Root Stock: Solid Q1 Earnings Yet Down 67% From IPO, Not Stabilizing

Why is Root Stock Dropping?

Root Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock closed at $8.99 today (May 13, 2021), one third of the $27 price at which it went public last October.

We initiated a Buy rating on Root, Inc. stock in March, after its price has already halved since IPO. Since then Root shares have fallen by another 33%:

Root stock's downward move has almost been a straight line, except in the few days before and after March 25, when well-known short-seller Andrew Left released his report expressing his view that "there is no reason this stock is worth less than its IPO price of $27".

Metromile (MILE), Root's closest listed peer (and Neutral-rated in our coverage), has similarly seen its share price fell by more than 60% since it went public by merging with a SPAC on February 11.

Root's Q1 2021 results released on May 5 were strong, but ultimately we believe we were wrong to assign a Buy rating to the stock, as we will explain.

Root Q1 2021 Results

The headline figures from Root Insurance's Q1 results as follows:

Q1 showed a strong improvement in Root's operations, as we will explain.

Root Started Growing Again in Q1

Root's Policies In Force in auto insurance reached 360k in Q1, 7.8% higher year-on-year and 11.6% higher sequentially, the first growth since Q2 2020. Premiums In Force in auto grew 16.2% year-on-year and 13.9% sequentially:

A double-digit sequential growth rate, if continued, would translate into an annual growth more than 50% after 4 quarters.

The growth in the size of Root's business is primarily due to higher customer acquisition. Retention was "in line with prior quarters, as well as with our S-1", according to management. As a reminder, in its S-1 filing, Root described its retention across two 6-month policy terms as 84% and 75% respectively (i.e. 63% combined) "excluding policies that do not make it through the underwriting period and company-initiated rescissions", and 51% and 65% respectively (i.e. 33% combined) including these:

Root's higher customer acquisition in Q1 was due to both strong demand and its own marketing efforts. As CFO Dan Rosenthal explained on the call:

"March was particularly strong, and we believe some demand may have been pulled forward from April and May due to government stimulus... The first quarter tends to be stronger seasonally as customers are out shopping. And the impact of stimulus and return to work has fuelled car demand. That created a great marketing environment for us, providing momentum toward our growth goals... we're investing heavily." Dan Rosenthal, Root CFO (Q1 2021 earnings call)

Root's Loss Ratio Again Improved

Root's underwriting results again improved in Q1. Direct Accident Period Loss Ratio was 77%, compared to 80% in both Q4 2020 and the prior-year quarter:

The Loss Ratio has likely benefited from COVID-19. "While miles driven returned to pre-COVID-19 levels during the quarter, claims frequency has not yet rebounded to historic norms", as Root stated in its results release.

Management attributed the Loss Ratio improvement to better execution, including better underwriting, better state-by-state management, the deployment of its predictive pricing models in more states, better targeting of low-risk drivers in their marketing, as well as seasoned and renewal premiums making up a larger part of its overall business.

A "seasoned" state is defined as one where Root is allowed to use its predictive pricing models, has been writing policies for at least one year, and has had at least two price filings approved. Premiums from seasoned states have better Loss Ratio figures than new states and, as they make up an increasing part of Root's business, help improve the group's overall Loss Ratio:

Other Operational Improvements

Root has continued to make operational improvements in Q1 2021. Advances cited by management included the reduction of the time between First Notice of Loss to estimate work beginning from 1.7 days to "a handful of seconds", the resolution of auto damage claims in half the time of the industry average, and progress towards delivering a "fully autonomous claims experience".

Strong Growth Likely in 2021

Root is set to grow strongly again in 2021, based on management comments.

First, as announced previously, Root is "still on track to slightly more than double [its] sales and marketing spend for the year". More spending should drive more customer acquisition, especially as Root continues to improve how it targets low-risk drivers in its marketing and experiment with new channels.

