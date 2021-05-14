Photo by 3alexd/E+ via Getty Images

U.K. battery producer Ilika plc (OTCPK:ILIKF) is down 18% since my bearish February piece Ilika: Momentum Over Fundamentals. My investment thesis remains that the company's decent development prospects do not justify the current market cap, so remain bearish on the name.

Business is Moving Forward

The company has made several announcements in recent months which are positive for its moves to ramp up production.

First it announced that it has signed a lease for the Stereax plant, and awarded a contract to fit it out. It continues to expect that fit out and production qualification can be completed this year, leading to a 70x increase in production capacity by year end. It said that it expects initial product sales in the first half of 2022.

Secondly, it announced a collaboration with Comau (part of Fiat group) to scale up the pre-pilot line for the Goliath product and deliver a plant design for a manufacturing line at what it terms "a mega-scale facility" (which might also be called simply a facility). It is expected to increase the company's solid state cell production capacity by a factor of 10 to 10kWh per week.

Both of these developments are positive as they represent forward movement on the road to commercialisation for the company's two product lines. At the same time, both are simply prerequisites to commercialisation. They represent a building of capacity, not demand. So a couple of other factors need to fall into place.

The company needs to fit out the lines, which sounds simple enough, but when scaling up technology to commercial scale, often unforeseen snags can delay the process. Then they need to move to commercially remunerative production, selling the output profitably to customers. Again that sounds fairly simple, but Ilika has little commercial sales experience to date.

Ilika as a Momentum Play

Consider a comment on my last piece on Ilika:

I think there is some merit in that comment.

Compared to peer companies in the U.S., the total Ilika market cap (currently £273m) may look cheap. As outlined above, the moves on production have high potential, which could lead to substantial shareholder value creation down the line.

However, a lot of this is still pretty speculative stuff. There is growing demand for solid state batteries, Ilika has some promising technology, and it is planning to see if it can scale up production. So far, so good - but does that merit a £273m price tag?

I think the answer is it could - indeed that could be seen as a bargain - if one is looking to get into Ilika as a momentum play, expecting further good news and investor demand to push the price up.

If one looks at a fundamental analysis, however, I continue to have my doubts. Ilika, which has been listed for more than a decade already, is still essentially in pre-revenue mode. It does receive some grant money - that is helping to fund the Goliath line design, for example - but commercial revenues which were never huge have dwindled to a point where they are negligible.

The earliest commercial revenues from the scale up would arrive next year. However, that remains speculative for now and is likely to be small to start with. While a 70x scale up sounds large, it is from a low base.

Even if significant commercial sales do develop - which is certainly possible, in my view - there is not yet any clear sense of what profits might look like. For a consistently lossmaking company as Ilika has been in recent years, that matters in my view.

Ilika as an Investment

That is what it comes down to: what is the case for Ilika?

As a momentum play, I do see potential here. There is a growth area, Ilika has experience and technology, plus it is taking steps to move towards commercial production. If that works out, the upside could indeed be significant.

But as an investor not a speculator, I remain unconvinced. There are a lot of unknowns. Only time will tell how successfully Ilika's scale up is technically, what its sales are like and how profitable it can be. For now, we can only speculate on these important topics and it's mostly speculation built on sentiment or sectoral optimism rather than Ilika-specific facts. With that in mind, I continue to see the name as overvalued.