Photo by Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

If you're looking for high yield at a discount, you may want to take a gander at Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP). It's a Business Development Company. As we've noted in recent articles, BDCs have been bouncing back strong, after getting thrashed in the 2020 COVID Crash.

CCAP is no exception. Since we began covering it in January, it has delivered a 16% total return:

Although it has lagged in the past month, it's up 21% year to date, 60% over the past year, and 10% over the past quarter, outperforming BDC industry average performance, the VanEck BDC ETF, and the S&P 500.

Profile:

CCAP focuses on originating and investing in the debt of private U.S. middle-market companies. It's part of the Crescent Capital Group, which has a $29B asset management platform. It's based in Los Angeles.

As we previously reported, on Jan. 5, 2021, Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a majority interest in Crescent Capital Group LP, the parent of the Company's investment adviser.

Longer term, this deal will give CCAP more access to capital markets, and it also should benefit from Sun Life’s global scale and platform. Sun has nearly $1 trillion in assets under management and operations in 27 markets globally.

CCAP has a $1.06B debt portfolio, comprised of 131 companies, 99% of which are sponsored by private equity firms. This is a big plus in hard times such as we've experienced from the pandemic, since the sponsors will usually offer financial aid or extended terms to these companies, to help them survive and preserve their equity.

The portfolio companies have a median annual EBITDA of $29M, with 89% of them in non-cyclical industries. 80% of CCAP's assets are first lien, and 79% have financial covenants. 98% of its investments are floating rate, which could be an added source of income if rates eventually begin to rise:

(CCAP site)

Valuations:

At its 5/14/21 intraday price of $17.71, CCAP is selling at a 12.50% discount to NAV/Share of $20.24, much cheaper than the BDC industry average of a 7.30% premium to NAV.

CCAP's Price/NII of 9.84X is also much cheaper than the industry average of 11.28X, while its 9.26% dividend yield is a bit higher than the 8.80% industry average:

Since its inception, CCAP has delivered a pretty consistent NAV and dividend combo, with $7.71/share in cumulative dividends, and Q1 '21 ending NAV of $20.24.

Q1 '20 was the biggest dip for NAV, which slipped from $19.50 to $16.52, but it then rebounded over the past 4 quarters, to $20.24:

(CCAP site)

Dividends:

At $17.71, CCAP yields 9.26%, with a four-year average dividend growth rate of 9.69%. The biggest yearly growth came in 2018, 24.6%, when it climbed from $1.18 to $1.47. It increased to $1.64 in 2019, and has remained there ever since.

It will go ex-dividend next on 6/29/21, and pay on 7/15/21.

CCAP has one of the better distribution coverage ratios in the BDC industry, at 1.08X over the past four quarters:

Portfolio:

The portfolio looks diverse and skewed toward Services. Healthcare is the top industry, at 30%, up from 22% in Q3 '20, followed by 19% in Commercial & Professional Services, 14% in Software & Services, Consumer Services at 11%, Diversified Financials at 5%, Insurance at 3%, and mix of other industries at 18%.

The US remains its CCAP's biggest regional exposure, at 92%, with Europe at 6%, and Canada at 2%:

(CCAP site)

Portfolio Credit Ratings:

Non-Accruals have improved dramatically over the past two quarters to 1.7% of Cost/1.3% of Fair Value. As with many BDCs, non-accruals peaked in Q2 '20, hitting 3.9% of cost/2.4% of fair value:

(CCAP site)

Earnings:

CCAP was one of a handful of BDCs which had big total and net investment growth in 2020. Total investment income continued to climb in Q1 '21, up 9.57%, while NII was flattish, down -1.72%.

Realized and unrealized gains both rose in Q1 '21, while NII/share slipped -6.8%, due to a 7.5% higher share count. CCAP has an ATM program, through which it issues shares, as an additional source of cash.

In Q1 '21, CCAP invested $88.2 million across six new portfolio companies, 11 existing portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the company had $77.2 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.

Profitability and Leverage:

ROA is in line with BDC industry averages, ROE is a bit lower than average. CCAP's EBIT margin remained above 80% in Q1 '21, and its debt/NAV also was steady:

The assets/debt ratio was steady over the past two years, at 2.23X in 2020 and 2.26 in 2019, while interest coverage improved quite a bit in 2020, hitting 4.98X. It was 4.90X in Q1 '21.

Debt and Liquidity:

CCAP has no debt maturities until 2023, when $50M in unsecured notes come due. As of March 31, 2021, it had $12.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and $247.1 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities.

The weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding as of March 31, 2021, was 3.25%.

On Feb. 17, 2021, CCAP completed a private offering of $135.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.00% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 17, 2026. The initial issuance of $50.0 million of Notes closed on Feb. 17, 2021, and the issuance of the remaining $85.0 million of Notes closed on May 5, 2021. Additionally, the company redeemed or paid down its remaining $16.4 million of InterNotes during the first quarter.

(CCAP site)

Summary:

We rate CCAP a buy based upon its cheaper valuations vs. the BDC industry, its attractive, well-covered dividend, and its long-term track record.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.