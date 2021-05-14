VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) CEO Patrick Lavelle on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call May 13, 2021 5:00 PM ET

After the speakers' presentation, there will a question-and-answer session.

Thank you, Laurie. Good afternoon and welcome to VOXX International’s Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. Our Form 10-K was filed with the SEC, our press release announce results was issued as well as this after market closed. And both documents can be found on the IR section of our website as can our updated investor presentation, which is going to be events and presentation section.

Speaking from management today will be Pat Lavelle, President and CEO; and Michael Stoehr, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Both will have prepared remarks and we will open up the call for questions.

Our Chairman and Founder, John Shalam is also with us and he is available for questions as well. Our call is being webcast live over the internet and a replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call.

I would like to remind everyone that except for historical information contained herein, statements made on today's call and webcast that would constitute Forward-Looking Statements are based on currently available information. The Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements and I would like to point you to the risk factors associated with our business which are detailed in our Form 10-K for the period ended February 28, 2021.

Now in the past, we have issued our results after market close and held our conference call webcast the following morning, however, is tomorrow’s Friday, we wanted to avoid that. And mainly because as you saw from the documents published, that momentum continue and the Company improved both its quarterly and annual top and bottom line results significantly on a year-over-year basis. And we have got continued growth expected but I will save that for patch remarks.

I would also like to add that VOXX will be presenting the Stifel 2021 virtual cross sector and site conference. It is virtual events and VOXX we will be hosting one on one meetings all day. With a live presentation from Pat Lavelle on June 9th, at 2:40pm Eastern.

That presentation will be webcast on the VOXX international website in the IR section again under investment presentations. And for those who want to meet with management, you can request a meeting by contacting your Stifel sales rep or if you reach out to my office, I will put you in touch.

There are some other conferences we intend to present in the second half of the year. And we will write further details that they are confirmed.

And with that, at this time, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Pat.

Patrick Lavelle

Thank you, Glenn. Good morning, everyone. The momentum that we build throughout the fiscal year carried into our fourth quarter, and we are expecting continued growth and strong profitability and cash flow in fiscal 2022.

Mike will provide more of the financial details but I do want to call out some of the highlights, which provides more color around my business segment commentary. When comparing our fiscal fourth quarter, net sales were up over 60% gross profit while down on a percentage basis due primarily to the new premium audio distribution agreements we set up was up 13.8 million.

Operating income of 3.9 million marked a 38.9 million improvement and adjusted EBITDA of 11.9 million was up 10.2 million for the quarter. Comparing the fiscal 2021 versus fiscal 2020 results, net sales grew by 42.7%, operating income of 22.5 million increased 72.8 million over the last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of 46.9 million grew by 42.1 million and we ended fiscal 2021 with close to 60 million in cash and cash equivalents and only 7.1 million of debt related to our Florida mortgage. Our balance sheet is strong and with our cash position, anticipated cash from operations and access to capital through our credit facilities, we believe we are in excellent financial position.

And this is key especially now as there are many companies with strong brands products and distribution that may not be in the best financial position to support their business and we are going to be very diligent in our use of cash. And we will continue to evaluate strategic transactions that going to improve our business and enhance stockholder value.

No doubt this was a challenging year for most companies given the global environment and the impact of COVID. But we persevered. And I have to say I’m very proud of the VOXX team, especially how they adapted and continue to support our customers.

The steps we took over the past two-years to reposition and realigned VOXX has worked and resulted in strong top line growth and significant improvements across the board on the bottom line.

We secured new retail customers set up new subsidiaries and added powerful brands. We made two strategic acquisitions, one of which made us the clear cut market leader in remote storage and security products. And the other added new line sold to OEMs, including the heavy duty truck market.

We entered into an alliance with Amazon’s to bring Fire TV to the vehicle and secured long-term awards with Ford and [Galantis] (Ph). We launched a number of new high end premium audio products while expanding our distribution. And this year, we expect to add more.

