Photo by Leonid Eremeychuk/iStock via Getty Images

One year ago, our specialization in the macro oil market enabled us to anticipate a recovery sooner than most others. As the market transitioned from an unprecedented glut to near-normal supply conditions, we were able to translate our macro bullishness at the time into profitable investments by buying and holding oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies.

We believe the oil bull market is about to enter its second leg higher, as governments lift their COVID-19 travel restrictions and global oil demand normalizes. With many E&Ps currently priced at fair value after their spectacular run from last year’s lows, we have searched for an alternative way to play the next leg of oil’s bull run.

Oil & Gas Gathering and Processing Companies

One of our preferred approaches is to buy and hold the shares of companies that gather and process the oil and gas produced by E&Ps. We believe that these gathering and processing (G&P) companies offer the most attractive combination of growing free cash flow, upside market-value potential, and increasing dividend payouts in today’s stock market.

G&Ps bring many benefits to the table:

Given their exposure to oil and gas prices, G&Ps’ equity performance is likely to remain uncorrelated with the S&P 500, which today is dominated by the technology sector.

G&Ps will benefit from the oil and gas drilling revival currently underway.

G&Ps are more resistant to inflation than interstate long-haul pipeline operators, whose pricing is often constrained by FERC-instituted pricing constraints.

G&P fundamentals will reap an outsized benefit in the third and final phase of the oil bull market, characterized by the transition from demand normalization to supply constraint. In the third leg of oil’s bull run, oil prices will have to rise to a point that curtails oil demand.

In the event of an oil-price spike—which we view as a real possibility in coming years’ supply-constrained market—G&Ps will dramatically outperform the broader market, while the S&P 500 will be challenged to rise when confronted with surging oil prices.

G&Ps in the Oil & Gas Value Chain

G&P companies inhabit the “midstream” segment of the oil and gas value chain, wedged between exploration, production, and oilfield service companies that lie “upstream” and the refinery complexes, industrial consumers, and distributors that lie “downstream.” G&Ps build, operate, and maintain the infrastructure that initially gathers oil and gas produced at the wellhead. They then process the raw commodity streams to meet long-haul pipeline quality specifications.

Unlike E&Ps, G&Ps can generate free cash flow in both good oil markets and bad. Once their infrastructure is placed in service, G&Ps earn fees for each barrel of oil and/or thousand cubic feet of natural gas gathered and processed. Their fees are typically set without reference to commodity prices, which adds stability to their financial results in oil-market downturns.

G&Ps and the 2020 Oil-Market Bust

One year ago, as COVID-19 travel restrictions took hold, oil demand plunged by nearly a quarter in a matter of weeks. The fall in demand glutted the entire oil storage and transportation system, which backed up with too much supply. As local storage hubs filled to maximum capacity, E&Ps had no viable outlet for their production and had to stop producing.

To illustrate the severity of the E&P production freeze, consider the following excerpt from the Williston Herald from May 2020:

Source: The Williston Herald, “North Dakota’s oil production dropped a record 30 percent in May,” July 17, 2020.

With drilling activity at a near standstill in virtually every shale basin, G&Ps confronted a crisis. Since they have no control over their customers’ drilling activities, their revenues began to fall when E&Ps stopped producing. Most G&Ps responded by slashing payouts to equity holders by at least half, and also by cutting capital expenditures to the bone.

The Drilling Recovery

Around the middle of last year, the oil market’s outlook began to improve. E&Ps resumed activity by restarting their shuttered wells and by bringing onstream their wells that were already drilled but not producing.

As E&Ps exhaust their inventories of these readily available wells, they will have no choice but to return to drilling. In fact, given the severity of last year’s downturn, it's critical that E&Ps do so if they wish to maintain financial viability.

Consider, for instance, that production from shale wells declines at a very high rate. Output from a typical shale well falls by more than 50% after its first year of production. By contrast, non-shale, “conventional,” wells typically decline by less than 10% in their first year of production.

If a shale E&P company wishes to keep its financial metrics stable in order to remain in good standing with its lenders, it must maintain production at a steady level. To do that, it must bring on new supply to counter the production declines constantly underway in its crop of existing wells. The longer an E&P waits to bring new production onstream, the greater the rate of decline in its existing production, and the more difficulty it will have stabilizing its total production.

