Endeavour Mining Corporation (EDVMF) CEO Sébastien de Montessus on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Martino De Ciccio

Hi, everyone. I am Martino, Vice President Strategy and Investor Relations, and I'd like to welcome you to our Q1 2021 results webcast. On the call, I am joined by Sebastian, Mark, Joanna and Patrick. Today's call will follow our usual format. We will first present our results at a group level and then dive into by asset. We'll be as quick as possible to leave time for questions at the end. Before we start, please note our usual disclaimer.

And now I'll hand it over to our CEO, Sébastien, to walk you through our Q1 results. Sébastien?

Sébastien de Montessus

Thank you, Martino. I'm very excited to share our results for the quarter as it shows the success of the transformation we have executed over the past year and resulted in a more resilient business. We are well-positioned to deliver strong cash flow and organic growth while at the same time, rewarding shareholders through our dividend and buyback programs. You can see a summary of our Q1 results here on Slide 6. We achieved a great outcome in our first quarter, both operationally and financially and we are on track to meet guidance. Production more than doubled versus Q1 2020 due of course to our acquisitions and in particular, the recent successful integration of the Teranga assets.

Looking at our per share matrix, our operating cash flow per share is up nearly 50% while the adjusted EPS is up 111%, consistent with our expectations that the transactions would be accretive to our shareholders, while also benefiting from the continued strong gold price environment. Strategically, we are focused on ensuring our shareholders' realized strong returns. As such, we have laid out our first $60 million dividend in January and started during Q2 our buyback program which will run over the year.

On Slide 7, you can see some of our key performance indicators for the quarter, we've continued to focus on our safety performance with our ultimate goal of zero arm [ph]. On production, we are solidly on track relative to our full year guidance and we will see a full quarter of production at Sabodala Massawa and Wahgnion included in our results in Q2 and we anticipate our run rate to increase for the balance of the year. It's important to note that for Q1, it is only one month and-a-half out of three for the Teranga assets that is consolidated here.

Similarly, all-in sustaining costs came in at the bottom half of our target range for the full year. Again, we expect to see the impact of a full quarter from the lower cost Sabodala Massawa operation in Q2 and no further impact from the higher cost Agbaou operation that was sold in March. As such, we are confident in our progress towards a full year target range of $850 to $900 per ounce.

Safety. As I mentioned earlier, we continue to focus on improving our safety performance across the board with several operations added into our platform. We are pleased with the strong safety culture at our newly acquired operation. You can see that our LTI remains low. However, with four LTIs that we have suffered in the last 12 months, we always seek to improve and we continue to evaluate ways to move towards zero on this metric.

On Slide 9, you can see our production and audience-sustaining cost results for the past five quarters. The key to remember here is that we had what was truly an exceptional quarter from the Endeavour and former SEMAFO assets in Q4 last year, which returned to a more normalized output in Q1. The quarter also factored in the sale of Agbaou and part of our quarter's production from Sabodala Massawa and Wahgnion.

We therefore expect improving consolidated production numbers in the upcoming quarters, as we will report our full quarter of operations across our assets. On the right side of the page, you can see that our consolidated production has increased by 175,000 ounces in Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020, while our production to share, an increase by 23% year-over-year.

On Slide 10, I'd like to point out our portfolio's strong diversification across those assets and countries. This is a big shift compared to the portfolio we had 12 months ago. The pie chart shows the relative contribution of our operations to our production versus the same quarter last year. We've gone from four operations in two countries with two mines contributing two-thirds of our production to now seven operations in three country with no single operation accounting for more than 25% of our production. This contributes significantly to reduction in our risk profile and helps to ensure that we can meet our guidance based on greater flexibility within the portfolio.

Moving to Slide 11. You can see how our all-in sustaining margin has trended over the last several quarters. As discussed previously, our production increased modestly with just over one and-a-half months of Sabodala Massawa and Wahgnion included in Q1 and Agbaou was sold. But we were ultimately in a weaker gold price environment during the first quarter which impacted margin versus Q4. Nevertheless, on a year-over-year basis, our all-in sustaining margin increased by $220 million from Q1 2020 to the current quarter, while all-in sustaining margin per share increased by 30%.

On Slide 12, you can see the trend of our operating cash flow which increased by $137 million over the prior year quarter with operating cash flow per share before working capital increasing by 47%, compared with last year. A lower gold price resulted in a relatively modest decrease in the quarter on the review.

Looking now at Slide 13, you can see the steady improvement in the strength of our balance sheet from the completion of the major build of our Ity mine in 2019 through to the end of 2020 when we reached our net cash position. As part of the Teranga acquisition, we took about $332 million in net debt on the balance sheet and despite this at the end of March, we were still left with a very healthy balance sheet. Our goal is to quickly build a strong net cash position which our current gold prices should happen over the next quarters.