And lastly, we entered into a number of new alliances to bring EyeLock’s products to market. We were officially awarded a large multi year healthcare contract with a major healthcare hardware supplier. We are now in the process of integrating EyeLock’s technology into their new product line-up.

We have several projects underway that are in the testing phase. And as announced last week, we reached an agreement with GalvanEyes partners a new LLC set up by Beat Kahli our largest shareholders.

Consider our results and add COVID to the mix. Many big box retailers, specialty stores and aftermarket dealers are closed and are operating with fewer shifts, and carrying less products in store.

The biggest impact of COVID was on the automotive side with multiple plant closures delaying vehicle production and future launches. GM, Ford, Galantis, Subaru for example, all VOXX customers were forced to close plants during 2021.

However, we were fortunate in that many of our consumer product lines and especially our premium audio products were in higher demand, as they are considered to be stay at home products.

As we all know people working from home and still are even with the gradual return we are seeing now. And I’m often asked if the growth experienced in fiscal 2021 is sustainable. Our projections are for growth over the full-year. But we also know it will be choppy in the quarters due to chipset, products and container shortages. We are not alone here. It is an issue most companies are facing right now.

We are almost through our first quarter. And our growth has continued. But these issues could impact growth in Q2 with container shortages or port short delays pushing some sales out of the quarter or losing a turn here or there.

However, we have seen this coming for months and extended our lead times purchase long lead part sometimes out a year or more in scheduled shipments earlier. So, that we can ensure we have the inventory to hit our third quarter projections, which are the most impactful in terms of our annual results.

But why we are so optimistic is about the next few years, and I will turn it down to the segments to highlight why. In automotive on my last conference call I noted that VOXX Automotive had received over 400 million in new awards with proximately 330 million of incremental business. The majority was for our new rear entertainment system evolve with Amazon Fire TV built in.

We secured large multi-year contract with Galantis and Ford, which will begin this summer and fall respectively. Other OEM contracts, we were awarded were for remote start and security products and through VSM for a variety of products with new awards with Volvo, Polaris and Subaru.

This past quarter, and in the early part of our fiscal 2022 first quarter VSM was awarded new programs with Navistar and Metro Lane. Typically seven-year contracts adding approximately $10 million of new awards in the heavy-duty truck market and for school buses.

Additionally, for a [Vault] (Ph), we are in discussions with a number of other OEMs, and it is our belief that, we will have new awards in fiscal 2022 which would positively impact results once programs begin.

Our strong automotive segment results were certainly boosted by the acquisitions of VSM and Directive, which helped offset lower OEM volume due to COVID impact and the plant shutdowns that I just referenced.

With the new programs coming online in our fiscal second and third quarter, along with a full-year of DEI’s results, the automotive segment is poised for growth, and we believe will double within the next two to three years, when you compared against fiscal 2020.

This segment has the potential to grow even more in the following years. Our core automotive business is strong, our customer roster is expanding and we are selling into new markets with new product lines.

We are continuously looking at potential tuck-in acquisitions that could strengthen our offerings, our customer base and reach, which has always been a key part of our strategy. The chip shortage will be a factor near-term. It is impacting the entire industry and many of our OEM customers.

With that said, we have been told by Galantis and Ford that their launch plans are relatively on schedule. Though volumes may be a little lower due to part shortage, but will ramp up thereafter. We are in discussions regarding adding new vehicles, which if successful should more than offset any impact is the shortages over the life of the program.

In consumer electronics, the group had an exciting year marked by the establishment of the premium audio company, led by the Klipsch management teams and the formation of 11-TC. We launched several new products, which were well-received by our customers and consumers. We expanded our retail distribution and through 11-TC added distribution of the Onkyo Pioneer lead segment players.

As we announced last week, we are pursuing the acquisition of on-field home entertainment brands with Sharp, as our partner. We had modest sales in fiscal 2021, and our outlook in fiscal 2022 is based on the successful resolution of this transaction. The final agreement will be presented to the Onkyo’s shareholders on June 25th.

