin

Thank you, Sergio. Good day, everyone. As you can see on Slide 4, leaving behind the fierce double-digit drops of beginning of 2020, the year ended with an estimated GDP drop of 4.3% in the first quarter of 2020. And in the first two months of 2021, the economic activity contracted around 2.4%. In the case of the seven national industry sales, the recovery was much stronger, especially in the bagged format. After a steady increase in sales volumes, since the collapse of the month of the first and second quarter last year, the amount seems to have stabilized around pre-pandemic figures.

First quarter 2021 posted a total volumes of 2.7 million tons up 8% higher than first quarter of 2020, but only 2% lower than first quarter 2019. The main driver behind this trend is bagged cement sales, which posted an increase of 35.6% year-on-year and almost 9% when compared to first quarter 2019. Bulk segment, which started to contribute with positive year-on-year growth is still lagging behind first quarter 2019 figures by around 16%.

Consequently, the cement sold in bulk increased by almost 200 percentage basis points from 36% in first quarter 2020, almost 38% in first quarter 2021. We expect these breakdown to remain rather stable on the following month with the moderate bulk recovery. The macroeconomic context to whether with COVID-19 second wave could increase the uncertainty and affect major construction projects resumption.

Naturally when total industry figures are compared to last year, March and April presented an outstanding 94% and 135% respectively, although cements were the most affected by the initial lockdown. Certainly, the economy as a whole still faces different tests, particularly on the macroeconomic outlook expectation about GDP growth for 2021 revolve around our mid-single digit expansion definitely far from pre-pandemic levels. In the sense, we carefully watch the trend of different economic sectors as they are reopening for businesses.

Turning on to Slide 5 for a review of our top line performance by segment. Consolidated revenues increased year-on-year by 35.4% mainly reflecting the positive momentum experienced by our core cement segment business, which is now stabilizing around pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, I’m bearing in mind that by the end of the quarter last year, it was established a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in the first quarter all segments sales volumes experiences from recovery.

Cement, masonry cement and lime segment was up 38.4%, with volumes expanding 38% with stable pricing. Concrete posted a revenues increase of 64.8% continuing with the mild recovery path in sales volume yet distant from pre-pandemic levels but with a negative pricing environment. By contrast, Aggregates posted a revenue increase of 47.3% as higher volume sales coupled with a positive pricing mix. Railroad revenues decreased 12.7% in first quarter 2021 versus the same quarter in 2020, as the higher transported volumes were more than offset by poor pricing performance.

Moving on to Slide 7. Consolidated gross profit for the quarter was up 61% year-on-year with margin expanded by 577 basis points. Our result reinforced by the pulse of our core cement business. Cement gross margin expanded in the back of higher operational leverage and profiting from cost discipline. Energy inputs benefit from early prices for negotiations, together with improvements in unitary energy consumption. SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenues decreased by 57 basis points to 8.2% from 8.8%, mainly due to cost dilution for higher sales volume and higher level costs compared to last year’s level.

Please turn to Slide 8. Our adjusted EBITDA was up 49.6% in the quarter, which is $52 million and consolidated EBITDA margin expanded by 340 basis points to 35.7%, mainly thanks to margin expansion in our core business. This segment expanded by 322 basis points to a best in class 40.10%, mainly due to the increase in sales volumes and improved energy inputs.

In a per ton basis EBITDA increase compared with the same period last year sequentially around 6% and 5% respectively and stood at $38. Railroad adjusted EBITDA margin deteriorated to 107 basis points, mainly impacted by pricing performance and partially offset by highway transported volumes.

Concrete adjusted EBITDA decreased 63% compared to first quarter 2020 of softer price and higher SG&A costs outweighed the increase in sales volumes and the reduction in unitary costs of sales. Finally aggregates adjusted EBITDA margin improved to minus 11.2% from minus 25.2% with better pricing out-weighted by still depressed sales volumes and low operational leverage.

