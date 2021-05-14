Photo by fcafotodigital/E+ via Getty Images

Last February, I made the argument that while Lindt & Sprungli (OTCPK:LDSVF) could have some upside from here, the company would ideally want to see lower net debt and stronger cash flow in order to justify further upside.

Since February, the stock is up by just over 6%, which is significantly higher than that of the Swiss SMI stock market index.

Source: investing.com

With full-year 2020 results having been released in March, we see that sales growth continued to take a hit, with organic growth down by over 6%.

Source: Lindt & Sprungli Full-Year Results 2020

Physical Stores Likely To Remain A Key Attraction

However, it is worth looking at Lindt & Sprungli's business model more broadly, and what we can expect going forward as societies emerge from lockdowns. While e-commerce has seen growth to 5% of sales, there are numerous reasons why physical stores will continue to remain the key driver of sales for this business.

One of the main attractions for buyers of Lindt chocolate in the past has been through physical stores - with the travel market accounting for a significant proportion of sales through airports and tourism visits to stores - with the Lindt Home of Chocolate in Zurich, Switzerland serving as a tourist attraction in its own right.

While the company has continued selling online during the pandemic - this cannot particularly replicate the conditions that would lead to impulse purchases on the part of customers. For instance, a customer who did not intend to purchase Lindt chocolate but is transiting through an airport or a physical store may well choose to subsequently do so - physical stores have a big advantage over online ones when it comes to creating brand awareness.

For online purchases, a customer has to be aware of the Lindt brand in the first instance and specifically visit online stores that sell Lindt chocolate. For this reason, I take the view that reopening of stores will lead to a significant rebound in sales - online sales channels are not sufficient to sustain a business of this nature.

With airport passenger numbers having remained low for the first half of this year due to COVID-19, along with the Lindt Home of Chocolate only having recently reopened on April 19 - I suspect that the first half financial performance might be somewhat disappointing. However, as more stores start to reopen heading into the summer, second half results are likely to be more encouraging.

Unlike many businesses with a global footprint, Lindt & Sprungli is substantially dependent on the European market, with Europe accounting for just 50% in overall sales.

Source: Lindt & Sprungli Full-Year Results 2020

Financials

When looking at the company's full-year balance sheet, it appears that Lindt & Sprungli has been managing its cash flow quite well, in spite of my prior concerns.

Cash and cash equivalents is up significantly from the previous year - indicating that in spite of the drop in sales - Lindt & Sprungli has managed to maintain enough cash reserves to meet short-term debt obligations.

Source: Lindt & Sprungli Annual Report 2020

Additionally, free cash flow as a percentage of sales is increasing once again, and net debt is down - which is a reversal of the trends we saw for half-year 2020 results - which is quite encouraging.

Half-Year Results Source: Lindt & Sprungli Half-Year Results 2020

Full-Year Results

Source: Lindt & Sprungli Full-Year Results 2020

While organic sales were still down by 6%, the above results would indicate that the company managed to significantly reverse the slump caused by COVID-19 in the second half of the year. This is highly encouraging, and as physical stores open further, I anticipate that we will see a further rise in free cash flow and lower net debt going forward.

One point I touched on in my previous article was inventory to cash flow. Essentially, given that sales are lower than usual, keeping similar levels of inventory would prove more costly as a greater portion of that inventory cannot be sold on.

Source: Lindt & Sprungli Annual Report 2020

Over the past year, we see that inventory has decreased significantly from 2019. This coincides with the increase that we have seen in cash and cash equivalents - less spending on inventory has meant that the company has kept more cash on hand.

As social mobility continues to increase, one risk factor for the company could be ensuring that inventory can be scaled up quickly enough if demand recovers quicker than expected. It would also not be desirable to have a situation whereby customer demand is there, but Lindt cannot meet that demand.

Conclusion

Notwithstanding that the company has yet to revive organic sales growth - I take the view that Lindt & Sprungli has managed its balance sheet quite well during the pandemic. Looking forward, I take the view that reopening of physical stores will lead to higher sales growth. For this reason, I take a bullish view on the stock.