Having this strong balance sheet position with a net debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio currently sitting below 2.2x gives us the flexibility to focus on both shareholder returns and on investing to unlock our organic growth potential. One of the best features of our new portfolio is the ability to generate sufficient cash to pay dividends and do buybacks, while also being able to reinvest in the business to support organic growth projects and exploration.

On the next slide, we highlight the strength of some of those near term development projects. The Phase 1 expansion at Sabodala Massawa is well on the way. Phase 1 will allow the plant to better-handle the higher grade or which come from the newly added higher grade deposits on the Massawa property, for relatively modest investment of about $20 million in the backend of the plant. A DFS for Phase 2 is underway for the BIOX plant, which will focus on processing the significant quantity of high-grade refractory ore from Massawa as through a newly built BIOX plant.

Beyond Sabodala Massawa, have the Fetekro and the Kalana projects, respectively in Cote d'Ivoire and in Mali, where we recently released the results of positive feasibility studies, which showed both projects to have attractive operating metrics and attractive economic returns. We are focused on showing strong returns across the business and this package of growth project is a great example of how we intend to continue to build on our existing portfolio to deliver just that.

Moving to Slide 15, you can see the key target areas for our 2021 exploration budget of between $70 million to $90 million. Heg [ph] and his team are expected to break a new record this year with over 600,000 meters of drilling -- a large portion will be targeted at our most recently acquired assets, where we see significant opportunities to apply our proven exploration model to the newly acquired tenements. In addition, we will continue to allocate a meaningful portion of our exploration budget to Greenfield exploration where we have repeatedly created values through the drill bit.

In Q1, $16 million was spent at the newly acquired asset, as well as at Houndé and Ity where a series of new targets are being delineated. In addition, about $4 million was spent on Greenfield and development projects. We anticipate activity will continue to ramp up in Q2, ahead of the rainy season before slowing down again during Q3. I am truly excited to see all of the organic opportunities that will play out over the course of the year.

Moving now on to Section 2, I will now hand things over to Joanna, who will take you through the financial results in detail. Joanna?

Joanna Pearson

Thanks, Sébastien. On Slide 17, we show a breakdown of our all-in sustaining margin on a nominal and a per-ounce basis. Because of the substantial changes within our portfolio of assets, this tells a more interesting story than on a nominal basis alone. At a group level, we had a strong improvement in our all-in sustaining margin which was up $150 per ounce. For reference, on this page we inserted various explanations for key line items. But overall, the margin was held by a stronger gold price, lower cash cost per ounce and lower sustaining capital.

Moving to Slide 18, you can see a breakdown of our free cash flow, beginning with the all-in sustaining margin. As we talked about, the all-in sustaining margin has increased over Q1 2020 by a nominal $220 million to $330 million in Q1 of this year. Similarly, our all-in margin increased by $190 million. This in turn led to a total cash inflow of $154 million during the quarter. The main cash outflows during the quarter were an increase in our working capital, primarily from our acquired businesses. Cash used in financing activities from our discontinued operations for the payment of dividends and taxes prior to the disposition, and increase in taxes paid due to the larger portfolio of operations, and increase spending on growth projects primarily due to the acquisition of the Fetekro license in the quarter. These were offset by cash inflows from financing activities related to the private placement which was completed at the end of the quarter, as well as additional draw-downs on the financing.

On Slide 19, we have a waterfall chart which shows how our cash position has evolved during the quarter. Our operations generated around $198 million of net cash while we spent approximately $105 million on our properties and paid $20 million to increase our ownership of Fetekro, while we also added $27 million in cash from the acquisition of Teranga. In the financing column, we received $200 million from La Mancha near the end of the quarter, as well as $47 million in net proceeds from the refinancing of long term debt, offset by the $60 million dividends that we paid in Q1, as well as $50 million paid to settle Teranga's gold offtake liability, We ended the quarter with a net debt of only $162 million despite absorbing approximately $332 million of net debt from Teranga, which corresponds to a leverage ratio of below 0.2x. At current gold prices, we expect to quickly return to a net cash position.

Moving to Slide 20, we have a detailed breakdown of our net earnings. I won't go through every line here, but we'll address a few of the most significant items. I do want to start from the bottom of the slide where you can see that we achieved 111% improvement in earnings per share from continuing operations compared to the prior year quarter. This is an important measure to consider as we look at the success of our recent corporate transactions, which have clearly contributed to improvements on a per share basis.

Perhaps the most significant single-line item impacting our earnings at the corporate level was our increased current income tax expense. This is higher in Q1 2021 due primarily to the inclusion of our tax expenses from our newly acquired operations. Beyond that, we saw higher corporate costs resulting from our larger overall business, as well as increased acquisition and restructuring costs related to the Teranga and SEMAFO acquisitions. Our corporate exploration expense also increased due to increased Greenfield exploration activities, primarily on the newly acquired Teranga assets.

I'll now hand things over to Mark who will go through the details of our operations on a mine-by-mine basis. Thank you.

Mark Morcombe

Thank you, Joanna, and hello to everyone on the call. I've just returned from visiting a number of our mines and we will happily trade the 40 degree heat at Sabodala for the current English weather any day. Starting on slide 22, you can see our production bridge which primarily shows the significant positive impact of the rest of the acquired operations, as well as organic improvement at Houndé and Ity.

For Boungou in particular, the difference derives from the fact that the pricing stand was idle for a number of months in late 2019 and early 2020, compared to a full quarter of operating in quarter one this year. As you have heard, the last quarter results includes only a month and-a-half of performance from Sabodala Massawa and Wahgnion. Overall, our production has increased by 175,000 ounces, compared to the prior year's quarter.

Moving to Slide 23, I will begin the review of our individual mining operations with Sabodala Massawa, which is now our flagship asset. I was at the mine yesterday and can attest to the fact that the team have continued to make great progress on a number of front. Mining in the Sofia pits is continuing with another new PC3000 travel commission during the quarter, so the digging plate is in good shape. The whole road construction to enable us to mine the season and integral bodies is progressing well as our other innovations to the former Baric [ph] exploration camp, which is housing the mining crews for the Massawa pit.

Moving to Slide 24, you can see an overview of our Phase 1 expansion plan. The first phase of upgrades to the processing plant are focused on debottlenecking the back end of the existing CIL to increase capacity to process the higher grade for milling Massaw ore. The civil works for the various work packages are all progressing well and are largely complete. The electrowinning cell has been installed and the elution column, acid wash column and regeneration kiln are all one-time. Direction of steel work will commence in the coming week. These upgrades are anticipated to be completed in Q4 and have the potential to add production of up to 90,000 ounces per year by allowing the processing of higher grade ore without excessive loss of gold to tiling [ph].

On Slide 25, you can see some features illustrating the Phase 1 work in progress. Starting at the top left the foundations for the electric carbon regeneration kiln and various transfer [ph] tanks that complete. Part of the steel structure has been pre-assembled in the background. On the top right, the crew is finalizing preparations for the last concrete fourth elution and acid the wash column. In the bottom left, the kiln and the two columns are now on site. The last photo shows the leech tank basis with all concrete to be completed by next week. [Indiscernible] who are undertaking both the civil and S&P work are currently fabricating various components in readiness for the next phase of construction.

On Slide 26, you can see an indicative schematic of the proposed Phase 2 expansion of the processing plant to incorporate the BIOX circuit to treat the refractory ore. Phase 2 includes refractory plant, tailings facilities, water management and power station upgrade. The DFS will incorporate several optimizations of the PFS completed by Teringa, including improved geometallurgical modeling to incorporate more information on sulfur and arsenic, which are key drivers of the BIOX process and pit-optimization to determine the appropriate split of OFE [ph] between the two processing plants. So the processing optimization will be undertaken in the crushing, milling and flotation circuit. We anticipate completion of the DFS in Q4 this year.

Moving now to Slide 27, which outlines progress at the Houndé mine in more detail. I was also at Houndé last week and want to congratulate the team for their fantastic safety performance, which has passed 22 million man hours in our OTR3 [ph]. Now that the asset has been in operation for more than three years, we can see the maturity and the team yielding great results. Our short and long term planning has improved with experience and with the increased mining flexibility through opening up the Kari pit. Kari pump has been the big focus since mid-last year and the team is now looking ahead to Kari with where advanced Kari controlled drilling is underway. There is a lot of enthusiasm on Houndé and this is all thanks to the strong operational performance and exploration success.

Reviewing the past quarter, production decreased as expected, as increased times milled were offset by lower grade and recoveries as the higher grade oxide material from Kari pump was blended with an increased proportion of pressure ore from other pits. All-in sustaining costs increased in part due to lower production, as well as expected increase in strip ratio at Kari Pump. In future quarters, we anticipate the completion of mining from the Bouéré pit and the current stage of the Vindaloo Centre pit. Kari Pump will be the main production source until Kari West commences. While stripping is set to increase at Vindaloo Main, grades are expected to increase in the latter part of the year due to the tenure of the all-time [ph] being mined at Kari Pump.

Turning now to Ity on Slide 28. We're very happy with the performance of Ity, which achieved its best quarter production to-date. The team had many challenges last year due to COVID, which was compounded by the focus on the TSF construction and waste extraction and work to open up additional mining areas during 2020 is now paying off given the greater mining flexibility. Similar to Houndé, the team at Ity is excited for the future, given both the operational improvements achieved and ongoing resources discoveries made. We are now gearing up to start mining Le Plaque after the rainy season.

