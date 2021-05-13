Photo by Aquir/iStock via Getty Images

In recent years, one of the fastest-growing industrial REITs on the market has been Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM). Revenue and cash flow has expanded rapidly and current guidance from management suggests that the business will continue to expand. At present, shares of the firm do not look all that cheap, but they don't look horribly overpriced either. Some uncertainty does exist as to whether the company can continue to grow at the robust pace that it has, but if this growth does continue, the price at which shares are trading at could well be understating their actual value.

A look at Plymouth

As of the end of the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, Plymouth boasted ownership of 111 properties, working out to 145 buildings. All together, these assets represent nearly 24.6 million square feet. While the word "industrial" may seem to have a narrow definition, the fact of the matter is that the customer base that Plymouth caters to is quite diverse. In all, it has 395 tenants. And 24.6% of its annualized base rent comes from logistics and transportation firms. After that, its exposure to different industries shrinks considerably. Its second largest area of concentration is the food and beverage industry, which represented 5.9% of its annualized base rent last quarter. In third place is the construction industry at 5.2%.

One thing that's really exciting about Plymouth is the fact that 69.6% of its annualized base rent comes from properties they have been set up as triple net leases. This compares to 15.3% that are modified net leases, and 15.1% that are gross leases. Triple net lease exposure is generally considered positive because it means that much of the cost of maintaining the properties falls on the tenant, not the owner. Also, of its properties, 63.5% fall under the multi-tenant category, while the remaining 36.5% fall under single tenant arrangements. And in terms of asset class, 55% of its properties fall under the warehouse and distribution category. That compares to 24.7% that falls under the warehouse and light distribution category, and the remaining 20.3% that falls under the small Bay industrial category.

Another way in which the company is diversified relates to its specific tenants. Its two largest tenants, StoneCrop Technologies and ODW Logistics, each account for 2.2% of its annualized base rent. All put together, its top 10 tenants only account for 18.1% of its rent. This is incredibly attractive because it demonstrates that the company's fortunes are not tied to one or two or even a few big players. Now in terms of market exposure, the company is a bit more concentrated. Its largest market is Chicago, from which it generates 24.6% of its annualized base rent. In second place is Cleveland at 15.7%. Although Cleveland is a significant area for the firm, it's not considered one of its primary markets like Chicago is. But Atlanta, where management recently entered, is deemed its only other primary market.

Over the past few years, Plymouth has really ramped up its operations. Between 2017 and the end of 2020, plus including a recent acquisition it made this year of five buildings for $61 million, the company has acquired 100 buildings for a combined $862.58 million. Together, these amount to 20.7 million square feet, essentially making up the bulk of the entities assets as they stand today. Another important strategy for the firm has been growth by means of unconsolidated joint ventures. Through these, Plymouth has an ownership stake in 16 properties with 28 buildings on them. These assets represent another 2.3 million square feet and are largely single tenant in nature.

In addition to growing at a nice pace, the company has managed to hold up well during the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, the worst was the second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. Even during that time frame, the company collected 95.2% of the base rent due to it. And by the fourth quarter, this figure had grown to 99.9%. Substantially all of the rent that it did not collect last year has since been collected. That shows that it has quality assets and strong tenants.

So far, I have lauded the expansion of the company's physical footprint, but I have yet to translate that into dollar terms. That I will do now. Back in 2016, Plymouth generated revenue of just $19.89 million. This figure has grown every year since, rising to $109.85 million last year. As revenue has grown, so too has the company's profitability. Operating cash flow, as an example, expanded from $0.22 million to $41.75 million. NOI, or net operating income, expanded during this window from $13.73 million to $71.68 million. Core FFO, or funds from operations, expanded from -$30.01 million to $36 million. On an adjusted basis, FFO grew from $2.91 million to $31.75 million. And EBITDA jumped from $13.07 million to $61 million.

Investors should expect growth to continue at Plymouth. After all, that's what we saw when the company reported its first quarter results this past week. Revenue expanded from $26.23 million in the first quarter of 2020 to $31.92 million in the first quarter this year. FFO grew from $8.21 million to $11.19 million, while its adjusted figure grew from $7.02 million to $8.97 million. NOI expanded from $17.22 million to $20.41 million. And EBITDA grew from $15.63 million to $19.14 million. Undoubtedly the best performance came with operating cash flow. This metric surged from $6.29 million to $14.81 million.

If you're still not convinced that this year will be a robust year for Plymouth, you need only look at management's guidance. If they're accurate, the midpoint for EBITDA this year should be $77.95 million. This implies an increase of 27.8% over what the company generated in 2020. NOI should come in at $90.5 million, 26.3% higher than what the company generated last year. FFO should end up somewhere around $46.79 million, while $39.58 million is the estimated figure for this on an adjusted basis. All of this is made possible by revenue surging to $136.15 million. That would imply an increase of 23.9% over what the company generated in 2020.

As you might expect, shares of Plymouth are not particularly cheap. However, they are far from pricey. On a forward basis, the company is trading at a price to NOI multiple of 6. It's trading at a price to core FFO multiple of 11.7, and it's trading at a multiple of 13.8 if we use the adjusted figure for that. Management has given no guidance as to what operating cash flow should look like, but if it follows the same growth that NOI will see, then the price to operating cash flow multiple of the firm should be 12.3. To put all of this in perspective, I compared the company to the five highest rated REITs that are similar to it as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these firms ranged from a low of 14.3 to a high of 40. Plymouth which is cheaper than all five of these on a forward basis, and cheaper than four of them if we use figures from 2020. I performed the same analysis using the EV to EBITDA multiple and found these firms trading between 12.7 and 44.2. On a forward basis, Plymouth was cheaper than four of them, while using the 2020 figures, it was cheaper than three of them.

Takeaway

The past few years have been particularly great for Plymouth. The company has expanded at a rapid pace, and that strong growth looks set to continue through at least this year. Shares of the business are far from being in the deep value territory, but on a forward basis they look pretty decent. In fact, I would make the case that if this growth does continue, then the firm might offer investors with some nice upside potential in the years to come.