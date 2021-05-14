Utilities And UTES Dashboard For May

Photo by TebNad/iStock via Getty Images

This article series shows every month a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in utilities. The companies used to calculate these metrics are the largest holdings of the Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES), so this is also a review of UTES.

Shortcut

If you are used to this dashboard series or if you are short of time, you can skip the first paragraphs and go to the charts. Reading everything once is necessary if you want to use the metrics for stock picking purposes.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), and Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or unavailable when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for hardware in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in hardware companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between two valuation ratios (EY, SY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh). FY is reported for consistency with other sector dashboards, but it is ignored in utilities’ score to avoid some inconsistencies. The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the two valuation ratios are of equal importance.

Current Data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Gas -27.84 7.84 0.0439 0.4228 -0.0925 9.87 40.76 0.0501 0.7458 -0.0452 9.48 36.53 1.57% 12.74% Water -35.90 8.52 0.0291 0.1597 -0.0409 10.67 55.57 0.0397 0.2909 -0.0335 9.19 55.07 -1.76% 17.48% Electricity -36.19 14.34 0.0421 0.3189 -0.0647 10.62 45.81 0.0560 0.6081 -0.0402 9.91 37.69 2.12% 18.79%

Value and Quality Chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industries. Higher is better.

Evolution Since Last Month

Gas utilities have improved in value and quality in one month. The value score has also improved in water, but deteriorated in electricity.

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Dashboard List

The list below was published for Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time. These stocks were in the good half among their peers for the three valuation ratios and ranked on higher return on equity. It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.

AWR American States Water Co. CMS CMS Energy Corp. CWT California Water Service Group DTE DTE Energy Co. ETR Entergy Corp. FE FirstEnergy Corp. NJR New Jersey Resources Corp. NRG NRG Energy Inc. PNW Pinnacle West Capital Corp. SJI South Jersey Industries Inc.

Interpretation

Utilities industries are overvalued by 28% to 36% relative to their historical averages. Quality is above the baseline for all of them, which may partly justify overvaluation. Electricity has the best quality score.

We use the table above to calculate Value and Quality Scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells that an electricity company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0421 (or price/earnings below 23.75) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time.