Due to the massive and unmitigated 2020 production declines, shale E&Ps as a group are about to enter a period of increased drilling activity but little or no net production growth. The following chart shows the oil production growth we expect for the U.S. as a whole. Note the contrast between the breakneck pace of growth in 2018 and 2019 and the lower rate that we expect in 2021.

Data source: EIA

G&Ps as Beneficiaries of the Drilling Revival

G&Ps will be among the prime beneficiaries of renewed drilling activity, owing to the nature of gathering-and-processing economics.

When the oil market hit its cyclical lows in mid-2020, E&P profitability was depressed and drilling activity was moribund. At that point, U.S. production volumes were low and the proportion of G&P capacity that sat idle was at a cyclical high. G&P financial results were dreadful, with many posting losses. Investor sentiment toward the group was in the dumps.

But as soon as the oil-market cycle inflected, the G&P recovery began.

At the cycle’s bottom, under-utilized G&P capacity is able to accommodate increasing commodity volumes at little additional expense. As a result, G&Ps are capable of staging a swift return to profitability as E&P activity perks up and production volumes increase.

In this latest cycle, drilling activity began to recover in the second half of 2020 after oil prices rebounded from their May and June lows. G&P financial results benefited immediately from the rebound. Their fourth-quarter results clearly portray the cyclical inflection that occurred in the middle of the year.

Back to Growth Mode

Today, the oil supply glut is almost gone and prices have stabilized at levels where E&Ps can generate free cash flow through their drilling activities. Still, U.S. drilling activity is far below its 2019 highs, and as a result, G&Ps have a way to go until their systems approach full utilization.

In light of the group’s substantial operating leverage, as well as their discounts to our intrinsic value estimates, we believe this is an opportune time to load up on G&P equities.

What’s more, the 2020 oil-market downturn was so brutal that all but a few midstream companies cut back dramatically on dividends to shareholders and capital expenditures. After the swift reduction of cash outflows, many began to generate a cash flow surplus, even at the depths of the downturn. Most used their surplus cash flow to pay down debt or otherwise improve their balance sheets.

G&Ps have yet to raise their dividends and capital expenditures anywhere close to their pre-COVID levels. Many G&P equities are trading at 6% to 8% yields on recently-reduced dividend payouts that are likely to increase as the cycle matures. If drilling activity continues to increase as we expect, G&Ps will continue to grow their cash flows. Eventually, we expect them to raise their dividends and/or repurchase shares, each of which may translate into higher equity market valuations.

What We Look for in a G&P

We have been buying G&Ps in both MLP and C-corporation forms. We expect to hold them over the next few years as our oil bull market thesis plays out. We favor the G&Ps with exposure to the Permian basin and to natural gas production.

Permian Exposure

The Permian basin is attractive for G&Ps because it has the best production-growth prospects among U.S. shale basins. The Permian’s geology permits for economic production at lower prices than other basins, and more profitable production at higher prices.

These drilling economics makes the Permian’s drilling activity more resilient than other shale basins to oil-market volatility.

Consider, for instance, that the number of rigs drilling for oil in the Permian—known as the oil “rig count”—declined by 46.5% from January 2020 to March 2021. Over the same period, other oil-producing basins saw their rig count drop by 60% or more, as shown in the following chart.

Data source: EIA Drilling Productivity Report, April 12, 2021.

Despite the falloff in the Permian’s oil rig count, the basin’s overall production held up relatively well, with oil production falling by only 6.8%. Other basins, meanwhile, saw their oil production drop by 23.3% or more, as can be seen below.

Data source: EIA Drilling Productivity Report, April 12, 2021.

The Permian also has a deeper inventory of top-tier drilling locations compared to the other, more mature shale basins. Permian-based G&Ps therefore have a longer runway of free cash flow generation and cash flow growth than G&Ps in other basins.

An added advantage of the Permian is that its gathering and processing infrastructure remains one of the last regions in the U.S. that's not overbuilt with regard to midstream infrastructure capacity. East Daley sees the need for substantial capital investment in Permian gathering and processing based on its forecast for Permian production growth.

Source: East Daley Capital, Q12021 Earnings Review Slide Presentation, May 13, 2021.

