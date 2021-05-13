Photo by Jeremy Poland/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

As one of the newest players in the cannabis sector, Power REIT (NYSE:PW) is earning massive yields by owning greenhouses leased to cannabis operators. High yields combined with a low cost of capital result in extremely accretive acquisitions. These deals should produce significant earnings growth over the next several years. Its low multiple and ample acquisition pipeline demonstrate Power REIT's value proposition. They could produce triple digit returns in stock price as their value is realized.

Portfolio Overview

Power REIT’s diversified portfolio consists of not only greenhouses, but also energy and transportation assets. Railroad and solar farm land holdings consist of Power REIT's legacy assets, which compose a sizeable but shrinking part of their revenue generation. In July 2019, the company announced they would primarily be acquiring greenhouses, which has become their main asset ever since. As of their most recent quarter, Power REIT’s greenhouses composed of around 75% of their total revenue generated in the quarter.

Asset % Revenue Railroad 11% Solar farm land 13% Greenhouses 76%

Greenhouses will contribute to a much greater share of revenue over the coming years as Power REIT rapidly purchases more greenhouses. Their greenhouses are far from geographically diverse. 12 of the 15 are located in Crowley County, Colorado, with the other three in Maine and California.

The company’s tenant list does appear fairly diverse, as all but two of their cannabis tenants consist of more than 10% of their rental revenue.

Source- Company Presentation

Their tenants are legitimate businesses with websites and products for sale, but they remain very small with low credit quality. Concerns over default of rent obligation remains much higher than other REITs, resulting in the company’s very high yields.

Cannabis Market

As more states have legalized cannabis, the market has grown very quickly. Cannabis retail sales are expected to reach between $25 and $30 billion by 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate of over 30%. By contrast, illegal sales on the black market are estimated at between $50-$60 billion, demonstrating the potential for legal companies to increase their market share.

Source- Company Presentation

The massive, expected growth in cannabis sales will attract many more legal companies into the space, increasing demand for greenhouses and the potential deal opportunities for Power REIT. Cannabis remains illegal on the federal level, greatly restricting the capital sources cannabis companies can obtain, like financing from banks. Consequently, as more states legalize, but cannabis remains illegal federally, Power REIT will gain more potential for market growth. Lack of cannabis legalization on the federal level will allow them to continue earning significant yield premiums for their properties relative to other real estate sectors.

Accretive Growth

Over the past couple years, Power REIT has been achieving substantial earnings growth well above their market peers. The primary reason behind this massive growth is the company’s massive going-in cap rates. New leases generally consist of three different parts:

Original invested capital is paid back fully within the first 42 months After paying back Power REIT's originally invested capital, tenants pay 12.9% of the original capital, with 3% rent escalations If marijuana is legalized federally, tenants will pay 9%, with 3% rent escalations, after year 6 of the lease

The average straight-line rental yield on the new properties is around 18%. These going-in cap rates well surpass the yields on other real estate property types.

Source- Black Creek

Power REIT's high yield acquisitions have produced significant earnings growth. For example, the company generated $.19 per share in core FFO for Q1 2020. Just last week, the company reported core FFO per share of $.46, an increase of 142%.

Power REIT has funded the acquisitions with a mix of debt, preferred equity, and common stock issuances. They have more recently favored common equity to fund property purchases. Annualizing their Q1 results gives them core FFO per share of $1.84, resulting in a P/FFO multiple of 22 and 4.6% cost of equity as of today. The company’s debt also has a weighted average interest rate of 5% and preferred stock yielding 7.75%. Power REIT’s greater use of common stock and debt has given them a cost of capital around 4.8%, allowing for massive cap rate and cost of capital spread to drive earnings growth.

Source of capital Cost % of capital WACC Common equity 4.60% 80.67% 3.71% Debt 5.00% 14.16% 0.71% Preferred stock 7.75% 5.17% 0.40% 4.82%

With more than $26 million in cash remaining from December’s capital raise, the company’s pipeline of potential acquisitions can drive future growth. The company’s midpoint estimate for core FFO per share following the deployment of its cash on hand is $3.18, a P/FFO ratio of around 12.

