Photo by CreativaStudio/E+ via Getty Images

The great tech re-rating has hit all corners of the sector: from software stocks to e-commerce stocks, value names to growth start with premium valuations. Within this vulnerable group, I think Wayfair (NYSE:W) has added risk.

Wayfair, one of the largest e-commerce sites for furniture and housewares, is essentially a poster child for a business that has been dramatically transformed for the better amid the coronavirus. Last year, amid the closure of brick-and-mortar retail and the fact that many people were moving and buying houses, Wayfair got a huge lift. Its stock, long ridiculed by many investors for its inability to earn a profit despite continuously growing revenue, tripled in 2020.

Yet now concerns over the tech sector, inflation, and the sustainability of Wayfair's growth have brought the stock down ~20% from highs:

Data by YCharts

As we move forward into 2021, there are two main concerns I have with Wayfair's stock:

How durable is its growth? So much of Wayfair's demand in 2020 could have been due to one-time factors, namely from people moving out of the cities and into bigger homes that they then needed to furnish. It's impossible to break out how much this contributed to Wayfair's massive revenue growth last year (which peaked above 80% y/y in Q2) - but it's safe to say that many of these factors will not be recurring in 2021.

So much of Wayfair's demand in 2020 could have been due to one-time factors, namely from people moving out of the cities and into bigger homes that they then needed to furnish. It's impossible to break out how much this contributed to Wayfair's massive revenue growth last year (which peaked above 80% y/y in Q2) - but it's safe to say that many of these factors will be recurring in 2021. Comps will look much tougher. The bar has been set exceedingly high for Wayfair. None of its revenue is recurring, and it has to lap against incredibly tough comps beginning in Q2. Current consensus estimates are calling for Wayfair to see a -2% decline in revenue for the June quarter. Seeing growth rates suddenly tank from ~50% y/y in Q1 to negative in Q2 might throw investors for a loop, even if they knew it was coming.

There are, of course, sustainable positives that Wayfair has notched under its belt. One is the fact that the pandemic has made people more comfortable with buying bigger-ticket items online, including furniture and cars, sight unseen. In the future, this will position Wayfair to grab a larger share of furniture spend, even if there is no large one-time surge like there was in 2021. The second sustainable improvement Wayfair has made in 2020 (hopefully) is its profitability: the company's greater scale allowed it to notch positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time in 2020, at a 7.2% full-year margin (a huge improvement versus -5.4% in the year-ago quarter). As long as Wayfair keeps its current scale, it should not regress to unprofitability.

At the same time, however, I do find Wayfair's valuation to be full - which puts it at risk in a very cautious market environment toward tech stocks. At current share prices near $292, Wayfair has a market cap of $30.40 billion. After we net off the $2.70 billion of cash and $3.06 billion of debt on Wayfair's most recent balance sheet, the company's enterprise value is $30.77 billion.

For the current year, Wall Street analysts are expecting $15.88 billion of revenue, representing 12% y/y growth. If we tack on last year's 7.2% adjusted EBITDA margin on that number, we get to an adjusted EBITDA forecast of $1.14 billion, which would put Wayfair's valuation multiple at 27.0x EV/FY21 adjusted EBITDA. Considering the uncertainties on growth going forward (plus the big question mark if Wayfair will be able to sustain the profitability wins it made last year, when operating costs are likely to increase this year post-pandemic), I think that's too steep a price to pay.

Continue to stay on the sidelines here: in my view, the Wayfair rally has more air to fizzle out.

Q1 download

Let's now cover Wayfair's latest Q1 results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Wayfair Q1 results Source: Wayfair Q1 earnings release

Wayfair's revenue grew at a 49% y/y pace to $3.48 billion in the quarter, outmatching Wall Street's expectations of $3.39 billion (+45% y/y) by a four-point margin. I'll remind investors again that this is the last time Wayfair will have a favorable comp. Last year from Q1 to Q2, Wayfair's revenue nearly doubled sequentially from $2.33 billion to $4.30 billion, a record-high quarter of revenue for the company that it hasn't been able to reproduce again.

Q2 is always a seasonal high for Wayfair (coinciding with the Spring/Summer moving season), but consensus is calling for a more moderate ~14% quarter-over-quarter lift to $3.98 billion in Q2 of this year. That's closer in line with 2019, when the company lifted 21% sequentially in Q2.

The good news is that customer metrics have remained very strong. The company has generated 66 million orders over the trailing twelve months, and 71% of those orders are from repeat customers. The average customer is also now spending $461 on Wayfair, and ordering twice per year - a lift from $395 in spend and 1.7 orders per customer five years ago. Amid the pandemic, not only a raft of new customers came to Wayfair's store, but also increased the frequency of purchases as well as the ticket size.

Figure 2. Wayfair customer metrics Source: Wayfair Q1 earnings deck

Niraj Shah, Wayfair's CEO, has conviction that Wayfair's elevated levels of demand will continue post-pandemic. The company has noted that in several areas that have embraced reopening, Wayfair has not seen any meaningful declines in revenue (though this doesn't mean growth pace will keep up, either; only that current revenue levels will sustain). Per Shah's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Remote work will continue to be a reality for many. And even as companies begin the process of returning to offices, new norms around flexibility will give people the opportunity to spend more time at their homes. We are all eager to host friends and family again too and to make those occasions extra special. We are closely watching category demand trends in those countries that have had greater relative success in reopening, even when we don’t operate there. We are also paying attention to have demand on our platform evolve state by state in the United States given various levels of vaccinations, restrictions and adherence. Across the board, the early takeaway suggests that even in geographies where the economy has largely reopened, spending on the home has remained elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels. Most importantly for Wayfair, e-commerce demand is now structurally higher for our category though still quite under-penetrated and could well accelerate more quickly going forward than pre-COVID. All of these trends are encouraging though it is still very much early days."

On the profitability front, Wayfair's gross margin in Q1 was 28.8%, up 400bps from 24.8% in the year-ago quarter. The company noted gross margins were boosted by merchandising gains and partially offset by a changing product mix toward more outdoor furniture, which tends to carry lower gross margins.

Wayfair also generated $205.8 million in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, representing a 5.9% margin and a huge lift versus -5.5% in the year-ago quarter. Scale-based gross margin gains were a major driver of this lift; as were continued supply chain efficiencies from Wayfair's continuous investments in logistics. The company also noted that it spent 130bps less on advertising as a percentage of revenue versus last year.

Figure 3. Wayfair adjusted EBITDA trends

Source: Wayfair Q1 earnings release

Key takeaways

In his prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call, Wayfair's CFO Michael Fleisher did warn that "we are not surprised by a negative year-over-year gross revenue trend quarter-to-date, which is currently showing down in the high-single digits." This early read into Q2 trends will be the same issue that will weigh on Wayfair for the rest of the year, when its huge growth rates will diminish due to both optical factors (the tough comps from last year) and true fundamental ones (people are settling back into their regular lives and not furnishing new homes). I worry that more enthusiasm will continue to seep away from Wayfair - tread with caution here.