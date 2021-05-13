Inflation Fears Are Just Beginning

Photo by G0d4ather/iStock via Getty Images

I do not think it is an exaggeration to say history is largely a history of inflation, usually inflations engineered by governments for the gain of governments." - Friedrich August von Hayek

The fact that inflation is surging throughout the economy really hit home yesterday. The April Consumer Price Index or CPI provided a huge wake up call Wednesday as inflation surged .8% during the month. This was substantially higher than the consensus of .2% and above March's .6%. On a year-over-year basis, the CPI jumped 4.2%, before seasonal adjustments. This was the biggest increase in monthly CPI since 4.9% in September 2008 around time that Lehman and the rest of the big financial players were imploding up and down Wall Street.

The index for used cars and trucks rose 10% in April, the largest one-month increase since the series began in 1953. Also sectors see big rises in prices included airline fares, recreation, motor vehicle insurance, and household furnishings and operations. In addition, the core CPI (which excludes food and energy) gained 3.0%. This was a much larger increase than the 1.6% rise over the 12-month period ending in March. In addition, the April Producer Price Index came out this morning much higher than expected as well at +0.6% vs. the +0.3% consensus. This moves the increase over the past year up to 6.2% from 4.2%. This is the largest advance since the Bureau of Labor Statistics or BLS started calculating 12-month data in November 2010.

The CPI numbers yesterday caught the market somewhat flatfooted. The Dow and S&P 500 fell two percent in trading Wednesday and the Nasdaq was off two and a half percent. While these surging inflationary numbers might have surprised the CNBC speaker circuit and a good portion of the Federal Reserve, anyone who lives in the real world has known the impact of the trillions of dollars flowing throughout the economy courtesy of the central bank and Congress. And this is before the new administration tries to put trillions of dollars more into the economy with upcoming spending bills.

Anyone who has gone to happy hour lately knew that prices were surging months ago. I have experienced this at nearly every happy hour haunt I have here in Miami. The shrimp cocktail that was $13 before the pandemic is now $18 at Trulucks. Oysters have moved up from a buck a piece at the New River Oyster Bar to $1.50. Over at my favorite Thai brewery, the price for spring rolls remains the same but now you get three rolls instead of four. The bottle of Chardonnay I like at Myron Mixon's Pittmaster BBQ joint is priced at $58 instead of $50, and so forth and so on.

As I articulated four weeks ago, actual inflation is much higher than the two percent figure that the Federal Reserve was standing by until recently. Given the over 25% surge in M2 Money Supply over the past year, how economic seers figured the country would not see a significant uptick in inflation seems like an obvious miss. The Fed has nearly doubled its bond purchases since the beginning of the pandemic. This pumped almost $4 trillion into the economy. To put this in perspective, this amount is about as much as the Fed purchased between 2008 and 2014, to help the economy recover from the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression.

Obviously, fast rising inflation if it continues will have significant impacts on the economy and the markets. Fed officials have repeatedly said that they expect any jump in inflation to be "transitory" but those words appear to holding less water for investors in recent trading sessions. The 10-Year Treasury yield moved to 1.7% yesterday, its highest level in a month. If inflation expectations continue to rise so will yields, which could ding the markets as they will have less value from a discounted cash flow perspective.

The new administration also wants to spend nearly $2 trillion on a so-called "infrastructure" bill as well $1.8 trillion in new social spending. Combined with the recently passed 2021 COVID-19 relief package, that's almost $6 trillion dollars in total. "Real money" as my late father would say.

This will just add more fuel for inflation to surge higher. If prices continue to surge, this will have significant impacts to most companies' margins and combined with proposed corporate tax rate hikes could really start to ding profits. Is this priced into current investor expectations? That's a key $64,000 question for the market at current trading levels.

Personally, I don't think rising inflation is properly factored into the market right now. This is one of the reasons why I continue to be cautious on equities. My personal portfolio has approximately a 30% cash allocation right now and most of my holdings are held within covered call positions.

I also have been diversifying my holdings by buying some hard assets. In October, I purchased a 2bd/2.5ba loft in Delray Beach, Fla., that's rented out throughout the high season (what we call non-summer here in South Florida). Based on recent sales in the same building, this piece of real estate has appreciated 20% to 25% on a square footage basis in just over six months, another sign of surging asset prices. Currently, I'm looking for another investment property in the area so I can lock in low mortgage rates while they still last.

Buying some ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT) is an imperfect way to bet that Treasury yields will continue to rise. I also agree with Karen Karniol-Tambour, co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates Sustainable Investing with her recent take on gold versus Bitcoin: "Gold is underrated right now. That's such a historical store of value. People shouldn't forget that."

This is one reason I recently add miner Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) to my portfolio. We profiled this small-cap concern earlier this month.

And that's our take on surging cost prices throughout the nation that are becoming more evident by the day.

The first panacea for a mismanaged nation is inflation of the currency; the second is war. Both bring a temporary prosperity; both bring a permanent ruin. But both are the refuge of political and economic opportunists." -Ernest Hemingway

Note: Noticing the same trend at your happy hours and/or seeing significant cost pressures hitting your small business? Feel free to add your observations in the comments section below.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum