Editor's Note: A previous version of this article mentioned T. Rowe Price as the fund sponsor. Author has since corrected it to clarify that T. Rowe Price is the investment advisor, and that The New America High Income Fund Inc. is the actual administrator.

Closed-end funds can be a bit of a black box for investors as they aren't required to list holdings daily. In fact, sometimes the only information we have to go off of are quarterly N-PORT filings. This became required in 2019. It is supposed to give us a listing of holdings at least quarterly. Though it is required to be filed monthly, it only has to be shared with the public quarterly.

One of the problems is that it just has to be within 60 days of the end of the quarter. That means around 2 months would have passed before we see those holdings. As actively managed investments, a lot can happen. The other problem with these is they aren't very user-friendly. We will be discussing New America High-Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) today. So just to give you an idea you can check out their latest N-PORT filing. Clicking on that link, you can see how difficult these are to read through.

Then there are the Annual and Semi-Annual Reports. These are filed every six months, but even when these are filed they can be outdated. That is because these also can be filed 60 days later.

All of this being said, and the reason I'm bringing this up is because of the fund HYB that we are going to be covering. Most funds can be hard to read, but fund sponsors for the most part do a great job with going above and beyond what is required. We get quarterly, sometimes even monthly, fact sheets or commentary - even monthly updates of holdings for some funds. All this being said, this CEF is lacking on some of this information. This fund is managed by T Rowe Price's (TROW), and the administrator is The New America High Income Fund, Inc. It appears though they do update their ten largest holdings - so that is worth noting.

TROW admittedly doesn't have a big presence in the CEF space - actually, HYB is the only CEF they are listed as an advisor on. Though they offer plenty of other traditional mutual funds, even a few different ETFs that they sponsor and are listed as the investment advisor for. For The New America High Income Fund, Inc - this is the only fund that they administer as well.

HYB has an inception date of 1988 - and it looks like their website is from the same year.

Despite this, I do believe that HYB is a competitive high-yield fund. Worth exploring for any investor that is looking towards high-yield investments. The fund's discount is attractive. The long history of the fund certainly means it has been through a lot of different market cycles. The distributions have declined pretty regularly since the initial launch, but rates have also declined regularly since the fund launched too. Interest rates in 1988 were certainly different than they were in today's market.

The fund's investment objective is "to provide high current income, while seeking to preserves stockholders' capital." They do this through investing in "a portfolio of "high yield" fixed-income securities, commonly known as "junk bonds." The Fund invests primarily in "high yield" fixed-income securities rated in the lower categories by established rating agencies, consisting principally of fixed income securities rated "BB" or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation ("S&P") or "Ba" or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's"), and subject to applicable bank credit facility requirements, non-rated securities deemed by the Investment Adviser to be of comparable quality."

This is all fairly standard for a high-yield fund. Nothing too out of the ordinary. The fund utilizes leverage, last reported on March 31st, 2021 at approximately 27%. The fund is a bit on the smaller size with ~$315.6 million in total managed assets. They have an expense ratio of 1.20%, with leverage, this comes to 1.78%.

It does appear that they had maintained a steady $91 million in credit agreements until 2020, where they reduced to $84 million.

Performance - Appealing Long-Term Performance

One thing that I like to do is benchmark most funds in the high-yield space against BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. (HYT). This is because HYT is fairly straightforward and doesn't have a lot of bells and whistles. They are a pretty standard high-yield-focused fund, in my opinion.

In that regard, since HYT's inception, HYB has been able to outperform on a total NAV return basis.

We see that HYT has outpaced HYB on a share price basis, but that seems to be largely tied to HYT trading at a historically tight discount. Whereas HYB is trading at an attractive 7.74% discount at this time.

Below is a more standardized time frame of 10 years. Here we see that HYT has outperformed HYB, but on a total NAV return basis, it wasn't a complete blowout by any means.

Finally, over the last 1-year, we also see HYT besting HYB. This time, it is by a fairly wider margin being only a 1-year time frame.

It should also be noted that HYB only reports their NAV weekly. That is why we see the NAV line looking a bit odd.

This discount for HYB has been fairly present since around 2013. Before this, the fund was able to trade at premium levels quite regularly. Why the change all of a sudden after 2013 isn't really clear. I would say an aggressive distribution cut would be the first thing I'd look at. However, as we'll explore later, the fund had not cut from 2007 until 2016.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Distribution - Attractive 6.54%, Regular Was Covered - Special Was Not

The fund pays a fairly attractive distribution yield, on a NAV basis this works out to 6.05%. Over time, the fund has cut their distribution - as previously mentioned though, rates have also declined over that same time too. Even high yield funds, while being less interest rate sensitive relatively speaking, will still be impacted.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The last cut took place last April, right around when all the market turmoil was still going on due to COVID-19. This brought the fund from a $0.055 rate to the current monthly rate of $0.05. Despite this, the fund paid a special distribution at year-end of $0.0925

With that being said, it looks like the special had put them over their NII amount.