Moving on to the bottom line on Slide 10, driven by EBITDA growth and net finance gain, net profits surge by 104% to $47 million compared to first quarter 2020 levels affected by initial lockdowns. Total finance gain stood at ARS141 million in first quarter 2021 compared to a net loss of ARS570 million in first quarter 2020, as our net monetary position presented a gain of ARS558 million in first quarter 2021 compared to ARS176 million loss of first quarter 2020.

Additionally, the exchange rate difference also presented a gain of ARS21 million operating loss of ARS239 million in first quarter 2020. Finally, our net financial expense declined by ARS70 million to ARS438 million compared to same quarter last year, driven by lower total financial debt. Measured the U.S. dollars, our net income for the quarter was $37 million compared to $10 million in first quarter 2020.

Moving on to the balance sheet, as you can see on Slide 11, our top tier profitability level, our focus on our working capital management and our recent deliberating results into strong cash flow generation and solid capital structure. We ended the quarter with cash position of ARS6 billion and total debt at ARS6.7 billion.

Consequently, our net debt ratio stood at 0.04 times compared to 0.16 times at the end of 2020. During the quarter, we made capital expenditure for ARS1 billion, which one-third was dedicated to the L´Amalí expansion project. Additionally, we can sell ARS443 million of financial debt and repurchase share for a total amount of ARS255 million.

Now for our final remarks, I would like to hand over the call back to Sergio.

Sergio Faifman

Thanks, Marcos. Now to wrap up the presentation, I please ask you to turn to Slide 13. Although, we are guiding to [indiscernible] with the virus and the vaccination plan is progressing. Cement demand seems to be establishing around pre-pandemic level and we expect a moderate growth perspective for the remainder of the years. In the sense, current macroeconomic context together with potential restriction related to a second wave cool increase then certainly an affect large construction project reopening.

Yet. Our world-class profitability level, our focus on our working capital management and our cement deleveraging result into a strong cash flow generation and solid capital structure. These together with capital expenditure in L´Amalí plant, which will start producing clinker in the next days, and which will be fully commissioned in the next month or for us solid grown to rely on the year to come. Last but not least, I would like to thank all our people and the stakeholder without who this set of solid result, who’ll have been very difficult.

We are now ready to take question. Operator, please open the call for question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. We will now conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Nikolaj Lippmann from Morgan Stanley. Go ahead.

Nikolaj Lippmann

Thank you. Thanks for taking my question here. And congratulations on both the results and also on finishing the plant out in L´Amalí. My question on it is hot just to go down to one, but my question is you are degenerating a lot of cash and it looks likely that you will continue to generate a lot of cash. What can you do? What are the potential M&A opportunities? I don’t know if you’ve seen anything in aggregates. So what is the thinking around your balance sheet and the use of cash over the next couple of years? Thank you very much again, congrats.

Sergio Faifman

Hi, Nikolaj. Thank you for your question.

[Foreign Language]

Regarding the cash – exceeding cash, we are working – as we mentioned before, we’re working on the Board of Directors under the committee of finance into a long-term plan.

[Foreign Language]

In the – last time to now, we have been working with two banks in order to think about, and to strengthen our strategy and to think what to do with this exceeding cash.

[Foreign Language]

So under this analysis, we’re thinking on a more aggressive dividend policy, some acquisitions locally, or some deal abroad.

[Foreign Language]

So, yes, the strategy is not defined in the short come, we are using our resources for the repurchase plan, that is coming to an end by the end of the month.

Nikolaj Lippmann

Yes. Got it. Thank you very much.

Our next question is from Alberto Valerio from UBS. Go ahead.

Alberto Valerio

Hi, everyone. Hi, Gastón, hi, Sergio, and Marcos, congrats on the results, I think it was the best results in market ever. I’d like to ask you additional color on magic games, I think, was close to 3.5% year-over-year, and even with the price is U.S. terms drop a little bit, if you could provide additional color, would it be very helpful on these margin extensions? Thanks.

