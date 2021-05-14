Imperial Brands Can Weather The HTP Storm, A Speculative Buy

Photo by Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY)(OTCQX:IMBBF) is not well-loved. While Philip Morris (PM) and, to a lesser extent, British American Tobacco (BTI) have the benefit of their HTP products to expand their margin and maintain a good volume profile, Imperial has remained a laggard. With their disappointing sale of their cigar business followed by their reversal in strategy towards HTP as well, there are definitely good reasons to be bearish on Imperial.

Indeed, as we will show with demographic models, being a laggard in the HTP opportunity is not great, relative to the exceptional gains achieved by first movers. However, using those same demographic models we can also establish that, at least based on the Japanese indicator market, which is a very open-minded market, there is a limit to how devastating competitor HTP growth will be for Imperial's more traditional volumes. Overall, we provide an alternative angle that suggests Imperial is interesting as a speculative buy.

Demographic Modelling

What do we mean by demographic modelling? We mean models that are meant for demographic purposes, such as modelling disease and other phenomena in a population. By treating monthly tobacco volumes as an indicator of the sizes of the populations of recurrent heating tobacco customers, we can use these models to establish the dynamics of these markets.

Specifically, we will be using a variation on traditional analytical models, the Lotka-Volterra model, that use differentials to model population dynamics based on the presence of other populations in the environment. In our case, we will be using glo and IQOS volumes in Japan to establish the competitive dynamics, and the carrying capacity of HTP in that indicator market. Using a diachronic system, we can also assess the importance of the first-mover advantage, i.e., how devastated the trajectory was of the first-mover when new entrants entered the market as well.

Taking SEC.gov data for HTP volumes of both BTI and PM, we can generate a dataset to use starting from Q4 of 2015 till Q1 of 2020, to ignore the effects of COVID. Doing a trust region fit of the data in Python, with a model that incorporates the likely maximum market size, the competitive parameters and underlying growth rates, we can make some initial assertions.

First mover advantage matters a lot, as the growth rates in the first mover period are much higher, and new entrants erode the growth substantially of the first mover when they enter the market. Moreover, new entrants' marketing initiatives expand the market for the first mover as well. The returns to being the first mover are remarkably high. There is a limit to the HTP carrying capacity. What we see is that, with glo and IQOS together in the Japanese market, the volumes struggle to exceed in any sustainable way a threshold of about 22% of the overall market.

Why is this interesting for the Imperial Brands investor? While it's not good news that a first-mover advantage is critical, as it means that Pulze is unlikely to gain much market share and generate as efficient a profit from marketing spend as competitors, the fact that there is a cap to the HTP opportunity is important to realise. It could have been assumed that HTP would simply replace traditional smoking, but this does not seem to be happening.

Moreover, with competitor brands like Marlboro and Lucky Strike being bigger in market share in traditional volumes, it also means that competitors are doing a lot of cannibalising relative to gaining market share from smaller, albeit important brands like Winston and Davidoff.

Closing Remarks

Imperial Brands' laggard status certainly is reflected in the price. No one is bottom-feeding them yet, and their multiple and dividend yield remain remarkably high. On forward EBITDA, their multiple is just around 7x, considering also the Logista stake, and their dividend yield is around 8.6%. if you assume that 20% of their EBITDA will be eroded by HTP market share gains, conservative given that Imperial Brands is only a share of the traditional market, the multiple only goes up to about 8.3x, which is quite an attractive multiple in an inflationary environment for a company that produces a commodity with price inelasticity.

Perhaps some of that EBITDA decline will even be recovered with pricing force and some limited success with Pulze. In any case, Imperial Brands does not seem wholly unattractive. We see it as a speculative buy at these levels, meaning no more than 2% of a portfolio, and expect that the dividend will keep being paid, and that eventually, with the power of cigarette pricing in what could be a rough inflationary environment, as well as taxes that might snub some of the HTP growth, it could see some appreciation.

However, the risks are clear. Perhaps HTP has a long way to go after reopening, and perhaps the entrants of others to the HTP opportunity might grow the market further, as glo's entry has, thus putting even more pressure on traditional volumes.