Looking at the quarter, you can see that production has increased due to higher throughput, grades and recoveries, while all-in sustaining costs decrease due to lower mining and processing unit costs. Q1 was better than expected as higher grade and recovery oxide ore was brought forward and the mill outperformed. Going forward, plant feed is anticipated to continue to be sourced from multiple areas with the Le Plaque on track for Q4. The team has been working on numerous initiatives to improve mill throughput with the high moisture content oxide and we look forward to seeing the benefit these will bring as the wet season gets underway.

On Slide 29, Boungou has now completed its second full quarter since the restart of mining operations in Q3 2020. Looking at Q1, performance was better than initially expected as higher grade ore extraction was brought forward. Production declined moderately over Q4 due to lower throughput in grades while recovery remaining strong. All-in sustaining cost increased due to higher unit sustaining costs and our highest [ph] ratio offset in part by lower mining unit costs and the commissioning of new contract and mining equipment.

Plant feed is expected to continue from the West Pit with waste dripping appearing at the East Pit throughout the year. Throughput expected to remain steady while recoveries will decline slightly. Mining will focus on waste extraction, which will lead to a modest decline in process grade based on the location in the pit from where the ore is sourced with an improvement expected later in the year.

Moving to Slide 34 for Mana, I would like to thank the team for their hard work as I focus on optimizing the asset. Out of all the mines we have recently acquired given its long operating history, Mana is where we find the most optimization. The main change bringing the decision not to proceed with the running ore Stage 4 cut back and instead to mine the Wona, Stage 2 and 3 cut backs offsetting one and all for an underground operation, as highlighted in our recently published reserves and annual information fund [ph]. We have promoted a number of West Africans to management position and put in place a strong technical support chain which is starting to pay off with a renewed enthusiasm across the site.

Looking at the quarter, you can see that as expected, production from Mana decreased and all-in sustaining costs increased moderately as a result of lower prices grades from Mana south to slightly lower planned throughput coupled with higher open pit mining costs due to longer haul distances and higher underground unit mining costs due to increased job backfill. Partially offset by lower processing costs due to lower power costs at some of the older gen sets have been replaced.

Overall, I'm very happy with Mana's performance, which was better than budgeted in the first quarter driven by better than planned mill throughput and grade. Looking ahead, tonnes prices are expected to decline moderately due to an increased proportion of fresh ore from Mana South while the process grade is expected to increase in the latter part of the year due to higher underground stock grades.

Moving on to Slide 31, we will be discussing the Wahgnion mine for the first time. I was at the mine last week. I'm impressed with the way in which the team is focused on some of the important development projects including construction of the second cell for the TSF, new airstrip completion of the Fourkoura resettlement program and commencement of mining at the Fourkoura satellite [ph] pit. In Q1, Wahgnion saw increased production compared with the previous quarter with increased grades and a modest decrease in throughput while recoveries were flat.

Looking forward to the balance of 2021 we anticipate an increase in waste extraction, resulting in a higher strip ratio, but this will be offset somewhat as it will provide access to higher grade oxide ore from the Fourkoura and Nogbele South pit in the latter portion of the year. Plant throughput and recoveries are anticipated to decrease marginally during the wet season.

And finally on Slide 32, let me discuss our Karma Mine. Karma saw a lower production in Q4 relative to prior quarters as the stack grade and recoveries declined with most of the ore for their quarter sourced from the GG1 pit. In addition, there was an increase in Golden Circuit on account of the longer than normal wedge time of the GG1 ore. Decreased production was partially offset by increased time-stat with good overall performance from the agglomerator and stacking system.

All-in sustaining costs increased due to higher royalty that was partially offset by lower mining processing and G&A unit cost driven by lower production, drilling, blasting, pre-handling and reagent costs. Looking ahead, the strip ratio is expected to increase in coming quarters while production is expected to increase in the second half of the year due to higher grades and recoveries at Kao North.

As you can see, performance across our operations has been strong in Q1 and all mines are on track to achieve their production and all-in sustaining cost guidance for 2021. This is a testament to the overall quality of our portfolio and the capabilities and great work of our operating team.

And with that, I'll hand back to Sébastien to close out the presentation.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thank you, Mark and Joanna, for your overviews. On Slide 34, we have a summary outlining our key priorities for the year. They are based on our guiding framework to continue building a resilient business that is a trusted partner and reward shareholders properly. We are pleased to be executing against each of these priorities and we'll work hard to continue doing so in the coming months and years. We believe that the resilient business needs to first be underpinned by a high-quality portfolio which after five years of hard work we now have, our priority is now to generate stable cash flows while advancing our organic growth and exploration efforts.

Having a high quality portfolio of mines which are profitable and bodes [ph] long mine lives allows us to better-plan for the future. This is a key element of being able to be a trusted partner. Having confidence in knowing that we will have a presence in our communities and host countries for many years to come means that we can invest in building our long term partnerships with employees, communities and governments.

