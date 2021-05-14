Photo by Drazen_/E+ via Getty Images

It will be interesting to see in coming months how much inflation rears its ugly head. If we are indeed at the start of a new tightening cycle, more investing capital over time will move to more fixed income type investments in order to take advantage of the higher yields on offer. The 10-year US treasury bond yield for example is now trading at approximately 1.7%. The 52-week low for the same bond comes in at just over 0.5%. International bond yields in the likes of Germany & the UK are lower for the same duration but the same upward trend is also evident. Suffice it to say, if this trend continues, central banks sooner rather than later will begin to increase interest rates. This may have ramifications for dividend investors as a tightening cycle always brings more choice to the table for income orientated investors.

Therefore, to protect purchasing power going forward, investors know it is all about investing in quality. In British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) recently, management increased the quarterly dividend by 2.5% which equates to just under $0.75 per share in quarterly income. Therefore, if we annualize this amount over four quarters ($2.98) and divide it into the company's current share-price ($39.40), we get a dividend yield of just over 7.5%. This yield looks particularly attractive given BTI's low valuation at present. Let's see how strong the company's dividend is at this juncture.

If we go to the chart first, we can see that BTI has considerable upside at this juncture if indeed an ascending triangle is playing itself out. We state this because of the height of the triangle (almost $15). If indeed BTI can break above multi-year resistance, shares would have a clear runway of growth potentially up to the $55 level.

Dividend Growth

The bullish technicals, keen valuation along with the fact that BTI's dividend yield is close to its 10-year high are all strong calling cards here. What may not be a strong calling card is the growth of the dividend but we have to put this in context here. Whereas some investors look for consistent growth in the dividend year on year (track-record), other investors prefer to look at the current base BTI is working off (how cash-flow trends are changing for the better which should lead to more sustained increases). Below are BTI's dividend growth rates for different timeframes over the past decade.

Time-Frame Growth-Rate Yield On Cost 1 Year 3.6% 7.46% 3 Year -1.2% 6.94% 5 Year 7% 10.1% 10 Year 7.4% 14.7%

As we can see from the table, near-term growth rates have lagged the 5 & 10-year growth rates for example. Although BTI's yield will be the big calling card with respect to its dividend, growth is also very important, especially in an inflationary environment which we may be entering into.

Dividend Payout Ratio

The trend of the payout ratio is a solid guide as to where the dividend is headed in our opinion. This ratio shows us how much of the company's free cash-flow is being used to fund the dividend every year. Many investors calculate the payout ratio off net income but it is essentially cash which pays the dividend. The reason being is that net income has non-cash items like depreciation and amortization, etc., already calculated into it. These are taken out on the cash-flow statement from where dividends are paid. When we look at BTI's trends here, we see that the payout ratio has been coming down (52%) and is in a much better level than five years ago for example. An encouraging trend.

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Cash-Flow Pay-Out Ratio 74% 79% 46% 56% 52%

Balance Sheet

Liabilities on the balance sheet are definitely worth researching as growing interest payments on company debt, for example, can hinder dividend growth. Again, it is all about the trends here. Strong dividend growth companies should be growing their shareholder equity if at all possible. This increases the net-worth of the company and directly affects how creditors view the enterprise with respect to providing capital when needed. As we can see below with BTI, asset growth in dollars continues to outpace liability growth. This has positive ramifications for shareholder equity and the net-worth of the company.

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 $ Assets (Billion) $49.01 $190.43 $186.558 $186.788 $188.294 $ Liabilities (Billion) $38.65 $108.13 $102.818 $101.796 $102.201 $ Equity (Billion) $10.358 $82.327 $83.739 $84.992 $86.092

Interest Expense

To see if the company's liabilities are eating up too much on the company's profits, we like to look at associated trends on the income statement. As we can see below, net interest expense over the past five years has been growing at a slightly faster clip than operating profit. While the present interest coverage ratio of 5.99 does not present a problem, it is trending downward which means this profitability metric demands attention over the next few quarters. The lower it goes, the harder it will be able to steer more of the firm's EBIT towards the dividend.

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 $ EBIT (Billion) $6.477 $9.67 $12.78 $13.79 $15.48 $ Net Interest Expense (Billion) $0.711 $1.37 $1.99 $2.257 $2.586

Forward-Looking Earnings Forecast

Although expectations with respect to future earnings many times have to be taken with a grain of salt, growing earnings are more likely to keep growing rather than turn the other way. After the solid bottom-line growth of $0.43 per share last year over 2019, analysts surprisingly believe earnings will decline this year by roughly 3%. Then in 2022, analysts who follow this stock believe earnings will increase by 6.5% before falling once more the following year by 15%+. Bottom-line projections 5 years out are well under $4 a share, which is worrying considering BTI is not doing any buybacks of note which would take the pressure off the increasing dividend payment. Remember, the first line of the cash flow statement is net profit. Suffice it to say, if these lower bottom-line projections come to pass, this will obviously make it more difficult to keep on growing that dividend.

Year 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 EPS Forecast $4.47 $4.77 $4.01 $3.97 $3.93

Summing Up

Therefore, to sum up, when we base a dividend investment in BTI off its valuation, yield and technicals, there is a lot to be attracted by here. However, EPS has only grown by approximately 4% on average over the past five years and projections over the next five years are not all that robust either. Furthermore, the interest expense continues to rise at a slightly faster clip than operating profit, so any significant increases in interest rates may see this trend pick up speed a bit. Based off the above trends however, the dividend looks in sound shape at present as it is well covered by associated free cash-flows. The size of the yield is the big calling card. Growth of same comes in a distant second. We look forward to continued coverage.