It is our hope that, we can finalize the agreement and then work to expand the business significantly. This business did over 200 million in sales just two-years ago, and we believe with our premium audio company, management team and existing infrastructure, we can rebuild worldwide sales over the next few years.

On our third quarter call, I said that we expected to see premium audio product sales grow by over 100 million. And we finished the year with sales up by almost $130 million. The big retail quarter for us, as many of you know is Q3 as that is the big holiday selling season. And prior to the holidays, we will be launching a number of new products in home theater, sound bar and headphone categories, all with target launch dates between June and August.

Coming to market in June will be our cinema 810 and 1200 sound bars with Dolby Atmos. Customers are very bullish on these new units as our cinema 400 and 600 series did very well and in fact, the 400 series was named the best sound bar for under $300 by Siemens.

We will also be launching our new true wireless headphones in August, the T-52 will lead the way and it is a high tech headphone with sound cancellation and the first to have an integrated operating systems control content and your phone through head gestures.

If you get a phone call and are listening to music, you shake your head and reject the call or nod to accept it. If you want to change a song you can simply control that with motions, very unique features. As we announced recently, the 11TC will also carry the TX and esoteric audio brands and will start to generate sales in the second quarter with initial distribution being in the United States.

We are expecting the consumer electronics segments to grow in fiscal 2022 should the track the transaction without to be consummated, that would boost sales gross profit and overall profitability in the back end of our fiscal year.

Our commercial business which dipped in fiscal 2021 due to COVID should improve as well. Movie theaters are opening up and we are starting to see an uptick in cinema sales, hotels and restaurants are expanding capacity and that too should have a gradual and positive impact.

One other thing to note are the various partnerships. We are the official speaker of Margaritaville, hotels and resorts, hard rock hotels and casinos. The Darden Group and with mood which is expanding worldwide. Last year, we partnered with McLaren in Formula One and it did very well helping to expand [indiscernible] reach into new demographics.

We have a new strategic partnership with the PGA this year, which will launch in the summer and similarly to the McLaren Alliance. We will come out with co-branded products building off our T-54 headphone and groove music system, again, expanding reach and target audience.

As to the biometric segments, we grew in fiscal 2021. But the story is about the future. We were awarded a major healthcare contract, which I talked about, have several projects in the testing phase and brought new solutions to market.

The big milestone is the proposed transaction we announced with galvanized partners, a new LLC created and run by the gallon. This agreement was a culmination of the process that we began roughly a year ago, where we were looking to find a strategic partner that could help move EyeLock Technology into markets. We didn’t serve an expedite our growth plans.

We had Kelly and the team has assembled have vast networks globally, that will be leveraged. GalvanEyes partners will become the exclusive distributor of EyeLock products in the EU, Switzerland, Puerto Rico, Malaysia and Singapore, with the exception of any existing business.

They also will have the exclusive distribution rights in the United States for the residential real estate market and to specific U.S. government agencies. They have nonexclusive rights to other territories and verticals upon our consent.

As per the agreement, they will pay EyeLock $10 million in the form of annual fee up to $5 million in any gross profit they generate for EyeLock on their product purchases will be deducted from the annual fee. There is a foot pole arrangement, which is detailed in our announcement.

Because it the Kahli’s ownership and VOXX the transaction terms will be in our proxies and presented to the shareholders for approval at our annual meeting on July 29th. If approved, this deal will significantly improve EyeLock’s results.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Mike and then we will open it up for Q&A. Mike.

Michael Stoehr

Thanks Pat. Good afternoon, everyone. For quarter net sales were up over 60%. And as Pat noted, all segments grew year-over-year. Automotive segment net sales grew close to 90% with OEM up 11.6% and aftermarket product sales up over 150% principally due to the acquisitions.

