Photo by Thierry Dosogne/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) released its preliminary first-quarter 2021 results on May 12, 2021.

SFL reported a quarterly income of $0.27 per diluted share compared to a loss of $0.81 the same quarter a year ago.

The company kept its quarterly dividend at $0.15 per share this quarter despite the ongoing situation of Seadrill's restructuring.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend will be paid on or around June 29, to shareholders on record as of June 14, and the ex-dividend date on the New York Stock Exchange will be June 11, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis was $97.72 million, down 18.5% from the same quarter a year ago.

SFL's business model is comprised of four distinct segments highlighted in the presentation below. The liners segment is the strongest one, as we can see below.

Its current fleet comprises 86 ships or drilling rigs with a charter hire in Q1 2021 of 17% on bareboat charter and 83% time charter.

The company's actual backlog is now ~$3.1 billion, including the offshore drilling segment or $2.4 billion without the two rigs leased to Seadrill, which has been excluded below due to the ongoing SDRL restructuring.

Source: From SFL Presentation

The investment thesis continues to be the same quarter after quarter.

I recommend this versatile shipping company as a long-term investment. The shipping industry's outlook is turning increasingly positive with the expectation of a world recovery by the end of 2021.

However, trading the stock short term is crucial in this shipping segment, perhaps more than any other segment.

I recommend using 40% of your holding to trade the stock short term, based on the RSI and a technical analysis approach. I call it trading your long-term position.

CEO Ole Hjertaker said in the conference call:

In addition to good contribution from our operating assets, we also had a positive effect this quarter from the sale of shares in ADS Crude Carriers and positive mark-to-market relating to our interest rate hedging instruments. Our fixed rate backlog stands at approximately $2.4 billion from owned and managed vessels after recent acquisitions, providing significant cash flow visibility going forward.

Data by YCharts

The shipping industry has not performed well on a one-year basis, and SFL is down 20%. However, I believe the shipping industry will trend up, and it has started since November with the vaccine news.

I compared SFL to two other companies that I am following on Seeking Alpha. Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) is specialized in natural gas liquids which is promising.

SFL Corp. is already investing in this segment. In the conference call, CEO Ole Hjertaker said:

In April, we agreed with the Volkswagen Group to build and charter out 2 newbuild dual-fuel car carriers designed to use liquefied natural gas, or LNG, for propulsion. The charter period is 10 years from delivery in 2023. And until the new vessels are delivered, Volkswagen will charter our 2 existing car carriers, SFL Composer and SFL Conductor, and we intend to cooperate with our customer to use eco-friendly biofuel for the propulsion of our 2 existing car carriers.

The Raw Numbers: First-Quarter Of 2021 And Financials History

SFL 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total Revenues in $ Million 121.90 118.47 115.77 114.91 109.13 Net Income in $ Million -87.05 11.90 15.96 -165.23 31.48 EBITDA $ Million -22.06 76.77 75.84 -133.52 63.51 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA in $ Million 119.90 120.98 117.37 106.18 97.72 EPS diluted in $/share -0.81 0.11 0.15 -1.49 0.27 Operating cash flow in $ Million 74.51 47.91 71.98 82.07 62.99 CapEx in $ Million 23.39 81.9 8.97 5.77 3.58 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 51.12 -34.02 63.01 76.30 59.41 Total cash $ Million 323.7 250.5 303.1 298.7 237.25 Long-term debt in $ Million 1,594 1,591 1,483 1,649 1,624 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.15 0.15 0.15 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 107.63 108.86 109.14 116.04 116.34

Source: SFL release

Note: Historical data from 2015 are available to subscribers only.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Backlog Discussion

1 - Operating Revenues were $109.13 million in 1Q'21 Operating revenues were $109.13 million compared to $121.90 million the same quarter a year ago and down 5% sequentially.

The company had $31.482 million income for the first quarter of 2021, or $0.27 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $97.72 million, down 18% from last year.

Source: Presentation

Backlog detail

On March 31, 2021, the estimated fixed-rate charter backlog from the company's fleet of 81 wholly or partly owned vessels was approximately $2.4 billion (not including the three Seadrill's rigs).

