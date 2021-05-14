Microsoft: This Selloff Is Silly, Buy It While It Lasts
Summary
- Microsoft stock nearly entered correction territory in May, following the market-wide panic over higher inflation.
- Business fundamentals remain intact, while MSFT's forward P/E pulled back nearly five turns in the past two weeks alone.
- I believe that this selloff is silly, and it opens a rare window of opportunity to buy MSFT on weakness.
Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), "the most important software company on the planet," nearly entered correction territory in May. Pressured by a market-wide panic over inflation and rising rates that bode ill for growth tech stocks, MSFT declined 9% between fiscal Q3 earnings and the day that the rise in consumer prices was announced to have exceeded 4% for the first time since 2008.
Considering (1) outstanding financial performance as of late and (2) how rare it has been for Microsoft to pull back nearly 10% and stay in correction territory for long, this selloff looks like an opportunity to buy the Redmond-based company's stock on weakness.
Performance meets lower valuation
I may sound repetitive, but it helps to remind ourselves every so often how strong Microsoft's financial results have been – before, during and (so far) after the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. The table below displays recent financial figures that tell a compelling story.
All of Microsoft's main segments posted double-digit YOY top line increase in fiscal third quarter. Product offerings that are associated with cloud (think Office 365 Commercial, Dynamics 365 and Azure) saw even higher revenue growth rates that surpassed 20%. Meanwhile, in great part due to gains of scale, margins that were already rich continue to expand.
Source: earnings slide
Financial performance alone might not be enough, if not for valuations that have eased quite a bit in the past few weeks. By mid-May, not only had share price reached the widest gap from a previous peak since late November 2020, EPS expectations also climbed materially: By 5% to $7.79 for fiscal 2021 and by 3% to $8.35 for fiscal 2022.
The combination of lower stock price (numerator) and higher earnings estimates (denominator) has resulted in a noticeable drop in forward P/E: From 35.4x pre-Q3 earnings, only about two weeks ago, to a much more reasonable 30.7x on May 12.
Source: DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance
Lastly, historical data suggests that there's a tight relationship between drawdowns in MSFT and forward 12-month returns, as the chart above clearly depicts. In other words: The worse the recent declines have been (in this case, over the past five years), the better future performance tends to be, as the stock has consistently rebounded toward its longer-term trajectory. In fact, since 2016, MSFT has not produced returns below 8% in the year following a drawdown as steep as the one observed on May 12.
Still My 2021 Big Tech pick
Despite recent weakness, I remain highly bullish MSFT. In fact, the stock remains my top pick within the FAAMG group, a position that I assumed as early as November 2020. Below is the performance of Microsoft stock in 2021 compared to the Nasdaq index, as well as the tech, consumer discretionary and cloud sectors.
Supporting my bullishness, in addition to valuations that have just become more attractive, are the following, more secular reasons:
- The well-balanced business model across consumer and commercial software, tech devices and gaming, and cloud services that makes Microsoft less dependent on the success of one or a couple of product categories;
- An ongoing transition from on-premise software to subscription- and cloud-based solutions that bode well for client retention, revenue and cash flow stability, and margins;
- Satya Nadella's impressive track record as CEO since the start of his chief executive tenure, in 2014.