Consumer segment net sales were up approximately 50% with premium audio product sales up over 95% and other CE product sales down over 13% primarily due to store closures domestically, as well as in Germany, where we have a significant market presence and accessories or the biometric safe they had a large percentage increase the overall impact was approximately 70,000.

Consolidated gross margins were down 210 basis points. So gross profit dollars increased by 13.8 million. This was principally due to product so for new distribution channels and those through 11TC. Well, these sales carry lower gross margin expenses are also lower to support these programs and it has a positive impact on our bottom line.

Total operating expenses declined by $25.1 million year-over-year. So we had a $30.2 million of intangible asset impairment charges in fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and $1.3 million in fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

We also had 600,000 of expenses related to VSM in quarter four of fiscal 2020, whereas in fiscal 2021 fourth quarter operating expenses related to both VSM and DEI were $4.6 million, a net change of $4 million. Essentially core overhead was flagged for the comparable periods, excluding the impairment and operating expenses added from acquisitions.

And fiscal 2022 won’t make note that we will have one full-year of DEI expenses, two, a full-year of more normalized employee related expenses. Three more advertising and marketing expenses as trade resumes, though not in the volume of prior years. And of course more travel as the country opens up.

Pat provided bottom line highlights so I will move on to our annual comparisons. We reported a $168.7 million increase in total net sales and similar to the fourth quarter all segments experienced gains year-over-year. The automotive electronics segment had net sales of close to $164 million, up close to $50 million or over 43%.

OEM sales were down approximately 3.5 million. Due to all of the plant closures Pat discussed, and the aftermarket product sales increased by more than 53 million due to the acquisitions and in spite of store closures around the country.

Our consumer electronics segment add net sales up over 398 million up close to 119 million or 42%. Similar to my fourth quarter comments, premium audio was up significantly over 75%. With other CD product sales just under 10. Biometric segments net sales were approximately 400,000 year-over-year.

Consolidated gross margins were 28.1% up 30 basis points. Automotive segment gross margins increased 370 basis points, CE segment gross margins declined by 120 basis points, and the volumetric segment gross margins were negative for both periods.

The VSM and DEI acquisitions positively impact the gross margins due to the mix of products sold through lower - due to lower OEM, risk of enterprises again, mostly due to plant closures potentially offsetting higher gains. Also note sales to 11TC carry lower gross margins, but positively contributed to the year-over-year increase in gross profit dollars.

Total operating expenses of 136.1 million were down 24 million year-over-year, they were up roughly 4.9 million excluding the intangible asset impairment charges with 13.6 million or higher expenses due to the acquisitions. We have significantly lowered our overhead during the early stages of COVID.

And in the second half of the year gradually added back expenses related to headcount, furloughs, and TNE. As people return to work, and as some of the major shows resumed operations, we anticipate higher expenses accordingly. With that in mind, we are always looking to drive efficiencies and reduce costs where we can.

With other income in fiscal 2021, we reported other income of 5.2 million compared to 9.4 million in fiscal 2020. There were some offsetting factors, but the major variances the 4.1 million gain we recorded related to the sale of our [indiscernible] facility in Germany, in prior fiscal year.

ASA, our 50:50 joint venture reported a 2.2 million year-over-year increase, which was partially offset by foreign exchange gains and losses for comparable periods as noted in our form 10-K. As Pat provided operating and net income and adjusted EBITDA comparisons, I will move on with a few comments related to our balance sheet. We ended the fiscal year with 59.4 million in cash and cash equivalents of 22 million compared to the end of fiscal 20.

Note, we use cash of 11 million this past fiscal year to fund DEI acquisitions, which closed on July 1 2020. Note the VSM acquisition, which we had discussed was in our fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and close on January 31, 2020, that at a cash purchase price of 16.5 million.

Our total deposition was 7.1 million or 8.2 million for the same periods, respectively. Our total long-term debt was debt issuance costs was six million as of February 28, 2020, compared to 6.1 million at fiscal 2020 year-end.