We will be hosting a teaching later this month where we look forward to sharing the meaning ESG initiatives going across our business. And finally, having a high quality portfolio with a strong balance sheet underpinned by a social license to operate means that we can reward our shareholders across cycles. It took us five years to get to this stage and we are now proud to have recently initiated our dividend payments.

For me this mark the full turnaround of our business. In recent weeks, given the confidence that we have in our business and our cash flow, we started to supplement our dividend with buybacks. We also believe that our shareholders will be rewarded once we complete the process to obtain a premium listing on the LSE. This is expected to drive incremental demand for our shares and therefore be a strong catalyst. As such, we are pleased with the progress made and we remain on track to list on the LSE in mid-June.

And finally to conclude on Slide 36, you can see the key upcoming catalysts. In the near term, we will host a capital markets teaching event to familiarize London-based investors and capital market participants with our business ahead of our listing in mid-June. We also anticipate releasing an initial resource estimate on the Afema project, which we recently acquired from Teranga. We will have an exploration date on Sabodala Massawa and we also expect to provide a refreshed five-year exploration strategy as we reach the close of our first five year exploration plane later this year.

Finally, in the fourth quarter, we anticipate completing the Phase 1 expansion of Sabodala as well as the DFS for Phase 2 and the DFS Fetekro. So despite the transformation that I talked about at the beginning, we do not stand still. We took great strides in the last 12 months to reposition our business. Today, we can truly say we've built a resilient business. More importantly, we have a clear road map ahead of us to ensure our business remains robust and continues to deliver returns for our shareholders.

With that, I'd like to thank you all for dialing in and open the lineup for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Ovais Habib from Scotiabank. Please, go ahead.

Ovais Habib

Thanks, Operator. Congratulations, Sébastien and eEdeavour team for a good quarter and thanks for taking my questions. Just my first question, Sébastien, is on the Teranga assets that you've acquired. Sébastien, Endeavour now has had the Teranga assets for about two months under the Endeavour umbrella. Can you give us some color on how the integration is going with these assets, specially at Sabodala Massawa?

Sébastien de Montessus

Sure. Good morning, Ovais. Well, I would say that since the announcement of the transaction, I've probably been now four times to Massawa -- Sabodala Massawa. Mark who's on the line just came back yesterday, again, from Sabodala Massawa, looking at the progress in particular of the upgrades to the CIL plant -- the back end of the CIL plant for the Phase 1 of the Sabodala Massawa project. And I can say that we are extremely pleased with the progress. We've been saying since the closing that the integration is going extremely smoothly. And and as for guys, very, very well, because the culture of the two companies were very similar at the operating level. So, yes, it's very pleasing to see those assets well-integrated into our portfolio. Mark, maybe you want to -- based on your trip yesterday, you have a comment?

Mark Morcombe

Yes, sure. I guess one thing also to mention, and this was something that we knew about right from the beginning was the incumbent general manager was going to finish this year, so that transition has literally just taken place and we're very confident that it will be a smooth transition. We see lots of really good work done by the Terango team and lots of good opportunities still. I think it's a fantastic asset with a really, really strong team there and everything that I've seen just suggests that there's good opportunities for us to just sort of continue to check the asset forward.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thanks, Mark. I think it's fair to say that one of our strongest GM, Kisto Willtrogen [ph] who was at Houndé, just arrived at Sabadola Massawa. Kisto [ph] has been doing an amazing job at Agbaou and then at Houndé and having him now at Sabadola Massawa will even accelerate the integration of the asset into our portfolio and get the mine site to the same standards and culture that we have in the rest of the organization. So, extremely, extremely pleased by this integration progress.

Ovais Habib

Thanks for the color, Sébastien and Mark. My next question is regarding your pipeline of projects. Sébastien, you've got several projects that are in the fiscal year stage and other projects that you're looking to advance as well. Are there any of these projects that you would consider divesting or maybe bringing in a JV partner to advance those assets while you kind of advance Fetekro and Kalana, those other assets as well?

Sébastien de Montessus

Well, if you look at what we've done in the past, we have all the options available. It's a question of capital allocation for us. I think it's too early to say, decisions that we will be taking for 2022. But obviously, we've got three strong projects, which are progressing well from PFS to DFS with on one side the BIOX plant for Sabadola Massawa, Phase 2, Fetekro in Côte d’Ivoire and in Kalana, in Mali. Clearly, we won't launch three projects at the same time in 2022, so we will make some decisions once we see the numbers and we'll focus on the assets, which are the projects, which are giving the best returns for the company and for our shareholders.

Ovais Habib

Thanks, Sébastien. And just one final question before I jump back in the queue. Are you noticing any inflationary pressures on your current operations or projects that you plan to advance into construction?

Sébastien de Montessus

So, we we have this question, several times over the last few months, which I probably assume is the beginning of the year. I would say that on the core supply, we don't see a significant or important inflation partly due to the fact that we are integrating progressively all the acquired assets -- the SEMAFO ones and the Teranga ones into our supply chain, which in fact gives us even more bargaining power with our suppliers. So, we've been able to across the board either keep the same prices or even reduce some of the prices on cost supplies. We are still monitoring how things will evolve in particular on steel prices and other for our projects. And if we feel at some point that they are risk of seeing a spike in prices, then we might accelerate on TCB [ph] or lock in some prices for our key projects in the future. So, we remain extremely flexible and reactive to ensure that we continue to make the right capital allocation choices and protect our returns.

Ovais Habib

Perfect, Sébastien. That's it for me and congrats again on a great quarter.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thank you very much, Ovais.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Raj Ray from BMO Capital Markets. Please, go ahead.

Raj Ray

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon, Sébastien and team. Just a couple of questions. First up on the LSE listing. You've probably been asked this question a thousand times, but you are now closer to the listing being done. So, just wanted to get maybe a sense of your more clarity on whether the S&P [ph] TSX composite inclusion is going to stay that way and the demand you expect from the LSE listing with respect to different indexing? And my second question is with respect to your two of the assets you bought through SEMAFO acquisitions last year, Mana and Boungou. So, can you give us some visibility on the growth aspects, specifically Mana -- is beyond seeing underground, are you looking at Wona underground or any other growth options and Boungou? Was it the exploration of site that you're looking at?

Sébastien de Montessus

Sure. So, maybe on the on the first question, which is something which has popped up a lot over the last few days, and I'll let Martino to complement if required. But first of all, what is clear is that we get confirmation from SNP that they will review the index in September. So, nothing is going to happen before September. As as we probably said several times, we are expecting to be listed some time in June on the LSE and the same way we will be integrated into FTSE [ph] indices in September. Our current views is that we shouldn't be taken out from the S&P GDX indices and at the same time, we should be integrated into the FTSE indices in September. So that's our current views. And I understand that some investors have been worried about that. I can just confirm based on our exchange with TSX and S&P that they are not intending to review those indices before September and that based on the information we currently have, we do not expect some changes as in the indices. Martin, I don't know if you want to add something specific on this?

Martino De Ciccio

The last thing to add would be that where a peculiar situation where we're not Canadian Topco [ph] today, we are already a foreign entity in Canada being came in Topco. So, we're moving from being foreign camen [ph] to foreign UK. So from a Canadian perspective, they're looking at it much more from a liquidity and then where most of the shares are being traded and we expect that to remain on the TSX given we're not issuing equity in the UK.

Sébastien de Montessus

Okay, thanks, Martin. Second question. If you may, if you may just ask again, the second question? I think it was around like...

Martino De Ciccio

In SEMAFO [ph].

Raj Ray

Yes, sure, Sébastien. Mana, what's the growth opportunity beyond seeing underground? Is Wona underground something you're going to look at? And also at Boungou, any exploration upside you're seeing there?

Sébastien de Montessus

Yes, sure. So on that, it's a fair point. We believe that there is potentially a very interesting, Wona underground potential at Mana. In fact, we've been working on on the PFS already, preliminary pre-feasibility study for Wona underground, and we would expect to move that forward over the next few months, so, I wouldn't be surprised if as part of let's say Q3 in September, we're able to disclose a bit more information of around Wona underground. Seems the economics are more attractive than continuing the open pit side, in particular in the north where grade are falling down and therefore cost are being higher. So, quite interested in seeing the Wona underground opportunity to move forward. In parallel, we are obviously aggressively started exploration around Mana. And I'll let maybe Patrick comment a bit on on this as well as Boungou, which is important. There has been very limited exploration done in the past by SEMAFO in Boungbou. We started to to put drilling campaigns there and we will see that accelerating in Q2 and Q4. Patrick, do you want to give a quick feedback on Mana and Boungou?

Patrick Bouisset

Yes. Hi, everybody. Well, actually Mana has been the place where we have been the more aggressive in the fourth quarter. Actually, we have been drilling over 30,000 meter which is quite a lot. Basically, what we are doing, we are checking quite significant number of smaller sized target, but mostly looking at oxide. We are developing former or discovery named Marula [ph], which is a partly to the Southwest with the expedition license and also extending into the exploration license. We are working also on trying and redoing the resource model on Wona to looking at Wona's stuff and we are also conducting quite important exploration in North Saria [ph] for open pit possible target. Also for two underground possibility because we see some shoot going down in that depths. So that's most of it for the first quarter on Mana. In Boungou, due to security, popularity in this area, we are concentrating for the time being all on the mines. So, we've been drilling in between the two pits between west pit and east pit. We are waiting for some result.