The Permian’s growth prospects, superior economics, along with the operating stability it offers, means that G&Ps with significant Permian exposure are likely to fare better in oil-market upturns and downturns alike.

Natural Gas Exposure

Shale-oil basins produce substantial volumes of natural gas. Even in the Permian, more than half of an E&P’s reserves can be comprised by natural gas and NGLs, and less than half by oil. Consequently, as oil production rises, natural gas production also rises.

Moreover, oil wells get gassier as they age. As drilling activity declined in 2020 and little new, oil-weighted production came onstream, aggregate U.S. production has gotten gassier. While higher low-value natural gas volumes are not optimal for an E&Ps focused on higher-value crude oil, rising gas volumes are in fact an attractive opportunity for G&Ps.

For G&Ps, natural gas can be a higher margin business than oil. First, G&Ps earn fees based on the volumes they gather, and not on commodity prices. Second, natural gas requires more handling than oil. Natural gas produced at the wellhead has to be separated into “dry” gas and “wet” natural gas liquids (NGLs). The dry gas has to be processed to meet longer-haul pipeline specifications, while the NGL stream has to be fractionated into its constituent products, which include propane, butane, and ethane. All this processing can generate higher margins than crude oil for G&Ps.

Newly-enacted flaring regulations on both state and federal levels are also a boon for G&Ps, because less flaring ultimately means more natural gas has to be gathered and processed.

Picking the Right G&Ps

As with any macro-themed investment, constructing a portfolio is more art than science. Each investor has to select the securities most suitable for their own purposes.

The G&P universe can be broadly divided into pure-plays and more diversified operators.

Pure-Play G&Ps

Pure-play G&Ps are found in all major U.S. shale basins. Intrepid investors who seek a higher correlation to commodity prices should invest in pure-plays for maximum exposure to increasing drilling activity over coming quarters and years.

Western Midstream (WES) is a good way to play a drilling revival in the Permian. It is a pure-play G&P supported by its E&P sponsor, Occidental Petroleum (OXY). WES operates primarily in the Permian and in the Niobrara shale in Colorado’s DJ Basin.

WES has historically achieved higher-than-average returns on capital versus its peers. Even in the brutal operating environment that prevailed throughout 2020, the company performed admirably, as shown in the chart below.

Like many midstream companies, WES cut its distribution to common equity holders in half in early 2020 to free up cash and reduce debt.

As WES’s cash flow improves in 2021 and beyond, we expect the company to further strengthen its balance sheet and increase payouts to equity holders.

Targa Resources Corp.

For investors looking to avoid the tax hassles associated with MLPs, Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) is a good alternative.

Targa slashed payouts to shareholders by a whopping 89% in the first quarter of 2020, far more than its peers. As a result, its dividend has the best prospects for significant increases in the years ahead.

Targa began life as a standalone G&P with far-flung assets spanning multiple shale basins. In recent years, however, the company has transformed into a more fully integrated G&P focused mainly on NGLs. Its recently-completed Grand Prix NGL pipeline enables its Permian, Barnett, and Mid-continent G&P systems to source feedstock for its NGL fractionation facilities in Mont Belvieu, Texas.

Source: Targa Resources Corp. Investor Presentation, March 2021.

Like most G&Ps, Targa took a significant hit in 2020 from asset impairments. While the impairments indicate poor capital allocation in the past, we believe the company’s cash flow prospects remain intact.

Targa has spent the past few years executing a massive infrastructure buildout that has only recently begun to earn satisfactory financial returns. Targa’s newly-commissioned assets should improve both its operating and financial performance over the coming quarters.

The company’s Oklahoma assets have been hit particularly hard in the recent downturn, but they also possess substantial operating leverage to increased drilling activity amid higher oil and gas prices.

Meanwhile, Targa’s Barnett assets have recovered from its customers’ mid-2020 production halt. East Daley data shows that the rig count on Targa’s Barnett acreage to have rebounded after falling to zero in mid-2020.

Source: East Daley Capital, Twitter, May 6, 2021.

As oil production increases in Targa’s basins, the NGLs associated with oil production will see their volumes rise. Targa’s integrated NGL system will be able to capture more margin than it had in prior years because it can now control gathering, fractionation, distribution, and export of the NGLs with its new vertically-integrated model.