Source- Company Presentation

Management mentioned they have more than $100 million in potential acquisitions they are considering, making future capital raises an attractive option to drive earnings growth following their projected deals being completed and executed.

Valuation Discount

There are currently only two companies in the cannabis real estate sector: Power REIT and Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR). While Power REIT’s exposure to the cannabis sector is through leasing greenhouses to cannabis operators, IIPR primarily owns indoor industrial warehouses. Relative to other real estate sectors, there are almost no companies from which investors can compare valuation and growth prospects. However, if IIPR's valuation is any indication of Power REIT's fair value, they are severely undervalued currently.

Just based on Q1 results, PW is steeply discounted relative to IIPR right now. Annualizing Power REIT’s Q1 core FFO per share of $.46 garners a P/FFO multiple of around 22. By contrast, IIPR’s annualized Q1 results garners them a P/AFFO multiple of 29.

Moreover, Power REIT has much better earnings growth prospects for two reasons:

They have higher yielding properties The marginal impact of each property added to their portfolio is greater than IIPR

In their most recent conference call, IIPR management stated they are acquiring properties with cap rates of between 11 and 15%. By contrast, the straight-line rental yield of PW’s properties is 18%, demonstrating the enhanced impact of PW’s deals on their bottom line relative to IIPR.

Power REIT’s portfolio is also much smaller, as their total property count and gross book value represents a small fraction of IIPR’s total size.

Ticker symbol Total properties Gross book value PW 15 $34.5 million IIPR 69 $1.19 billion

Each additional property acquired by Power REIT has a more impactful result on the bottom line compared to IIPR, demonstrating why Power REIT’s recent earnings growth has been much more substantial than Innovative Industrial's growth. Power REIT is projected to increase their earnings by roughly 70-80% following their expected acquisitions with cash on hand on the balance sheet.

IIPR can still produce double digit earnings growth over the next several years given their low cost of capital and high cap rate purchases. However, they can nowhere near achieve the level of earnings growth that Power REIT is positioned to provide going forward. IIPR’s lack of potential earnings growth compared to Power REIT does not mean they should trade at a discount compared to them. Rather, IIPR is much more geographically diversified and has a much stronger tenant base with many publicly-traded companies currently. The delta in valuation is too large to justify and reflects Power REIT’s deep value, as opposed to IIPR being overvalued in terms of multiple.

Dividend

One of the main attractions of REITs is their relatively high dividend payouts. REITs are required to distribute 90% of their taxable income as dividends, but Power REIT does not have to because they carry a $17 million net operating loss that eliminates this requirement.

The CEO has mentioned they will consider instituting a common dividend to attract investors and boost their valuation over the next few quarters. The company should probably avoid paying a dividend for as long as they can, contingent that adding a dividend would not provide a meaningful increase in their earnings multiple. They are rapidly deploying capital, and there is no more inexpensive form than retained earnings. Avoiding a dividend will maximize their earnings per share generation.

Inside Ownership

Power REIT's management team, consisting of their CEO, CAO, and Board of Trustees, collectively owns a considerable amount of the company. Management owns roughly 20% of the stock. The company's CEO, David Lesser, owns roughly 1 million shares, making a position of around $40 million. High management ownership indicates their values are well-aligned with other shareholders, as they both have a vested interested in the stock price rising.

Conclusion

Power REIT is positioned to produce tremendous earnings growth over the next few years. Their superior going-in yields of 18% and relatively low cost of capital, combined with annual rental escalations, will contribute to superior growth. The stock price is currently very cheaply valued relative to both the broader real estate market and its cannabis real estate peer, IIPR. The company’s lease stipulation that rental yields remain at 9% protect them from the potential downside that could occur if marijuana is legalized federally, as the cannabis market will be flooded with capital investment then. The combination of massive earnings growth and multiple expansion potential should make Power REIT a potential multibagger, triple-digit return investment.