2 - Free cash flow is estimated at $59.4 million in 1Q'21 Note: The first quarter indicated above in the chart is a Fun Trading estimate.

The trailing yearly free cash flow TTM is $164.75 million with a free cash flow of $59.41 million estimated in 1Q'21.

SFL Corp pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15, representing a yearly payout of $70 million below the annual free cash flow, making me confident that it will increase the dividend later in 2021.

3 - Debt analysis: Net debt is estimated at $1.39 billion in 1Q'21

SFL's long-term debt (including current) is $1.624 billion, and total cash is $237.25 million.

The Offshore segment. Seadrill's ongoing bankruptcy.

Source: Q3 Presentation

The debt guaranteed by SFL remaining for the three rigs is less than $300 million as of the end of March. We will know more when the company will give us the entire scoop.

SFL owns three drilling rigs, of which two are chartered to subsidiaries of Seadrill. The two rigs are employed on bareboat charters of Seadrill and generated approximately $13.2 million in charter hire in the first quarter, down from $16.3 million in Q4'20. In the press release, it is said:

Pursuant to these agreements, Seadrill will be allowed to use funds received from the respective sub charterers of the rigs West Linus and West Hercules to pay a fixed level of operating and maintenance expenses. In exchange, SFL will receive approximately 75% of the lease hire under the existing charter agreements for West Linus and West Hercules for the same period. The agreed amounts are sufficient to cover SFL's debt service relating to these rigs.

Finally, in the fourth quarter, SFL repurchased the secured bank loan facility for the idle rig West Taurus at a discount, and the rig is now debt-free. This rig has been in a layup for several years and is now being prepared for recycling during the second half of 2021.

CEO Ole Hjertaker said in the conference call:

With respect to Seadrill and their financial restructuring, there isn't really nothing more to report at the moment.

SFL Dry bulk segment

SFL dry bulk vessels generated approximately $31.9 million in gross charter hire in Q1'21. Approximately 60% was derived from SFL vessels on long-term charters.

During the quarter, the company owned 22 dry bulk carriers, 12 of which are employed on long-term charters, and 10 are trading in the short-term market.

Tankers segment

SFL has nine crude oil, product, and chemical tankers, with the majority employed on long-term charters.

The segment generated approximately $15.3 million in gross charter hire in the first quarter, including approximately $0.3 million in profit share.

The crude oil tanker market continues to be weaker during the first quarter, but it is expected to recover later in 2021.

Liners segment

SFL owns a liner fleet of 48 wholly or partly owned container vessels and two car carriers. The liner fleet generated about $74.4 million in gross charter hire in the first quarter, including $2.4 million of profit share from fuel savings. Over 95% of the vessels are on long-term charters, and the remaining was derived from vessels on short-term charters.

The liner market continues to be healthy during the first quarter. Liner operators experienced higher freight volumes amid increasing freight rates on many trade routes. With a limited supply of available vessels, short-term charter rates continued to increase.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

SFL Corp. released solid first-quarter 2021 results, and I was pleased. What I like the most with SFL Corp. is explained in a few words by CEO Ole Hjertaker in the conference call:

Over the years, we have gone from a single-asset class chartered to one single customer to a diversified fleet and multiple counterparties. And over the time, the mix of the assets and charter backlog has varied from 100% tankers initially to nearly 60% offshore 10 years ago to container and car carriers now being the largest segment with 77% of the backlog.

SFL Corp. is very resourceful and managed to adapt over the years. It gives me confidence and explains why I continue to support the company even if the last year and a half has been less than stellar with a difficult business environment. It is a perfect time to accumulate and enjoy the dividend.

Technical Analysis

SFL forms an ascending triangle pattern with strong resistance at $8.65 and support at $7.92. The trading strategy is to sell about 25% of your long position between $8.30 and $8.65 and wait for a retracement to accumulate. It is reasonable to accumulate again between $7.95 and $7.40, which is the 200MA.

However, the shipping industry is very volatile, and if the business outlook turns bullish in 2021, I believe SFL can cross the resistance and eventually trade in the $10s again. Conversely, if the business turns bearish, we could easily drop to the $6s again.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated regularly to be relevant. The TA chart is updated regularly for my subscribers, who access it through my stock tracker.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!