Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), "the most important software company on the planet," nearly entered correction territory in May. Pressured by a market-wide panic over inflation and rising rates that bode ill for growth tech stocks, MSFT declined 9% between fiscal Q3 earnings and the day that the rise in consumer prices was announced to have exceeded 4% for the first time since 2008.

Considering (1) outstanding financial performance as of late and (2) how rare it has been for Microsoft to pull back nearly 10% and stay in correction territory for long, this selloff looks like an opportunity to buy the Redmond-based company's stock on weakness.

Performance meets lower valuation

I may sound repetitive, but it helps to remind ourselves every so often how strong Microsoft's financial results have been – before, during and (so far) after the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. The table below displays recent financial figures that tell a compelling story.

All of Microsoft's main segments posted double-digit YOY top line increase in fiscal third quarter. Product offerings that are associated with cloud (think Office 365 Commercial, Dynamics 365 and Azure) saw even higher revenue growth rates that surpassed 20%. Meanwhile, in great part due to gains of scale, margins that were already rich continue to expand.

Source: earnings slide

Financial performance alone might not be enough, if not for valuations that have eased quite a bit in the past few weeks. By mid-May, not only had share price reached the widest gap from a previous peak since late November 2020, EPS expectations also climbed materially: By 5% to $7.79 for fiscal 2021 and by 3% to $8.35 for fiscal 2022.

The combination of lower stock price (numerator) and higher earnings estimates (denominator) has resulted in a noticeable drop in forward P/E: From 35.4x pre-Q3 earnings, only about two weeks ago, to a much more reasonable 30.7x on May 12.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

Lastly, historical data suggests that there's a tight relationship between drawdowns in MSFT and forward 12-month returns, as the chart above clearly depicts. In other words: The worse the recent declines have been (in this case, over the past five years), the better future performance tends to be, as the stock has consistently rebounded toward its longer-term trajectory. In fact, since 2016, MSFT has not produced returns below 8% in the year following a drawdown as steep as the one observed on May 12.

Still My 2021 Big Tech pick

Despite recent weakness, I remain highly bullish MSFT. In fact, the stock remains my top pick within the FAAMG group, a position that I assumed as early as November 2020. Below is the performance of Microsoft stock in 2021 compared to the Nasdaq index, as well as the tech, consumer discretionary and cloud sectors.

Data by YCharts

Supporting my bullishness, in addition to valuations that have just become more attractive, are the following, more secular reasons: