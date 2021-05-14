Photo by anilakkus/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

It's been nearly six months since I last reviewed the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) when I gave it a bullish rating and argued that the upside was too big to ignore. It took longer than I had hoped, but REITs have finally begun to outperform the market, so it's a good time for an update. Since then, inflation has become a hot topic, so this article will look at the historical impact higher inflation has had on the Real Estate sector. In addition, I will discuss XLRE's current composition and hope to convince readers that overweighting this sector is one of the best things you can do in the face of higher inflation and interest rates.

Fund Overview

XLRE tracks the Real Estate Select Index provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices and was launched in October 2015. Like all sector ETFs managed by State Street Global Advisors, XLRE has an expense ratio of 0.12%, allowing any investor to build a customized, low-cost equity portfolio with their products. The fund's 29 securities are under-represented in the S&P 500 with a total weight of about 3.50%, so I think it's generally a good idea to get more exposure to this historically solid-performing sector.

Naturally, it's a concentrated ETF, with the top ten holdings totaling 62.92%, as shown below.

Source: State Street Global Advisors XLRE Holdings

There are eight specific REIT industries included, with mortgage REITs being the notable exception. I've broken them down below, which shows that Specialty REITs like American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle International (CCI) make up over one-third of the fund. Industrial REITs like Prologis (PLD) and Public Storage (PSA) is next, followed by Residential REITs like AvalonBay Communities (AVB).

Source: Created By Author Using Data From State Street Global Advisors

Many investors like REITs because of the high distributions. Unfortunately, they were likely disappointed over the last year as many were forced to make some cuts due to the pandemic. The distribution yield over the previous twelve funds was only 3.13%, and the forward dividend yield is only 2.58% as of May 10. My calculations as of May 11 put it slightly lower at 2.52%.

Source: State Street Global Advisors

Retail REITs like Simon Property Group (SPG) cut their distributions to preserve financial resources, as did many office REITs. Like Host Hotels & Resorts (HST), some in the hardest-hit industries still aren't paying any distributions. They reported their annual results back in February, which showed an 80% drop in year-over-year revenues, and Q1 2020's revenue numbers were down 61% as well.

XLRE Performance

The following chart shows the performance of XLRE compared to the S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY). However, since XLRE has only been around since 2015, I've backfilled the returns using the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). The two have had reasonably similar returns XLRE's inception, so in my opinion, it's the best proxy available.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Over the last 25 years, the Real Estate sector has outperformed SPY by 1% per year, though this was not without volatility. The sector had a 68.30% drawdown from February 2007 to February 2009 and didn't recover until June 2012 - three months later than the S&P 500's recovery date. On the other hand, when tech stocks crashed from September 2000 to September 2002 and SPY fell 44.71%, Real Estate gained 24.32%. I'll be discussing correlations later, but this is one example of how it can be good to overweight this sector as tech stock valuations soar.

Revenue Surprises

Now that all of XLRE's constituents have reported Q1 results, it's interesting to see which industries surprised analysts the most. While most had positive revenue surprises, Office REITs and Hotel & Motel REITs saw the best beats. For example, Digital Realty Trust (DLR) beat expectations and boosted their FFO per share guidance for the year to $6.50-$6.55.

This figure would put it near 2019 levels ($6.66 per share), which were highs for the REIT. Even Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) turned a profit on a funds from operations basis, with FFO per share of $0.01 that beat consensus estimates by $0.16. They're active, too, recently announcing an intention to purchase Four Seasons Orlando at Disney World for $610 million.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

I mention these not because these two industries play a crucial part in the success of XLRE but to highlight that there is a lot of optimism right now. REITs are gaining momentum, and if current expectations are met, I'm counting on XLRE to beat the S&P 500 this year.

Inflation And Sector Correlations

Some investors may be concerned about an inevitable rise in interest rates caused by higher inflation. Higher interest payments put downward pressure on earnings, but the other half of the equation is that higher interest rates usually indicate a healthy economy. Forbes Magazine contributor Calvin Schnure argues that REITs are well-positioned for moderate interest rate increases and noted the following:

Many economists expect the economy to grow at a 6% or faster annual rate over the remainder of this year. To the extent that faster growth generates higher inflation, it also generates higher business activity and demand for commercial space, higher occupancy rates, higher earnings for commercial real estate, and higher property valuations. These higher earnings generally offset any drag from rising interest rates during periods when growth accelerates.

Year-over-year inflation for April just came in at 4.2%, higher than economists' 3.6% expectation. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, was still up 0.9% month-over-month - the highest monthly increase since the early 1980s. To be sure, a lot of this is due to base effects (i.e., distortions due to last year's numbers).

However, I caution against assuming high inflation will automatically be good for the Real Estate sector - it won't be, but it should be less bad. The graph below shows correlations between sector ETF returns and annual inflation rates between 2005 and 2020.

Chart Source: Author; Data Sources: MacroTrends, Statista, and Portfolio Visualizer

As shown, the Energy sector is the only one that's positively correlated, albeit slightly. Defensive sectors like Utilities and Real Estate tend to outperform, while Technology and Consumer Discretionary stocks do the worst. We see this happen even today. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) has fallen nearly 7% in the last month, and the Consumer Discretionary ETF (XLY) is down 6%. Meanwhile, Real Estate is up 1.13%, and the S&P 500 is down 1.51%. As usual, rising energy prices are one of the fundamental driving forces.

Consider that the national price of gas is currently above the psychological level of $3 per gallon. The Colonial Pipeline, which carries 2.5 million barrels per day, was recently hit with a ransomware attack. Food prices are up. Lumber prices are near record highs. The global semiconductor shortage has even been propping up the cost of both new and used cars. Regardless of whether inflation will be transitory or not, it will be the topic of discussion for many months to come, and this uncertainty should favor REITs.

Investment Recommendation and Conclusion

It's been said that investors should focus not on timing the market but time in the market. I'm not suggesting avoiding equities right now, but I do think it's time to carefully consider your sector allocations in preparation for higher inflation and interest rates. Historically, Real Estate, along with Energy, Consumer Staples, and Utilities, have outperformed in the face of higher inflation.

It's not too late either; XLRE is still trailing SPY since the crash. If economic optimism continues and inflation remains the focus of Wall Street, XLRE is one of your best bets to protect your equity portfolio this year.