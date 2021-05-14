Photo by kamisoka/E+ via Getty Images

In this article, I will discuss a terrific dividend-growth stock that I see as currently overvalued. NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) has been one of the best-performing stocks since the Great Financial Crisis as it is able to generate strong shareholder value despite rapidly accelerating investment costs due to the ongoing investments in renewable energy. Unfortunately, the stock is overvalued as it was one of the stocks that got a boost last year as retail traders rushed to buy fast-growing internet stocks and companies tied to the global shift to renewable energy. I believe that NextEra is a fantastic stock to hold in one's dividend growth portfolio, which is why I am urging (new) investors to keep a close eye on the stock to buy as soon as we get a better valuation.

NEE Turns Growth Into Shareholder Value

As most readers know by now, NextEra is a seriously large company. The company has a market cap of $140 billion, which is almost twice the size of its largest peer Duke Energy (DUK). The company has differentiated itself from its competitors as its business segments focus on retail sales and renewable energy. For example, the company's FPL division is the largest electric utility company in the United States based on MWh sales. NextEra Energy Resources (part of NEET) is the world leader in electricity generated from the wind and sun.

Source: NEE 2020 10-K

Energy Resources generates 69% of its energy through wind energy. Solar accounts for 13%, nuclear adds 9%, while natural gas is at only 6%. And keep in mind that natural gas is already much more environmentally friendly than coal or oil. When combining all assets and earnings, the company generates 78% of its earnings from non-fossil sources.

Additionally, the company's business segments report below-average monthly electric utility bills. For example, FPL customers pay, on average, $94.40 per month, which is below the national average of $136.52 according to the company. Technically, this gives the company room to benefit from pricing power going forward. However, for now, I believe this is a blessing as the American lower- and middle-class is dealing with rising inflation (stay tuned).

With this in mind, the company's shareholders have been in a fantastic place. Since 2004, dividends have been raised by 8.9% on average. Note that this growth rate rose to more than 12% since 2016. Furthermore, capital gains since the 2009 bottom are almost 660%. The S&P 500 has generated roughly 490% in capital gains during this period.

So, where did these returns come from?

NextEra has generated $7.4 billion in operating cash flow over the past 4 quarters. This is up from the low $4 billion range in 2011. Between 2008 and 2020, operating cash flow has risen by 7.4% per year, which is impressive. Unfortunately, the company's capital expenditures ("CapEx") have risen by 8.8% per year. Since 2017, CapEx has been close to $16 billion, which means that free cash flow ("FCF") is deep in negative territory.

Source: TIKR.com (Data shown on a TTM basis)

This isn't something that's new as utilities not only have high maintenance costs but also because investments in new energy generation are very expensive.

Based on the example above, the company had a negative free cash flow of $8.3 billion over the past 4 quarters (ending March 31, 2021). The company spent $2.8 billion on dividends, which widens the post-dividends funding gap to roughly $11.1 billion. In 1Q21, this post-dividends funding gap was $4.0 billion. During this quarter, the company issued $4.6 billion in new long-term debt.

While I am writing this, the company has $51.2 billion in net debt. This is up from $20.9 billion in 2011. Needless to say, this uptrend accelerated as soon as the company increased capital spending. The good news is that this uptrend is expected to slow a bit as the company is expected to generate $2.2 billion in negative free cash flow in 2022, which would be the best result since the company accelerated its CapEx.

It should also be noted that the company's secondary stock offers and higher debt load have not resulted in lower equity. Total equity, which is basically total assets minus total liabilities, has reached a new high in 2021 at almost $46 billion. Net debt/EBITDA has risen to 4.8x (that tiny number at the bottom of the graph below). That's elevated, but it does not indicate a significant long-term uptrend. Also, management aims to keep this ratio below 5.0x.

Source: TIKR.com (Data shown on a TTM basis)

So far, analysts seem to agree with management as expectations are that net debt/EBITDA is about to drop to 4.4x again. Analysts also expect close to 18% growth in operating cash flow in both 2021 and 2022. In other words, the company's double-digit dividend growth streak seems to be sustainable.

Unfortunately, good stocks are almost never cheap.

Valuation & Underperformance

NextEra is expected to generate $13.0 billion in EBITDA in 2022 with net debt of $57 billion. Based on its current market cap, this results in an EBITDA multiple of 15.2x. Even though this includes full-year expectations for next year, we are still dealing with a lofty valuation. Prior to 2020, NextEra used to trade below 10x EBITDA. 2020 caused this to rise to 25x as investors bought anything that was related to a more sustainable future. This also resulted in a multi-year low dividend yield of currently close to 2%. Note that its largest peer Duke Energy is trading at a better multiple and a juicier yield. I'm not saying to buy DUK instead, but just that NextEra looks extremely expensive.

Data by YCharts

As a result, we are now seeing that NextEra is significantly underperforming its peers as smaller, value-oriented stocks are outperforming the winners of 2020 (graph below).

Data by YCharts

It also doesn't help that inflation is rapidly rising as this is hurting stocks that are trading at a lofty multiple. Additionally, investors who own high-growth stocks that are currently getting butchered often own NextEra, which causes the stock to fall harder than its peers.

With that said, here's my takeaway.

Takeaway

Right now, I own Duke Energy and Xcel Energy (XEL). Unlike NextEra, both of these companies are moving away from a large non-renewable portfolio. I still decided to buy these companies over NextEra as they had, and still have, a better yield and a better valuation. I ignored NextEra for a long time as I didn't want to buy into a FOMO-fueled buying frenzy as that's the opposite of what I try to achieve in my portfolio.

Right now, however, as traders are quickly turning their backs on NextEra, I'm getting slowly interested as the company is a strong dividend growth stock with fantastic management. I believe owning NextEra in one's dividend growth portfolio is a good idea as the stock is a defensive company and very anti-cyclical.

Unfortunately, the valuation is still lofty, which is why I advise new traders to wait for a slightly better price. This also means that I would not add at current levels if I were an existing shareholder. I am trying to buy this stock as close to $65 as possible.

Other than that, I think we are dealing with a never-sell dividend stock here that will reward its investors with high capital gains and dividend hikes for decades to come.