Buying acquisitions or any major shifts in our business and the world. We anticipate our cash position will increase in fiscal 2022. We have sufficient working capital and our balance sheet remains strong. That concludes my remarks and operator we are ready to open up the call for questions.

Question-And-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And we have a question from [Matthew Chen] (Ph), a Private Investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

I would like to understand the accounting treatment of the proposed or proposed accounting treatment of the proposal distribution agreement with EyeLock and would it appear, how would it get translated into the various balance sheet items?

Patrick Lavelle

So, first of all, it is a standalone agreement, anything that they purchase would be both as a sales and gross profit recorded, would be recorded in EyeLock’s books.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. But what about the put and call agreement? How would they be reflected?

Patrick Lavelle

The put and call is, first of all, put and call, other than for a sale or an IPO or anything like that, would not happen in the first two years of the agreement. I would have to ask our accounting department how they are treating the put and call on the books. There will be evaluation that is done, that will deal with that and that will be in the details on our proxy.

Michael Stoehr

At this point, as Pat mentioned, the transaction put and call and the transaction itself is going through fairness opinion, which we are working on at this time. But as for the balance sheet, they would probably basically say neutral, but we are just looking at the accounting treatment as we speak, in reference to that put and call. The real impact on the balance sheet and P&L for that operation is the distribution agreement itself, which holds the company with a minimum of $5 million in what is considered paid.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. I mean, so that, you are guaranteed at least a gross margin of $5 million per year, at least for two years until the options become exercisable I suppose.

Michael Stoehr

That is correct. And as Pat mentioned, because of the strength of the team that is joining, we feel that, that is going to give us more market potential.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Understood. Thank you for that. If there is time, I would like to ask another question relating to the automotive segment as well.

Michael Stoehr

Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

I would just like to understand what are the types of products that are being sold by VSM to the trucking companies that you mentioned Navistar - and/or whatever?

Patrick Lavelle

Primary products that we sell to VSM are heavy-duty turn signals for trucks, okay and certain lighting.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Understood. And yet, another question since I’m very interested in VOXX. What about the infotainment system? Is your supply chain affected at all by the widespread news of shortage in the auto or as you said you have made agreements in advance for various parts anyway. But generally, it is my understanding correct that the electronics, the chips that are used for the infotainment systems. They are typically more consumer type chips, and they are not the automotive type.

Patrick Lavelle

These are - in order to be on the OEM, these are automotive grade chips that work in an automotive environment. But we have secured enough chips to launch the product and price the land is pretty much on target as far as the launch the first vehicle that will come out with their new grand in the year. And we have secured enough boards for it get us through that launch and supply additional products for the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks for entertaining my questions. Thank you very much.

Patrick Lavelle

Welcome Matt.

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

I’m a long-term shareholder. I’m in Florida, and I see our products in Costco all the time. And they are giving you a lot of shelf space. My question is, so for the last couple of calls, you have mentioned the medical devices, medical devices with EyeLock. Is that what you referred for when you finally said something about it, because you have never - you have mentioned it, but there is never been any information around it. So this is what we are looking forward to?

Patrick Lavelle

Yes, what we are looking forward there is we have won an award that will incorporate the EyeLock Technology into certain healthcare products that are supplied by a major worldwide healthcare provider as far as manufacturing, and we are under NDA with tonight goals, what the product is or who is for.

But we are in the process of integrating our technology into their new lineup of products that for the most part. We will have limited launch in 2023 was a targeted general launch towards the end of the year.

These are very sophisticated machines, and they are quite expensive design for hospitals. So this is an award that we think not only generates revenue for us, but really validates our technology within the healthcare space.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Sounds great. Keep up the good work.

Patrick Lavelle

Thank you.

Patrick Lavelle

Okay. Well, I know this is unusual that we have our call is late. So I’m sure that everybody wants to get home. If there are no further questions, I want to thank you for your interest in VOXX and wish you a nice evening.