(Source - Annual Report)

This was the case because when calculating the shares outstanding of 23,368,918 - that would have resulted in an additional ~$2.162 million being paid to shareholders. Yet, at the same time, we can see that they had realized losses. So why they paid the special at the level they did isn't exactly clear.

With the special distribution, NII coverage came to 97%. If the special wasn't paid, distributions would've been around the $13.086 million marks. Thus, their coverage would have been over 100%. While a special distribution does seem like it was needed to pay out enough NII - the amount in which they did wasn't entirely necessary. At least from my point of view; however, with taxes and registered investment companies [RICs], it isn't always so clear.

Therefore, the regular distribution does seem as though it was covered at over 100%. The reason for the apparent lack in coverage does seem to stem from the large year-end distribution they paid.

Holdings - Limited Information

This is where the fund gets a bit less transparent as we touched on above. From what I'm able to find, there isn't information available about maturities or average durations. Though they do list their top ten largest issuers, industry exposure, credit quality diversification and even country diversification. So that is something.

With the country exposure, the fund is overwhelmingly invested in the U.S. market. Nearly 88% of the portfolio is U.S-based.

Industry exposure puts the largest sector in the energy field. That can make the fund a bit more volatile than others. Though at 12.80% the fund isn't overly exposed either. For context, HYT also has a similar amount allocated to energy - however, they also have communications and consumer cyclical at even higher allocations than that.

(Source - Fund Website)

Going over the credit quality of the fund, I was a bit surprised at nearly 14% being in CCC rated or below debt. This is the lowest rung of the credit ladder. That can add some significant volatility and risk to the portfolio as well.

(Source - Fund Website)

Finally, we can take a look at the top ten issuers. One of the things that I found interesting here is that we don't see a lot of these holdings elsewhere.

(Source - Fund Website)

For one, we hardly ever see Netflix (NFLX) - their equity or bond holdings in almost any portfolio. So that was a bit of a surprise seeing that. The other thing I noticed right away is the 10.01% that all ten positions made up in the fund's top ten. This is fairly typical of high-yield funds. They generally run a very diverse portfolio spread across many different positions. For HYB, CEFConnect lists 472 positions held. (HYT holds a whopping 1459.)

Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) is an example of one of its energy holdings. TRGP is a midstream company focused on natural gas. In 2020, the common equity holders' dividend got slashed severely with an almost 90% cut. Interesting enough, this holding for HYB is actually a convertible preferred stock - not a bond. This is a private placement preferred stock and does not trade publicly.

Intelsat Jackson Holding is in the satellite industry. The parent company is a bankrupt penny stock and trading OTC (OTCPK:INTEQ). From there, it doesn't seem to be a lot of information but that the 9.5% coupon is for a senior note rated at B3. They are due in 2022, but it would appear they are defaulting on their debt payment. It is unclear whether they are continuing to pay or not at this point. Which is part of the problem with CEFs being a bit of a black box. They can invest in these sorts of positions due to not having to have liquidity in their underlying portfolio.

Conclusion

HYB provides mostly the bare minimum filings that we see for CEFs. This can make it a bit harder to follow when CEFs can be quite opaque already. That being said, the fund has been able to keep up with its peer HYT in terms of performance. At least not significantly underperforming - even beating the fund since HYT's inception date too.

The regular distributions appear to have been covered through NII. This is a big positive for a high-yield fixed-income fund. This is because fixed-income funds can't generally rely on capital appreciation regularly. In the case of HYB, if we factor in the special distribution that they paid last year, then it would appear they were short at first glance. Since that isn't the case, the 6.54% distribution yield seems relatively sustainable at this time. Thus, a further cut doesn't seem necessary from what information we have.

Another point for the fund is the discount is appealing at this time. Though do note that they only report weekly on Friday their NAV. Therefore, there is some lag between what the actual discount is and what is an estimated discount.

Overall, I'm personally not going to rush out and pick up shares of this fund. For those already holding, I don't see a reason to run out of the fund either. For a high-yield fund, the fund is showing a relatively deeper discount to its peers as well. Which could mean an intriguing buy for those who are in the space for adding a high-yield fund at this time.