Gastón Pinnel

Sorry, Alberto, we are not clear if we understood the question, is regarding the margin expansion?

Alberto Valerio

Exactly, Gustavo, if you could just provide additional color [indiscernible] reduce 36% of EBITDA margin, nearly 3.5% extension from first quarter of 2020?

Sergio Faifman

Hi, Valerio, thank you for your question.

[Foreign Language]

So, regarding the margin expansion, there are a few factors playing in. First, we have to remember the lockdown that happened in March last year.

[Foreign Language]

So, logically the higher volume this year comes together with a higher cost solution per ton.

[Foreign Language]

Additionally last year between April and May, we signed some natural gas contracts, which had an impact not only last year, but also in this first quarter.

[Foreign Language]

So, finally our performance that we improve as a continuous operation, and also the pricing policy, which was also positive during the period.

Alberto Valerio

Just a follow up, can we have the level of capacity that Loma is running at the moment, and at what capacity, which we you’ll be running after L´Amalí plant which you operating. Thanks. That’s all my questions.

Sergio Faifman

[Foreign Language]

Currently, we are working at 80% to 85% of our capacity.

[Foreign Language]

And you should remember that the expansion of L´Amalí is represents additional 40% of our total capacity.

[Foreign Language]

Obviously, the second line will enable us to optimize to further optimize our production, and to benefit from the costs – the seasonality in our costs.

Our next question is from [indiscernible]. Go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. Hope you’re doing well and congratulations on another great quarterly result. I have one question regarding, your gas supply contracts. How do you see the new Biden environment and the gas market impacting on margins as you start to renovate as contracts? I don’t know if you have meaningful maturities this year and trying to understand, if these are sort of a straightforward revolving of the contracts or giving your long standing relationship with the suppliers. You usually you’re able to perhaps negotiate some discount versus market prices. Thanks.

Sergio Faifman

Thank you for your question, Nicholas.

[Foreign Language]

As you know, there has been some issues with the supply of natural gas, they rated from some conflicts in the natural gas basins in Argentina.

[Foreign Language]

Last month, we had renovated our natural gas contracts for the next 12 months.

[Foreign Language]

Many of those contracts, we were – they raised the awareness that we may have some issues, of supply due to the supply problem that we mentioned before.

[Foreign Language]

So during that situation, we took, two concrete actions, one, related to the import of petcoke yet for to supply, our – to guarantee our winter production, and the other one to renew some of the contracts that we were mentioning.

[Foreign Language]

And as a consequence, the other risk that was mitigated is our capacity to produce them and during the winter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. Very clear.

Operator

Nikolaj Lippmann

Sorry. I’m just muted. So sorry for coming back, but just a clarifying question had. Did I understand this correct? Your importing petcoke for the winter period to some degree, but you don’t expect it to have a negative impact on your cash cost. It sounds very counter-intuitive; I was just wondering if I got that correct?

Sergio Faifman

Thank you, Nikolaj.

[Foreign Language]

So, yes, we are importing one vessel of petcoke. And we’re going, produce during the winter with a mix between petcoke and natural gas.

[Foreign Language]

Additionally, during winter, just to remember that we do the overhauling of our equipment, and that’s why we typically, we produce in a lesser extent during winter.

[Foreign Language]

So without a mixture of petcoke and natural gas and the contracts that we already have signed for natural gas, we do not expect by volatility in our production costs.

Nikolaj Lippmann

Got it. So it’s more like an insurance policy. Thanks for clarifying.

And so, now it concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Gastón Pinnel for closing remarks.

Gastón Pinnel

Well, thank you for joining us today. We appreciate your participation and your interest in our company. We look forward to meeting more of you over the coming months and providing financial and business updates next quarter. In the meantime, the team remains available to answer any questions you may have, and thanks again, and stay safe.