We are concentrating right now mostly in an area which is at the Northwest which is called Natuwu Northwest [ph] junction between an area called Boungou and [indiscernible] and the west pit. So that's where we are with good results. So basically, we are working on the concentric way in Boungou, going slowly by slowly a bit further out and organizing offset to start to go out of the fence zone; so basically third quarter I can [ph]. But as it was said previously Mana and Boungou are one of the two main area where we are willing to concentrate this year because on Boungou and Mana, we should have a higher budget that we have this year on either Ity or Houndé, which looking at the possibility in Houndé and Ity is quite significant performers together with one year at Sabodala also where we are going to increase exploration budget.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thanks, Patrick.

Raj Ray

Thanks a lot, Patrick, and thanks, Sébastien, that's it for me.

Operator

Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Don DeMarco from National Bank. Please, go ahead.

Don DeMarco

Thank you, Operator. Hi, Sébastien and team. So, strong operational quarter, you guys are pulling levers such as the dividend, the NCIB, the London listing and there's talk of Endeavour being positioned to become the new Rangold. Yet Rangold traded at a premium whereas we're seeing a valuation discrepancy between Endeavour and some other peers that have lower free cash flow and fewer development pipeline options. So, my question is, what other leavers do you have to increase your profile or close this valuation gap? Or is it just a matter of time? Interested in your comments? Thank you.

Sébastien de Montessus

Yes, thanks. You're completely right. I think it's also a question of time. If you take, Rangold with Mark Bristow has been on the LSE for 15 years and has been building his reputation and this multiple over years. And it took some years to get where he was. If you take even B2Gold is having sometimes a better multiple than we have and same thing, I think that Clive [ph] has been around for a while in the success of BMR and B2 over the last 10-15 years, again, it takes time to create, I would say that visibility and credibility. And I think we are exactly on that verge. We've just completed this five-year turnaround plan. We are now getting strong cash flow, being able to pull out all the levers that other more mature companies have been doing over the past years with dividends buyback and much more visibility with the London listing, while our peers had already either London listing or New York listing. So I think that, we'll be in a position from June and September to really compete at same level with all those peers that tend to have better valuation than us, which in fact makes us extremely attractive from an entry point for investors. And that's why I would expect this gap to very quickly disappear and hopefully in the years to come, demonstrate that yes, we are the new Rangold.

Don DeMarco

Okay, great. Okay, so you mentioned the NCIB and so on. And I'm looking in terms of capital allocation, you paid out $60 million in dividends in Q1 and what I agreed to is that you bought back about CAD30 million [ph], at least worth of shares in Q2. So, on the NCIB, do you expect that pace to continue that we saw in April? Or what are your thoughts going forward on that you've been pretty active.

Sébastien de Montessus

I think that the you should see the NCIB getting, much more active going forward. We were only active in fact a few days in over the last -- we started in April and it was only a few days that the NCIB kicked in and therefore I would expect much more activity from this quarter and Q3 on the on the NCIB.

Don DeMarco

Okay, great. And maybe just finally. CMDA [ph] noted higher grades at Sabodala Massawa in the latter part of the year. Q1 grade was 2.53 grams per tonne. So what kind of grades should we model in H2? How much higher would they be than 2.53 grams per tonne?

Sébastien de Montessus

Martino, Mark, you want to give some color on H2?

Martino De Ciccio

Sure. So we expect grades to come up to about 2.8 in Q3 and going above three grams in Q4.

Don DeMarco

Okay. Thanks so much, guys. That's all for me.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Anita Soni. Please, go ahead.

Anita Soni

Good morning, Sébastien and team. So first off, I just want to comment, thank you for the disclosure that you guys put in your MD&A and financials. It's pretty fulsome and it actually makes sense when I put into my model and I do find that for the senior companies, if you do that, you get a premium multiple, because it's not as much of a black box for investors. But secondly, my two questions, a little bit more big picture since everybody's gone into the nitty-gritty already. So, firstly, could you give us a rundown of the countries you operate in terms of -- an update on the political situation and then security as well? So, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire? And then the second question, just in terms of M&A. Obviously, there's been a transaction in your part of the world and your name along with B2 comes up and maybe potentially interested. I was just wondering if you could give a comment or reiteration on your prior view on M&A, or whatever you feel fit, and I'll leave at that.