Second, Root is continuing to expand into more states. Through the acquisition of a shell insurer in November, it is licensed to operate in 48 states. It still has to secure regulatory approval to use its predictive pricing models in each new state - that work is "actively advanced" in "several states". Root is also applying for a license in the two remaining states (Florida and Massachusetts).

Third, management confirmed that their 2021 guidance (as shown below) has remained unchanged since last quarter. This implies a 31-39% growth in Direct Written Premiums ("DWP") and a 13-18% growth in Direct Earned Premiums ("DEP") (not all of the DWP secured in 2021 will be recognised as DEP in the same calendar year, but DWP shows the size of the new business won):

While faster growth will likely negatively impact Loss Ratio initially, Root has long-term margin targets, including a Loss Ratio in the low 70s and a Direct Contribution Margin of 25-30%. It has no official long-term targets on the size of its revenues or profits.

New Multi-Year Reinsurance Deal

At Q1 2021 results, Root also announced that it has signed a new reinsurance treaty, for a multi-year term compared to the one-year term before, with more favourable economics and with some new reinsurers added. It had previously postponed the extension of the treaty from January to April because it believed it would achieve a better outcome this way, and it has been proved right.

Large But Stable Operating Loss

Root Insurance's Q1 2021 P&L is below. Operating Loss of $94.3m is lower than the prior year and within range of the $505-555m guided for the year:

Year-on-year comparisons of revenues and expenses are not meaningful, as reinsurance deals signed in 2020 ceded a large portion of both to reinsurers.

At the end of Q1 2021, Root, Inc. had $1.11bn of cash on its balance sheet, which is more than sufficient for it to operate through 2021 and likely most of 2022. There is no guidance on the 2022 P&L - we believe revenues will be much higher, but Root will still be loss-making, and the size of the loss will depend on management's decision on how much to invest in growth.

Valuation Still Exceeds 3x Premiums

With shares at $8.99, Root has a market capitalization of $2.22bn, or 3.2x its Q1 2021 Premiums In Force of $691.5m.

This compares with its closest peer Metromile shares trading at 8.5x Premiums In Force ($103m). Lemonade (LMND), another "emerging" insurance player which announced its entry into auto insurance in April, has its shares trading at nearly 19x Premiums In Force ($213m).

Compared to Metromile and Lemonade, Root, Inc. shares can be said to trade at a discount.

However, given all these companies are loss-making and will continue to do so, their fundamentals do not offer the shares any valuation support.

Is Root Stock Shorted?

Root is one of the most shorted stocks in the U.S., with short interest currently at 41.3% of its float:

Is Root A Good Buy? Now vs. Then

At our initiation, we described Root Insurance as having "a differentiated consumer proposition that seeks to deliver lower premiums and better service using mobile-based telematics". This continues to be the case, and growth appears to be back on track this quarter.

We also stated that, trading at a multiple (then more than 5x) of its premiums, "Root is outside our normal investment parameters, but it could represent a bargain to more adventurous investors". Our Buy rating was a technical call based on the size and rapidity of its share price decline in the few months since its IPO.

That technical call on the share price has proved incorrect in the one and a half months since. Reasons for this may include wider investor concerns about higher interest rates, the loss in popularity of new IPOs, SPACs and other speculative investments, and Root's lack of any valuation support from fundamentals.

We now see no sign that Root's share price decline will stop or reverse.

Therefore we no longer believe Root, Inc. stock represents a bargain, even to adventurous investors. We downgrade our rating to Neutral accordingly.

Is Root A Buy or Sell? Conclusion

Root stock closed at $8.99 on Thursday, one third of its $27 IPO price last October, having fallen another 33% since our initiation.

Q1 2021 results released on May 5 were strong operationally, with growth resuming after 3 quarters and Loss Ratio again improving.

Root is increasing its marketing spend and expanding into more states, and 2021 outlook is still for Gross Written Premiums to grow 31-39%.

However, we see no sign that Root's share price decline will reverse soon, partly due to wider sentiment; valuation still exceeds 3x premiums

Root is outside our investment parameters, and our previous hope of a technical rebound was wrong. We downgrade our rating to Neutral.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.