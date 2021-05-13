Photo by FactoryTh/iStock via Getty Images

In my opinion, the copper market is overheated now. For example, COPX, one of the largest copper miners ETFs, is a short way from its all-time high established in 2011. Another example, a price of copper has just broken above its all-time high (also established in 2011). Hence, investing in copper plays is more about walking a tightrope than putting your hard-earned money into carefully-chosen undervalued plays. Fortunately, despite a hot market, not everything is overvalued today. In this article I discuss Atico Mining (OTCQX:ATCMF), a copper miner that, strikingly, despite a vicious bull market in copper, remains deeply undervalued.

Introduction

Atico Mining is a tiny copper producer operating the El Roble copper mine in Colombia. Apart from that, in 2019 the company had purchased a 60% stake in the La Plata copper / gold project in Ecuador.

Source: Atico

El Roble

To remind my readers, El Roble is the so-called VMS (volcanogenic massive sulfide) deposit where the copper minerals, pyrite and chalcopyrite, are condensed in large mineralized areas (clusters). Quite frequently, new clusters can be found in the close vicinity of the old ones. However, it looks like El Roble is different. Despite implementing numerous intensive drilling campaigns, the company has not found anything interesting so far. As a result, the current mineral reserve has shrunk to 1 million tons of ore at the end of 2020, enough to keep mining for 3.4 years.

Definitely, El Roble is a risk factor for Atico and its investors.

La Plata

To mitigate this risk, in 2019 Atico had purchased a 60% stake in the La Plata copper / gold project in Ecuador. Moreover, the company owns an option to increase the stake to 75%. In my opinion, this acquisition was a good idea. Firstly, similarly to El Roble, La Plata is a VMS deposit so Atico has experience and skills to drill, develop and operate it. Secondly, immediately after the acquisition the company started a very ambitious drilling program. And up to now the results have been pretty interesting. For example, they drilled a number of holes demonstrating copper grades of 3% - 5%. To remind, the El Roble copper grade stands at 3.02% so it looks like La Plata, when constructed, can become a copy of it.

On the other hand, it's too early to be overly optimistic about La Plata. For example, there's no reserve estimate prepared for this deposit. And history teaches that the final estimate can be quite different from the picture painted by fragmentary drilling results. Even good ones…

Anyway, in my opinion, there's a good chance that La Plata may become an operating mine before El Roble is depleted.

Valuation

Now the most important part of this article. Namely, it looks that despite a short life of El Roble, Atico shares are still deeply undervalued. Here's the model that supports this thesis:

Source: Simple Digressions

Main assumptions:

As discussed above – there's 1 million tons of ore at El Roble (mineral reserves). It means that the mine should operate for no longer than 3.2 years. And roughly speaking, each year the mine should produce 22.4 million pounds of copper equivalent (apart from copper, El Roble also produces a significant amount of gold).

Copper price: $4.0 per pound. Today copper trades at $4.7 per pound so my assumption is quite conservative.

Cost of production: $2.03 per pound of copper equivalent. Please note that this cost was calculated at the corporate level, i.e. it takes into account such items as corporate administrative expenses and taxes.

Debt, rehabilitation provision and cash at hand: as at Dec. 31, 2020.

Discount factor: 8%. I guess it is a correct discount factor for Colombia.

Now, applying these quite conservative assumptions I have arrived at a share value of $1.04. Today these shares are trading at $0.59 a share (May 12, 2021) so they are deeply undervalued. It means that assuming that El Roble will be depleted very quickly and La Plata will never become an operating mine, these shares are still undervalued.

Last but not least – this year Atico wants to drill as many as 18,000 meters at El Roble, one of the highest figures in recent history:

Source: Simple Digressions

I think it's good news for Atico shareholders. Generally, the more meters are drilled, the higher chances for replenishing reserves. To be honest, I'm confident that this mine will operate for longer than a mere 3.2 years.

Production guidance for 2021

This year Atico plans to produce 20.5 – 21.5 million pounds of copper and 10.5 – 11.5 thousand ounces of gold. For comparison, last year they produced 20.6 million pounds of copper and 10.8 thousand ounces of gold so this year is going to be similar in terms of production:

Source: Simple Digressions

Further, in 1Q 2021 Atico produced 4.5 million pounds of copper, a drop of 8% compared to 1Q 2020:

Source: Atico

Quite a disappointing start to a new year, but there was a reason – a week-long processing facility stoppage (because of a technical issue). One week translates into an 8.3% drop in production and such a drop is disclosed in the table above. Well, I'm not worried – this company had bigger troubles (e.g. the COVID pandemic last year) and was able to deliver.

Despite these problems, I expect strong 1Q 2021 results. High copper prices and low costs of production (though probably not that low because of the stoppage) should bring very decent results.

Summary

Despite an ongoing vicious bull market in copper, Atico shares are still deeply undervalued. As discussed above, one share of Atico is worth $1.04 while today these shares are trading at $0.59 a share. Moreover, this value was calculated using very conservative assumptions: Short life of El Roble and no success at La Plata. In other words, two crucial risks the investment in Atico shares carries are discounted by the model.

On the other hand, if the company is able to replenish reserves at El Roble and build the mine at La Plata, the value of these shares should go significantly up.

Mr. Market seems to share my positive opinion on the company. For example, after a long period of underperformance (the red trend line on the chart below), since April 2019 Atico shares have been outperforming the broad copper miners market represented by COPX (the blue dotted trend line on the chart below):

Source: Stockcharts

What's more, the upper panel of the chart suggests that Atico shares had printed a long-term double bottom pattern (look at yellow and green circles). If that is the case, there's a good chance that very shortly the shares will reach a strong resistance level at $0.8 a share. Well, I'm bullish.