Sébastien de Montessus

Sure. No problem. In terms of countries where we operate, Senegal -- I would say Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire are obviously very stable, politically. You probably saw that there was some time in Q1, I think was around March, there was two days of riots in the capital city. But that was mainly a political, I would say, issue where the do you use or trying I mean to protect a potential candidate for the next presidential election who was charged for I think it was rape. And therefore, it created a bit of tensions. After 48 hours, it all cooled down. So we received during that day a lot of calls because people thought the country was going on fire. And I said 'Look, do we have investors calling Apple company or Tesla when there is, riot in Chicago?' And the answer is no. So yes, it happens that sometimes, you have these type of events, but I would say that Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire are extremely stable. In the case of Côte d’Ivoire in particular since the re-election of President Ouattara, which is always good when you have a strong, I would say liberal President, which has been successful so far. Côte d’Ivoire had between 7% to 9% GDP growth over the last five to six years. It's one of the fastest growing country in Africa and having the same president running the country for another five years, I think is going to be very good in terms of stability. Burkina, obviously, we are the largest gold producer also Burkina. It's a key country for us. A bit more tricky on a security standpoint with regular attacks in one particular area of the country, which is the north part of the country and the three-border region -- three border between Mali, Burkina and Côte d’Ivoire. But, as you know, we've been operating in this countries for years. We believe that we have the right relationship with the government and the right protocols with our security team to ensure we are able to protect the assets and the people. Hence the fact that we were comfortable at the time to acquire SEMAFO assets and in particular, the Boungou assets that we successfully restarted back in Q3 last year. So, I would say that from a security standpoint, in Burkina things are not improving, neither worsening. There is a big push right now with the Burkina army being extremely active in the north with the French. And hopefully in the next few weeks, we should see some improvements on that front. That's I would say, the high level, picture on the three countries. In terms of M&A, as you said, I think we've done our share of the job in acquiring the right assets for our portfolio. We need now to continue to integrate those assets successfully. We are on track to deliver the $100 million of annual synergies that we're expecting from those two acquisitions. We're now really focusing on organic growth. We've got amazing projects coming up with Phase 1 and 2 of Sabodala Massawa and then with Fetekro and Kalana. So, we're really going to focus on that and never been interested in the gold [ph]; for example. It's funny to see, I would say, a Latin-American silver company going right into Burkina but let's see. It's going to be interesting to watch. And for other assets unless Clive Johnson wants to sell Fekola, which I don't think he intends to, we don't have any particular interest for external growth.

Anita Soni

Okay, I hadn't even thought about Clive selling Fekola, but yes. Anyway, and then just on the Tesla comment, I think Elon Musk has his own problems this morning with the Bitcoin self-made, I think there. But thank you for answering my questions.

Sébastien de Montessus

No, thank you for your question, and your time.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mark Bentley from ShareSoc. Please, go ahead.

Mark Bentley

Hello, Sébastien and team. I have three questions today, if I may. The first one is you paid $47 million to settle a Terango gold offtake agreement. Is that a full and final settlement or are there any further payments due under that agreement?

Sébastien de Montessus

It's full and final.

Mark Bentley

Great, thank you. Second question. You currently have $700 million drawn on the corporate finance facility and $868 million of cash, which seems like an awful lot of cash. Could you just explain the Board's rationale for keeping so much cash whilst still heavily-drawn on that facility?

Sébastien de Montessus

Sure, in fact, we are in the process of the restructuring of the balance sheet. As you might recall, we took up a lot of debt from the Teranga acquisition. As part of that, we had a bridge financing and obviously the objective for us is to replace that bridge financing with more long term, I would say facilities. The right time we believe to do it is once the listing is completed in London and once we have proper rating in order to be able to get the best instruments in place for the restructuring of the balance sheet. In the meantime in Q1, we repaid $100 million on the RCF and shortly after receiving at the end of Q1 the $200 million cash injection from the La Mancha, beginning of Q2, we also repaid another $150 million that you don't see yet on the RCF. So, our objective is to make sure that by Q3, we have much cleaner balance sheet. I fully agree with you. The objective is to keep a huge amount of cash and continue to pay debt and interest on the other side. So, we're really in that in the process.

Mark Bentley

Thanks, Sébastien. That's clear. And then my final question just concerns Boungou. Have there been any security incidents at Boungou over the last quarter or has it all been peaceful?

Sébastien de Montessus

I'm gonna say all peaceful so far at Boungou. Obviously, there have been some incidents, but the closest one was probably around 120 kilometers away from Boungou and nothing to report Boungou on the mine itself. I think that the cooperation also with the government and the unit, which has been allocated to protect the mine side, and also the transport roads is becoming more and more effective. It's ramping up progressively, so we're getting more and more confident and as you know, the first decision we took is not to have any employee on the road between the capital city and in the mine site. So all our staff, are flying in and out. So, yes, so far, obviously it's a day-to-day evolving environment and we are monitoring that, very closely, but so far, happy with what has been put in place.

Mark Bentley

Good. So, if I understand correctly, as the situation improves, you're hoping to broaden your exploration activities beyond the mine site? Is that correct?

Sébastien de Montessus

Yes, that's exactly correct.

Mark Bentley

Good. Thank you very much, Sébastien.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thank you for your time.