Diversified G&Ps

Diversified midstream companies operate in several different business lines, only one of which involves gathering and processing. They therefore tend to be more conservative investments than pure plays. Their non-gathering assets typically include long-haul pipelines—the most stable oil-and-gas assets—as well as logistics, terminaling, storing, and exporting activities, each of which confers stability to more volatile G&P financial results in all but the worst market conditions.

The downside is that diversified midstream operators are not likely to receive as much benefit as pure-play G&Ps from increased drilling activity.

Plains All American Pipeline, LP

Plains All American (PAA) is a diversified midstream operator with a significant G&P operation.

PAA is diversified by both geography and operating activity, as can be seen in the following map.

Source: PAA 2020 10-K.

PAA’s G&P assets are focused primarily in the Permian basin in Texas and New Mexico.

Since PAA’s quarterly distributions topped out at $0.70 in mid-2017, the company has had a poor history of payouts to equity holders. In 2020, PAA slashed its quarterly distribution by half, from $0.36 to $0.18. From high point to low, PAA’s distributions have fallen by 74.3%.

However, we think that the worst is in the past for PAA unitholders.

The following chart shows the improvement in PAA’s cash flow profile that occurred after it cut distributions and capital expenditures in 2020.

The cuts freed up cash that enabled the company to pay down debt and otherwise reduce risk to unitholders.

As Permian drilling continues its recovery, PAA’s G&P results are likely to improve, bolstering companywide free cash flow. Higher free cash flow will allow PAA to increase its distributions substantially from today’s low levels, which today are 20% below where they stood at the company’s IPO in 1999.

PAA’s G&P business, which it calls its “Supply & Logistics” segment, performed far worse in 2020 than its long-haul pipelines and storage terminals, which it reports as its “Transportation” and “Facilities” segments. PAA’s G&P segment therefore has the most rebound potential.

The following table shows the extent of each segment’s Adjusted EBITDA declines from 2019 to 2020.

In recent years, PAA has invested billions in developing its Permian G&P system. As activity in the Permian continues to improve, PAA’s G&P business will exert an outsized influence on improving companywide financial results.

MPLX, LP

MPLX LP (MPLX) is a large midstream operator sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), the largest refiner in the U.S.

MPLX owns and operates an extensive network that sources and then transports oil and gas to MPC’s refineries. MPLX’s midstream system and MPC’s downstream facilities are depicted on the map below.

Source: MLPX LP, 2020 10-K.

MPLX has achieved attractive returns on capital relative to its peers. In 2020, however, the company experienced large asset impairments that eliminated its returns for the year. We expect its returns on capital to improve going forward.

MPLX has two operating segments: “Transportation & Storage” (T&S) and “Gathering & Processing” (G&P).

MPLX’s G&P business held up remarkably well in 2020. Its assets are exposed to the gas-heavy Marcellus and Utica basins, which have seen production hold up better than their more oil-heavy counterparts

Both of MPLX’s segments had a banner performance in 2020, with Adjusted EBITDA declines limited to the single digits, as shown below.

Source: HFI Research, MPLX 2020 10-K.

Unlike its peers, MPLX did not cut its payout to unitholders in 2020. It did, however, cut back on capital expenditures. By doing so, it freed up cash and was able to clean up its balance sheet in the second half of 2020.

MPLX has a favorable, win-win relationship with MPC. MPLX benefits from the exclusive supply agreements it obtains to service MPC refineries, which shield it from competition. It also benefits from MPC’s stable commodity demand.

MPC, meanwhile, benefits from having a strong midstream operator that can build to its specifications. MPLX’s service rates are set by reference to market-based rates, so MPC is unlikely to find midstream services at a lower price.

We believe the relationship will solidify MPLX’s attractive long-term return-on-capital and cash-flow profiles for equity owners.

We see MPLX as a conservative way to obtain G&P exposure. We believe the company will increase distributions as drilling continues to recover.

Conclusion

We're firmly in the camp that oil is in a multi-year bull market and that investors should increase their exposure to the sector. The pertinent question being how best to do so.

G&Ps are cheap on an absolute and relative basis. They offer better prospects for income growth and capital appreciation than virtually any other sector of today’s market. E&Ps had the greatest run off the market’s 2020 bottom, but we think that going forward, investors would be wise to load up on G&Ps to profit from the next leg higher.